New 2021 Alpina B8 arrives with 613bhp twin-turbo V8

Buchloe's take on the BMW 8 Series brings trademark bespoke styling and 201mph top speed
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
24 March 2021

German tuning house Alpina has revealed its performance-focussed take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, labelling the new arrival as a spiritual successor to the ultra-rare B12 Coupé from 1992.

As is the norm for the Buchloe-based brand, the B8 Gran Coupé seeks to bridge the gap, performance-wise, between the standard 8 Series and the full-fat M8

As such, it packs 613bhp and 590lb ft from an uprated version of the M850i's twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, which is enough to send it from 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 201mph. 

The engine's cooling system is around 50% larger than that of the standard BMW, and the eight-speed automatic gearbox has been retuned and strengthened to cope with the extra torque. 

While long-range refinement and straight-line pace are the priorities, a bespoke chassis set-up aims to imbue enhanced agility and precision. The dampers, four-wheel steering system and suspension components have been tuned to give optimum performance in all five driving modes. 

Alpina's characteristic bespoke styling package extends to the trademark 21in, 20-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke low-profile Pirelli rubber, bespoke bumpers at the front and rear and prominent badging throughout to mark it out from BMW's standard car.

Notably, the Alpina badging below the front bumper was designed with the use of a wind tunnel, and appears to float above the lower splitter. 

Blue Brembo four-piston brake callipers also feature, married to perforated high-performance brake discs of 395mm diameter on the front axle, and 398mm at the rear. Illuminated treadplates and bespoke infotainment displays mark the interior out from the 8 Series, with the standard iDrive controller making way for a crystal-style item and a bespoke Merino leather steering wheel that takes seven hours to hand-stitch. Lavalina leather upholstery is equipped as standard, as is a Harman Kardon surround sound system and bespoke trim materials. 

The new B8 is available to order now, priced from £134,950 - roughly in line with the M8 Competition - in the UK. 

