New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets fastest production roof

Aston pins hopes on new Roadster to shore up sales of coupé; priced from £126,950
12 February 2020

Aston Martin has revealed the new Vantage Roadster, which the company hopes will provide a boost to underwhelming Vantage sales. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet rival costs from £126,950 and is available to order now, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of this year.

That price would have been a modest £6000 increase over that of the hard-top but, as part of a round of updates for the 2021 model year, the list price of the coupé has been reduced from £120,900 to £114,800.

The convertible Vantage is said to “amplify the emotional appeal” of the two-seater and receives what Aston claims is the fastest fully automatic soft-top hood in the business, going from opened to closed and vice versa in under seven seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

The roof itself adds a modest 60kg to the overall weight of the Vantage thanks to a ‘Z-fold’ roof mechanism and lightweight structural bracing. It means the Roadster, which uses the same 503bhp 4.0-litre V8 as the coupé, is capable of 0-60mph in 3.7sec and a top speed of 190mph, figures that are 0.2sec and 5mph slower than those of the hard-top car.

Our Verdict

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

Does the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster have the desirability of its coupé sibling?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Aston says the Roadster retains the coupé’s “strong dynamic ability and sporting character with no compromise to feel or refinement”. It uses the same electronic and mechanical chassis systems as the coupé but has a bespoke tune for the rear suspension, altered software for the adaptive dampers and a recalibrated ESP system. The three-mode chassis control system has also been tuned specifically for the model.

The Vantage loses 150 litres of boot capacity compared with the coupé, keeping an albeit respectable 200 litres, which Aston says is large enough for a full-size golf bag and its accessories.

The British manufacturer is also using the launch of the Vantage Roadster to introduce a range of new options across the Vantage range. Most notably, the seven-speed manual gearbox launched on the limited-run Vantage AMR is now available to order on the standard coupé. There’s also a new, more traditional ‘vane’ grille design option that can be ordered on both the coupé and the drop-top, sitting alongside the existing ‘hunter’ grille. New colour finishes and alloy wheel designs are also available.

Weakening demand for the Vantage, particularly in Europe, was cited as a major factor in a “disappointing year” for Aston in 2019. Mounting losses led to last week’s announcement of a consortium, led by billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll, investing hundreds of millions of pounds in return for a 16.7% stake in the car maker.

Aston Martin registered 1029 examples of the Vantage across Europe last year. That represents less than half the number it registered in 2006 in the first full year of sale for the outgoing V8 Vantage. By contrast, Mercedes-AMG registered in excess of 5500 AMG GTs across Europe in the same period.

READ MORE

Billionaire Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin

Aston Martin plots super-exclusive Speedster inspired by Le Mans

Aston Martin DBX: pricing confirmed from £158,000

Join the debate

Comments
2

Symanski

12 February 2020

Still a dog's dinner of a design.   Needs fixed, bumper to bumper.

 

Aston Martin have already blamed the Vantage for poor corporate results - it isn't selling!

 

To continue with the same failed design by Marek Reichman and expecting a different result is a sure sign of insanity.   Marek must go.

 

CEO Andy Palmer has to go too for failing to appoint a new designer to secure Aston's future.

 

lambo58

12 February 2020

Absolutely spot on, My 12 year old daughter is more talented.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week