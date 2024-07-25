UK car making dips but on track for 50% EV output by 2028

UK car production dipped by nearly 8% in the first half of 2024 as the country’s biggest manufacturers refreshed crucial model lines and invested in electrification.

New figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that the UK built 416,074 cars in the six months to July – 34,094 fewer (7.6%) than in the same period last year.

The decline was particularly sharp in June, when output dropped by 26.6%.

However, the SMMT highlights that this decline was “expected as manufacturers retool lines to make electrified models following some £23.7