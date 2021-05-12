New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

New premium brand Genesis has unveiled the G70 Shooting Brake, its first model developed specifically for the European market.

Hyundai’s premium brand will launch in the UK this summer, initially selling the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. Those will soon be followed by the smaller GV70 SUV and the G70 in saloon and newly revealed estate form.

Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch said that the firm’s first Europe-specific variant, which it previewed last week, “is a clear statement of our commitment to the region”.

The G70 Shooting Brake draws heavily on the design of its saloon sister. Genesis says the decision to develop a streamlined estate for European customers was made because it is “a bodystyle firmly rooted in European automotive history and favoured by customers in the premium luxury sector”.

The car has previously been spied testing and shares its styling with the saloon, with the single-piece glass hatch extended to meet the ‘floating’ spoiler at the rear of the estate, in an attempt to give it a more “athletic” profile.

At 4685mm long and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm, the G70 Shooting Brake is the same size as the G70 saloon.

Genesis says it offers extra capacity than the saloon, which has a 330-litre boot, although it has yet to give any details, other than that it has maximised luggage space by moving the bootlid hinges forward.

Genesis has also yet to offer any details of which powertrains will be offered on the G70 Shooting Brake. In other markets, the saloon version is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 3.3-litre twin-turbocarged petrol V6, in combination with both rear- and four-wheel-drive.

