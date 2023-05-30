BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stroll: Aston Martin has "very amicable" relationship with Geely

Boss says Chinese car company's now 17% stake paves way for global growth and component sharing
30 May 2023

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll enjoys a “very amicable relationship” with Geely, he has told Autocar, dismissing any notion that there was any tension or frustration in how the Chinese giant has been building up a substantial shareholding, initially on the stock market. 

Geely was the other bidder to Stroll’s consortium when the latter took over in 2020, yet it wasn't fully perturbed. It has since then built a substantial shareholding, most recently with an investment of £234 million to up its stake from 7.6% to 17%.

​The move made Geely the third-largest shareholder in Aston Martin, behind the Stroll-led Yew Tree Consortium (21%) and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (18%).

