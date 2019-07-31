Aston Martin shares slide further after 2019 loss posted

In its profit warning last week, Aston Martin revised planned wholesale volumes for the full year. From 7100 to 7300 units originally forecast when it published its annual results in February, the target has now dropped to 6300 to 6500 units.

Palmer said that reduction was a result of the firm being “responsible and disciplined in the approach to our balance sheet”, and was designed to ensure that supply of the firm’s cars did not exceed demand, which could force dealers to offer discounts.

He added: “Retails are up, wholesales are up, market share is up – we’re just not as up in wholesale as we’d like. In order to protect the market position of the brand we thought it right and proper to cut the wholesale [numbers] to ensure that we don’t simply make the mistakes of history and have to discount cars to get them away.”

Aston’s profits were hit by a one-off £19 million provision for a ‘doubtful debt’ charge, relating to the planned sale of some intellectual property rights in the previous year.

The firm has also invested heavily in its ambitious Second Century growth plan, and particularly in developing the DBX SUV, which is due to be launched in December and go on sale early next year. Palmer said that Aston remained “focused completely” on the execution of the plan, and insisted that the wholesale volume revisions and falling share price wouldn’t impact that.

“We recognise there are headwinds and continuing uncertainties, and you’d correctly expect us to keep our financing arrangements under review to ensure we have appropriate resources around us,” said Palmer. He noted the first has greater cash reserves than it did this time last year, and would be prepared to secure additional funding “from sources with which we’re familiar” if needed.

He added: “Our basic intention is the execution of the [Second Century] plan. We have some short-term headwinds and one would hope we move through this short-term correction and then carry on with what we’re doing.

“You always take opportunities to be leaner and fitter, and that we will do. We’ve seen through the development of DBX so far that the efficiency of the development is much greater than it was with DB11, [with] far fewer design changes, far fewer needs to correct things not modelled correctly.

“That efficiency and things we learn through development are then cascased into [development of the] Vanquish replacement and eventually the Lagondas. We’ll take the opportunity of those learnings, but the plan remains unchanged.”

