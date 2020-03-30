Aston seals funds for DBX production, but issues long-term warning

Aston Martin claims it now has the funding to last at least the next 12 months as part of a new investment into the company that will also see it enter a works Formula 1 team in 2021.
In a series of announcements this evening (30 March), Aston Martin has now formally confirmed F1 team Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll will take over as executive chairman on 20 April. A rights issue has raised £536 million and a further £150m will be made available to the company.
That investment will allow Aston to put the DBX SUV into production imminently after the new St Athan facility returns to operation after its COVID-19-enforced shutdown last week, subject to any delays in the production chain. The first customer deliveries are planned this summer should the supply chain function as anticipated.
The next 12 months is considered significant for Aston Martin as the DBX SUV is seen as make or break for the company's future. Make a success of it, and it will become the firm's biggest selling model with the likely largest profit margins. Failure would put the very future of the company at risk given the huge investment needed to realise not just the car, but the St Athan factory in which to build it.
But while confirming the deal, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd warned in a statement: "Taking into account the proceeds of the capital raise, the Company is of the opinion that the Group does not have sufficient working capital to meet its requirements for 12 months following the publication of the Original Prospectus."
Since the prospectus including details of Stroll's investment was published the COVID-19 outbreak has heavily impacted Aston Martin, and the firm said the resulting uncertainty raises questions over its future financial position - and making the success of the DBX even more critical.
Symanski
Sack Marek Reichman.
That's what Aston needs to do to secure its future.
DBX has over 2,000 sales? When it was previously annouced that it had 1,800 sales 600 of them were direct to dealers. Only 1,200 were actual customers placing an order. That is not a good ratio.
Great that Aston has the money to see it through this year ahead, but unless they change design direction and bring in new talent to refresh Marek s designs, to make them desirable to more customers, it will all be folly. If Stroll doesn't as the new chairman see that this is required then don't expect Aston to be healthy this time next year. Expect them to be once again avoiding collapse.
Boris9119
Stroll Only Dipping His Toes?
Like you Symanski I am sceptical about this 'new' beginning for Aston. Given Stroll's wealth and that of his co-investors it's clear they are only dipping their toes with Aston. And to be pinning your whole future on the success of a high end SUV entering the market almost last is surely a recipe for disaster?
Symanski
Last not always bad.
Being last to a market doesn't necessarily mean bad. Apple launched the iPod and they weren't the first with that. It was, however, a better product and one which lasted far better than others. Even with the iPhone it wasn't the first smart phone either, but it worked better than all which came before.
Aston had the first concept of a luxury SUV with Lagonda but now they're last with the DBX. If the DBX is stunning that won't matter - customers will beat a path to their door.
Problem is that the DBX isn't stunning. Richeman's design, whilst not the worst he's done, isn't stunning.
When you're spending that amound of money you expect a powerful car, and it is. You expect a luxurious interior, but its a bit of a mess. You want something that wows when you park it up, and it doesn't quite do that. The engineering is right, the style isn't.
Hence why Marek Reichman just go. And of Stroll and his tippy toe partners don't fundamentally change the designs you can not expect any different an outcome.
jason_recliner
The Current Range Looks Amazing - Five Stars
As long as Aston keeps making some of the most desirable looking cars in the world, even if they aren't the very best in terms of function, there's hope for their future.
Peter Cavellini
Very interesting?
No, not really, man with serious nwealthh buys neavily to failing company, makes promises, we'll have to wait n see, won't we?
Boris9119
Not Convinced
Stroll and his investors smell a tidy profit I think. Remember BMW 'rescuing' Land Rover and then ditching it having got what it wanted all along?
scarty16
There is no electric version,
There is no electric version, so it will fail before it starts.
si73
Not sure I agree that their
Hopefully the dbx will prove lucrative for them.
abkq
The parallel case is perhaps
The parallel case is perhaps Maserati which, like AM, relies heavily on GT cars with the odd SUV in the model line-up thrown in to help with the balance sheet.
I wonder how big the 'gentleman's express' market niche is, especially looking ahead to the post-coronavirus economy which I suspect will be very different. Major companies like Mercedes, BMW, VW etc. can easily adjust their focus downwards towards bread and butter models, but single-market-niche companies like AM, Maserati etc. will find themselves difficult to adjust to the new reality.
Even though the external styling of AM models may attract potential customers, their conventional underwhelming interior design is a big turn-off. It approaches Jaguar's level of blandness and BMW's level of awfulness.
