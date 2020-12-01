Pininfarina Battista "on track" for 2021 deliveries

Automobili Pininfarina has completed its first high speed testing of the 1900bhp electric Battista ahead of customer deliveries in 2021.

The Battista, which shares powertrain tech with the Rimac C_Two, is being tested at the Nardò Technical Centre in Italy, where engineers are fine-tuning the car's calibration and five drive modes.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Paolo Dellacha, said: “This test is an exciting moment for our clients and the team at Automobili Pininfarina as we complete another phase in the development of the most powerful Italian sports car ever made. We have undertaken extensive development using advanced simulation technology, and we can now fine-tune the calibration of Battista’s bespoke chassis and pioneering four-motor torque vectoring system on road and track.”

Images released earlier this year of the hyper-EV show new interior details and the model's final production design. The front end, reworked following the last stage of aerodynamic testing, features more defined creases along the bonnet, while the wing mirrors appear to have been reshaped to enhance airflow.

The Battista's makers claim that it's the most powerful road-legal car ever produced in Italy, with a motor for each wheel that, collectively, deliver up to 1900bhp and 1696lb ft. Pininfarina says that will be good enough for a sub-2sec 0-62mph time, 0-186mph in less than 12sec and a top speed of around 217mph.

The powertrain is mostly shared with the Rimac C_Two, but Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke was keen to emphasise the technical differences between the two cars.

“I wouldn’t compare it to something like an Audi R8 and a Lamborghini Huracán. They are technically identical,” he said. “We will share probably 40-50% of the pure technical components. There is the raw skeleton of the drivetrain, but how it has been tuned; the acceleration amplitude, the drive mode characteristics, these all come from us and are very different.”

Perschke described Automobili Pininfarina’s relationship with Rimac – the Croatian EV specialist founded by Mate Rimac and partially owned by Porsche – as being that of “frenemies”, both competing and collaborating.

“We are Mate’s biggest single customer,” he said. “From an operational day-to-day point of view, we are more relevant to him than Porsche is.”