Aston seals funds for DBX production, but issues long-term warning

Aston Martin claims it now has the funding to last at least the next 12 months as part of a new investment into the company that will also see it enter a works Formula 1 team in 2021.

In a series of announcements this evening (30 March), Aston Martin has now formally confirmed F1 team Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll will take over as executive chairman on 20 April. A rights issue has raised £536 million and a further £150m will be made available to the company.

That investment will allow Aston to put the DBX SUV into production imminently after the new St Athan facility returns to operation after its COVID-19-enforced shutdown last week, subject to any delays in the production chain. The first customer deliveries are planned this summer should the supply chain function as anticipated.

The next 12 months is considered significant for Aston Martin as the DBX SUV is seen as make or break for the company's future. Make a success of it, and it will become the firm's biggest selling model with the likely largest profit margins. Failure would put the very future of the company at risk given the huge investment needed to realise not just the car, but the St Athan factory in which to build it.

But while confirming the deal, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd warned in a statement: "Taking into account the proceeds of the capital raise, the Company is of the opinion that the Group does not have sufficient working capital to meet its requirements for 12 months following the publication of the Original Prospectus."

Since the prospectus including details of Stroll's investment was published the COVID-19 outbreak has heavily impacted Aston Martin, and the firm said the resulting uncertainty raises questions over its future financial position - and making the success of the DBX even more critical.