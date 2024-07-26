BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis will "shut down" or sell brands that don't make enough money
UP NEXT
Toyota warns of "very big challenge" created by ZEV mandate

Stellantis will "shut down" or sell brands that don't make enough money

Analysts suggest the group could look to offload Maserati after it reported an €82 million adjusted operating loss
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
26 July 2024

Stellantis could sell off underperforming brands, boss Carlos Tavares warned, after the automotive powerhouse posted heavily downturned profits for the first half of the year.

"If they don't make money, we will shut them down. We cannot afford to have brands that do not make money," he told reporters.

Profits for the parent company of Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and others slumped 48% year on year in the first six months of 2024, to €5.6 billion (£4.7bn).

Related articles

Tavares’s warning will have been heard loudly by Maserati bosses, after the brand reported an €82 million (£69m) adjusted operating loss.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya
New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur

View all car reviews