Stellantis profits halve as model changeovers hit volumes

Stellantis’s profits for the first six months of this year almost halved compared with the same period in 2023, with the company blaming lower sales volumes and a reduced product mix for its weakened performance.

It made a profit of €5.6 billion (£4.7bn), 48% down on the €10.9bn (£9.2bn) it made in the six months to the end of June 2023.

The car-making giant’s operating income fell by 40%, from €14.1bn (£11.9bn) to €8.5bn (£7.1bn), which it attributed to a dip in North America.

Free cash flow fell from €8.7bn