Year of the underdog: Geely's rise from obscurity to the top

But SPA was too grand and expensive to underpin Geely models, leading to the establishment in 2013 of China Euro Vehicle Technology, a joint venture between Geely Auto and Volvo that has engineered the Compact Modular Architecture underpinning smaller Volvos – as well as those from what was meant to be Geely’s funky new subsidiary…

Building success

While Geely has been exporting since 2003 and sells cars in many parts of the world, including Russia, the Middle East and South America, it hadn’t cracked the EU or North America, or created a product that seemed capable of doing so. The arrival of CMA would allow Geely to create premium-feeling models, but it decided to launch a new brand to get them taken seriously.

Lynk&Co was the result, an international mix with headquarters in Gothenburg and marketing in China that played big on the European connection, but with local assembly allowing for some extremely attractive pricing. Lynk&Co will come to Europe and the US, where the plan is to offer a subscription leasing scheme and a range that will be entirely plug-in hybrid or EV. But in China it is much more traditional, with early cars only being available with conventional engines and being sold through retailers. It has been a success, with 120,414 sales in China last year helping to take Geely Auto through the 1.5 million barrier. Including Volvo and the Yuan Cheng commercial models, the group produced 2.15 million vehicles last year. Globally, Geely Group is now the world’s 13th-biggest car manufacturer, between BMW and Mazda.

Earlier this year, Geely launched another new sub-brand in China. Branded Geometry, it will offer a range of accessibly priced EVs, with the first of these – the Model A – already on sale and priced from the equivalent of £24,000 before subsidies. We drove the car just before its official unveiling at the Shanghai motor show in March and, despite finding it short on thrills, were impressed by its finish and quality. A wider range of Geometry products are coming, and European sales are part of the plan.

Buying success

The other side of Geely’s growth strategy has been a dramatic series of expansions beyond the Volvo purchase. Geely bought a minority stake in taxi maker LTI in 2009, but then took control of most of its assets and production when it went into administration in 2012. The new company was rebranded the London Electric Vehicle Company with the range-extended electric LEVC TX cab launched in 2017 and plans to use this platform as the basis for a host of other models.