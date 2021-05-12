BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ineos Grenadier off-roader delayed until 2022

New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

Hyundai's premium brand caters to European buyers with estate version of its G70 executive saloon
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
12 May 2021

New premium brand Genesis has unveiled the G70 Shooting Brake, its first model developed specifically for the European market.

Hyundai’s premium brand will launch in the UK this summer, initially selling the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. Those will soon be followed by the smaller GV70 SUV and the G70 in saloon and newly revealed estate form.

Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch said that the firm’s first Europe-specific variant, which it previewed last week, “is a clear statement of our commitment to the region”.

The G70 Shooting Brake draws heavily on the design of its saloon sister. Genesis says the decision to develop a streamlined estate for European customers was made because it is “a bodystyle firmly rooted in European automotive history and favoured by customers in the premium luxury sector”.

The car has previously been spied testing and shares its styling with the saloon, with the single-piece glass hatch extended to meet the ‘floating’ spoiler at the rear of the estate, in an attempt to give it a more “athletic” profile.

At 4685mm long and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm, the G70 Shooting Brake is the same size as the G70 saloon. 

Genesis says it offers extra capacity than the saloon, which has a 330-litre boot, although it has yet to give any details, other than that it has maximised luggage space by moving the bootlid hinges forward.

Genesis has also yet to offer any details of which powertrains will be offered on the G70 Shooting Brake. In other markets, the saloon version is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 3.3-litre twin-turbocarged petrol V6, in combination with both rear- and four-wheel-drive.

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
Andrew1 12 May 2021
What's so "premium" about this? The dashboard looks 20 years old plus a screen and the red material is an eyesore. DS9 is in a different league.
Saucerer 12 May 2021

I would say however that it looks infinitely more expensive and premium looking than any Audi, BMW  or Mercedes, especially the interior which oozes prestige and quality. And you just know its reliability will put the already apalling built German rivals to shame

Bimfan 12 May 2021

Interesting mix of Mondeo and Mercedes styling with a hint of Volvo. Looks good enough, but they need to get the drivetrain options right, an area where Hyundai/Kia don't always excel. 

