New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets fastest production roof

Aston Martin has revealed the new Vantage Roadster, which the company hopes will provide a boost to underwhelming Vantage sales. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet rival costs from £126,950 and is available to order now, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of this year.

That price would have been a modest £6000 increase over that of the hard-top but, as part of a round of updates for the 2021 model year, the list price of the coupé has been reduced from £120,900 to £114,800.

The convertible Vantage is said to “amplify the emotional appeal” of the two-seater and receives what Aston claims is the fastest fully automatic soft-top hood in the business, going from opened to closed and vice versa in under seven seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

The roof itself adds a modest 60kg to the overall weight of the Vantage thanks to a ‘Z-fold’ roof mechanism and lightweight structural bracing. It means the Roadster, which uses the same 503bhp 4.0-litre V8 as the coupé, is capable of 0-60mph in 3.7sec and a top speed of 190mph, figures that are 0.2sec and 5mph slower than those of the hard-top car.