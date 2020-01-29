Breaking news: billionaire Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin

Canadian secures 16.7% stake in British car maker, sparking major revamp of firm's long-term plans; Racing Point F1 team to be rebranded as Aston Martin
James Attwood, digital editor
31 January 2020

A consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll has bought a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin for £182 million - sparking a major revamp of its future product plan.

The deal, confirmed this morning by a filing with the London Stock Exchange and exclusively revealed by Autocar last year, also includes a £318 million cash infusion through a new rights issue, giving the British car maker a £500 million boost.

Stroll also owns the Racing Point F1 team, which under the terms of the new deal will be rebranded as the Aston Martin F1 works team from 2021 onwards. The firm will also delay the launch of its electric vehicles, including the relaunch of the premium Lagonda brand, until after 2025.

Aston Martin deal at a glance

  • Lawrence Stroll leads investment consortium, becomes Aston Martin chairman
  • CEO Andy Palmer stays on
  • Job and cost cutbacks to follow
  • Aston business plan revised
  • Valkyrie will be launched this year
  • Mid-engined Valhalla will follow
  • Mid-engined strategy to continue, launching 2022
  • Lagonda launched delayed until at least 2025
  • Electric RapidE project suspended
  • Stroll's Racing Point F1 team to be rebranded Aston Martin from 2021

Chinese car maker Geely, the owner of Lotus and Volvo, a part-owner of Smart and a significant shareholder in Daimler, was reportedly also interested in a stake in the British firm, with a decision to take Stroll's investment reportedly agreed at a board meeting last night.

To secure the 16.7% stake the consortium led by Stroll, Yew Tree Overseas Limited, will buy 45.6 million new ordinary shares in Aston Martin Lagonda, at a price of £4 per share. The consortium also includes JCB chairman Anthony Bamford, former Power Corp Canada boss Andrew Desmarais and Hong Kong fashion investor Star Chou.

The £500 million investment will include £55.5 million of short-term funding from Stroll to improve the immediate liquidity of the company, which will be refunded once the full share placing is finalised. The firm said the proceeds from the investment will be used to “improve liquidity and finance the ramp up in production of DBX and turnaround of the company’s performance.” 

In a statement confirming the deal, Aston Martin Lagonda said the move would “strengthen its balance sheet to necessarily and immediately improve liquidity and reduce leverage” following “the disappointing performance of the business through 2019”.

Aston Martin was floated in 2018 with a valuation of £4.5 billion, but based on today's share issue is currently worth significantly less.

As part of the investment, Stroll will join the Aston Martin board in the role of executive chairman, with the consortium also gaining the right to appoint a second board member. 

According to the Aston Martin release, the current technology partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies “will continue until Aston Martin Valkyrie is delivered.” There had been questions if the partnership between the two firms on the hypercar would continue with new investors in place.

“mid-engined cars are a core part” of the firm’s future, as a result of which “an enhanced approach to F1 is considered important.” Aston Martin currently sponsors the Red Bull F1 team – and will continue to do so in 2020 –  but has agreed a 10-year deal under which Racing Point will become an official works Aston squad. The deal includes a five-year sponsorship agreement starting in 2021.

Stroll has also been linked to a deal to buy the Mercedes works team from the manufacturer at the end of this season, as first reported by Autocar. The German firm is understood to be considering the future of its F1 arm beyond the coming season. It is believed today's deal does not necessarily mean Stroll is out of the running to buy the squad.

Due to Aston Martin’s recent struggles, the firm has also agreed a ‘reset business plan’ to raise its performance, which includes both cash generation and changing its product plan. The reset plan includes delaying investment in electric vehicles until beyond 2025, including delaying the relaunch of the Lagonda brand – scheduled for 2022 – until after that date. The Rapide E electric car project has been “paused pending a review”.

There remains a commitment to deliver on its range of mid-engined cars currently being developed, starting with the Valhalla in 2022.

The immediate priority will be on launching the DBX later this year, with the firm saying it has received 1800 orders to date. It will then update the Vantage in the Spring - including with a Roadster version – and starting Valkyrie deliveries later this year. The firm will also seek to trim costs by £10 million per year.

The mid-engined Vanquish will now be revealed after the Valhalla in 2022, which the firm will also develop a “fuel efficient, modular V6 engine with hybrid capabilities”, due to be introduced from the mid-2020s.

The firm also says special models will continue to be a key part to its plan, with one ‘heritage special’ and two ‘contemporary specials’ delivered each year. 

What the deal means for Aston Martin - by Jim Holder

Stroll’s new role as executive chairman will give him substantial influence in its direction. 

Earlier this month Aston issued an unexpected profit warning due to “challenging trading conditions”. Revealing the firm sold 5819 cars in 2019, 7% down on 2018, Palmer said Aston had suffered a “very disappointing year”.

Stroll, father of Formula 1 driver Lance, is estimated to be worth in excess of £2 billion, having made his money investing and building up brands including Pierre Cardin, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Asprey and Garrard.

He is also famed for his car collection, which is most notable for including what many regard as the most valuable collection of classic Ferraris in the world.

Stock market investors have outlined a belief that Aston’s future rests on the success of the launch of the new DBX SUV. Pre-orders for the car are ahead of expectation - they were confirmed at 1800 units in early January - but with deliveries not set to start until mid-2020 the firm must generate enough cash flow to both survive until then and invest in future products.

The majority of Aston's shares were held by the Kuwait-based Adeem/Primewagon group, while the Strategic European Investment Group, part of the Italian private equity group Investindustrial, currently holds around a one-third holding in the company.

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler also owns 4% of the firm - as well as supplying engines to the Racing Point F1 team owned by Stroll.

3

Peter Cavellini

31 January 2020

 Yeah, all of a sudden. A major player again.

CarNut170

31 January 2020

No doubt running Aston just became a whole lot more challenging.

The DBX is undoubtedly a looker to my eye, here's hoping it's as successful as touted, shame it couldn't come 6 months earlier and on-budget to avoid the need for a buy-out.

TStag

31 January 2020

Hmmm I have to say I'd much prefer to see Aston swallowed up by a big player like Geely who has a strong balance sheet and a history in automotive.

