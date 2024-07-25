BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche Cayenne EV lands 2025 and ICE car lives past 2030
UP NEXT
Stellantis will "shut down" or sell brands that don't make enough money

Porsche Cayenne EV lands 2025 and ICE car lives past 2030

Brand's best-seller will be sold with three powertrains into the next decade, including electric from next year
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
25 July 2024

Porsche will continue to offer the Cayenne with combustion and hybrid power beyond 2030, which means the SUV – its most popular model – will enter the next decade offering three separate powertrains.

The brand today confirmed it will develop and “further upgrade” the current third-generation Cayenne, which received an extensive mid-life upgrade last year, and sell it well into the next decade alongside the electric, technically unrelated, fourth-generation version that will arrive next year.

These upgrades will focus on making the SUV’s 4.0-litre V8 powertrain, used in the 468bhp Cayenne S, 650bhp GT and 729bhp Turbo E-Hybrid PHEV range topper, as efficient as possible.

Related articles

“Extensive technical measures will ensure that the twin-turbo engine is ready to comply with future legislative requirements,” Porsche said in a statement. 

The brand did not confirm if it would continue to upgrade the current generation’s 3.0-litre V6, offered in the 351bhp pure guise or in the 464bhp E-Hybrid and 512bhp S E-Hybrid PHEVs. 

Of course, any future sales will also depend on individual market compliance. For example, the UK will ban the sale of new pure-petrol and pure-diesel cars from 2030.

Announcing the decision today, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said: “The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV.

“At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.”

The decision comes just days after the German brand watered down its EV target (80% of total sales by 2030), citing a sliding buyer appetite for electric cars. This echoed similar views voiced by Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Stellantis.

The wavering electric uptake – European EV sales rose just 2% in the first half of 2024, compared with 28% last year – is likely to have spooked Porsche bosses into extending the life of its most popular model’s combustion variants, fearing a substantial sales drop if the electric Cayenne did not resonate with buyers, although the company has not said as such.

For reference, of Porsche’s 320,221 global sales last year, 87,553 were Cayennes, followed very closely by the Macan (87,355).

Given the popularity of the combustion Macan, it is not known if Porsche will do similar with its small SUV, which, it has already confirmed, is set to go electric-only in 2025. The electric Macan was launched last week priced from £67,200 and offers a top-end range of 398 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya
New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 D300 MHEV Vogue SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£43,578
35,593miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£17,980
93,763miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI SE Navigation Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,450
61,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 D200 MHEV Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£39,142
18,226miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£27,990
35,963miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI S Line Plus Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,999
138,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,300
62,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Citroen C1 1.0 VTi Feel Edition Airscape Euro 5 5dr
2015
£4,750
76,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£29,995
3,150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Gerhard 26 July 2024

Glad Porsche is keeping ICE Cayennes going for a bit longer -will that include the other VW products like the Q7/8 and Touareg?

Cobnapint 25 July 2024
Whoa there. The toolmaker's tool hasn't announced the bringing forward of the UK's pure ICE ban yet. He pledged to do it, but anything could happen.
I should imagine he's waiting for grid chiefs to tell him and Milibrain to not be so stupid.
Gerhard 26 July 2024

Indeed, the Sir Toolmaker has been so vague about his entire manifesto that it wouldn't surprise me if he brought the ban forward to September 2028, just to impress his idol -useless Ursula.

It will be an unmitigated disaster with probably the greatest number of ICE cars ever sold in a year being in 2027/8, when everyone gets their 'last new' proper car. 

johnfaganwilliams 25 July 2024

I thought the last idiotic bunch of incompetants had extended the ban until 2035? I'd obviously expect the Starmer Terror to reduce this if possible but didn't realise they had actually done so. Oh for anyone in government with any clue about the motor industry - particularly in the UK - who might understand the unmitigated disaster that is about to befall it. Still they can console themselve that Greta will be pleased that thousand of workers will lose their jobs. In a better world EDSTONE ED would have been erased from history never to rise again. Bafflingly that does not appear to be the case. I wouldn't emply him to stack shelves.

xxxx 25 July 2024

It was put back to 2035 but Sir Flip Flop said it was going back to 2030 if they won the election, well let's see if Sir Flip Flop keeps this manifesto promise.

Latest Reviews

New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya
New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur

View all car reviews