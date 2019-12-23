Used buying guide: 10 powerful, big-engined cars

If you love cars, the future doesn’t look like it’s going to be much fun - it really does seem as though they want to take all our enjoyment away. It might be fairly academic, but full control of an autocar by its driver is what this magazine was founded on.
So here’s a selection of oversized, inappropriate automotive hounds to keep you entertained for all eternity – and each comes with a mighty engine, big wheels and a huge personality.
Vauxhall VXR8 6.0 2008, 100,000 miles, £13,995
This is essentially a Monaro but with a few more doors. Underneath it all we have a rear-wheel-drive Holden V8 with a Griffin on the grille, turning it into a super-saloon with a rock-hard edge. Perfect for the family in hurry who want to make an impact.
It’s not for everyone, though, and this is reflected in the market, as early VXR8s can struggle to sell – which explains some tempting prices. You might prefer the 6.2-litre engine from 2008 or the supercharged one from 2009. Not much happened after that, apart from a facelift in 2010, which marks the second major price point for what is, in effect, an M5 with an Aussie accent. Beware tired track-day cars with worn out suspension and brakes.
