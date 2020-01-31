Exclusive: Andy Palmer on Aston Martin's investment deal and future

Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer talks exclusively to Autocar following the announcement that billionaire Lawrence Stroll is investing in the firm this morning.
When did you conclude negotiations?
“I’m getting too old for all-nighters, but let’s just say it was a late night! It has been time-consuming, but as I sit here now the company is better funded than it has ever been in the past, with a good product cadence in plan as per the second century plan and with a commitment to build our own V6 hybrid in the UK. That is compelling.”
We understand you had rival bidders to consider, so why choose Lawrence Stroll?
“Lawrence and his consortium are a group of pretty big names and it is a great sign of confidence in Aston Martin and our plan that they have invested in us. They have huge experience in luxury brands, and as much as anything that gives the company - and me personally - a group of mentors to work with.
“On a more personal level, Lawrence shares a lot of my beliefs and passions. He was clear that the mid-engined plans had to progress, he has a passion for F1, and F1’s ability to sell cars for you, he can see the value of the hybrid V6 and more. And he loves cars; he’s an investor who wants to engage. There would be nothing worse than a disengaged investor.”
Is his investment enough to do what you want?
“To this plan, yes. It allows us to once and for all start doing the right things, chief among them controlling supply and demand in a way that Ferrari has demonstrated can be so effective. In the past we have had a balance sheet that has required us to push wholesales to pay our bills. Now we can reset, reduce our stock and start operating properly.”
Join the debate
Symanski
Sack Marek Reichman.
Sorry to say this yet again, but what else? His designs have been failing. Palmer says he's had four good years at Aston and one bad one. Really? To me continuing with designs that haven't hit the mark is unexcusable.
If Palmer won't sack Reichman and get a new designer to refresh the DB11, DBS and all of the Vantage he has to go.
As for F1, their involvement with Red Bull is irrelevant. Nobody is fooled by this. Nobody is convinced Aston is anything other than a name. Nobody comes through the dealships doors because of Red Bull. And a works team is too rich for Aston.
Put it this way, they've just had to be rescued with an investment that's about half the budget of the Mercedes F1 team yet believe they can be a works team. Fantasy stuff.
CarNut170
Poor rationale.
Seeking mentors and belief in existing plans is lovely - but Mr Stroll's consortium doesn't actually offer anything of substance? Or is there hidden detail not described here?
£500 million? - Peanuts in terms of launching a product such as the DBX.
Geeley were the alternate suitor - who have VERY deep pockets and a good track record of taking struggling car companies and helping them flourish.
Exactly how much money are each of the AM board members taking home from this poorly considered deal?
fsizer
Big news!
The big win in this is clearly that it eliminates the need for continued financing at incredible levels. They had already borrowed £120m at 12%, to add $100m at 15% would have been huge and means the cashflows are very difficult when the market is not booming. To be spending $33.72m per year on debt interest, and I've probably missed some other bond issues, would be very difficult for a company selling 6500 cars to absorb.
Add your comment