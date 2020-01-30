Geely and Stroll in final talks to invest in Aston Martin - report

Chinese car maker Geely and billionaire Lawrence Stroll are in final talks to invest in Aston Martin, according to a report by the Financial Times.
It reports that offers to invest around £200m for an approximate 20% stake in Aston are being weighed up at an emergency board meeting that has been convened this evening. A final decision is expected by early next week, but could come as soon as tomorrow (Friday) morning.
Geely is also the owner of Lotus and Volvo, a part-owner of Smart and a significant shareholder in Daimler. It's interest is said to be spurred by the potential to share parts with Lotus. It has also been mentioned in connection with a possible - separate - shareholding in the Mercedes F1 team, potentially in league with Stroll.
It has also been previously suggested that Geely's involvement may not preclude billionaire Lawrence Stroll's mooted investment; he is also said to be in advanced talks with the firm, and reported to be seeking a 20% stake in it for around £200m.
Stroll, father of Formula 1 driver Lance and owner of the Racing Point F1 team, is estimated to be worth in excess of £2 billion, having made his money investing and building up brands including Pierre Cardin, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Asprey and Garrard.
He is also famed for his car collection, which is most notable for including what many regard as the most valuable collection of classic Ferraris in the world.
Both his business interests and car collection are reported to have given him the contacts to head a consortium looking to take control of Aston Martin, in the belief they can take advantage of its current low stock value and lower than expected sales prior to building the brand’s equity up again in future years, most notably by taking advantage of anticipated sales for the recently launched Aston Martin DBX SUV. Aston confirmed it has received 1800 pre-orders for the DBX, but deliveries do not begin until mid-2020.
Join the debate
jonboy4969
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO
Vidge 123
Why not?
Aston floated, meaning anyone with deep enough pockets could do this, why not Stroll?
I like the idea of racing point becoming a proper works Aston Martin F1 team. Stroll is also a massive car lover, I can't see any negatives to be honest. Better him than come Chinese consortium surely?
Bob Cholmondeley
Vidge 123 wrote:
Wait and see what he does with Aston Martin, if he buys. He may be good for the company or, he may wait for SUV sales to boost the value of Aston, strip what he can and dump the company.
Aston doesn't have a great track record, where being bought up by rich car nuts is concerned.
The Colonel
Foreigner Top Trumps
OK, so you're sniffy about the Chinese, which means the prize winning question has to be, is a Canadian billionaire better or worse than Kuwati wealth managment outfits that also provide senior management to the car company?
Anyway, Stroll's involvement in Williams ended well, didn't it? (rhetorical question)
Bar room lawyer
Dubious journalism or fiction?
The "Race Fans" article was written in conjunction with Jim Holder who wrote this article, to create what seems to be a click bait article driving adverytising revenue for Race Fans and Haymarket/Autocar.
I have shares in Aston Martin as could anyone who wanted to buy some, it's called a stock market listing. The company would have to make a stsement to the stock exchange if this were happening and it hasn't.
So yes Mr Stroll can also buy shares, at the moment more than 31% are owned by InvestIndustrial (I believe they are buying back shares sold in the floatation) Daimler Benz (Mercedes) own 5% of Aston Martin so, are these people are not part of "The Stroll Consortium?"
I suspect not, in which case it is a non story.
Symanski
Reject offer.
Instead the board should be removing Andy Palmer for not sacking Marek Reichman and finding a better designer.
Successive failures in Reichman's designs have harmed Aston and they need to refresh the range with a new designer. Do that and their fortunes will turn around quickly.
lambo58
YES YES YES YES!
YES YES YES YES!
Absolutely laughable, again, bumbling from one crisis to another.
Again...
Rodester
lambo58 wrote:
Rather like Tesla.
lambo58
What do you know you prat
What do you know you prat
LOL
Rodester
lambo58 wrote:
More than you, it would seem.
Pages
Add your comment