Used buying guide: 10 powerful, big-engined cars

The Ultima has a Chevy V8 and most have all the RAC-spec roll cage and six-point racing harness kit. Nevertheless, some are road legal rather than just a track-day warrior. Buy from an enthusiast owner or specialist and rest assured that the mileage will be fairly low, so the condition should be high. Strong engines, but the rose jointed suspension and cross-drilled brakes are pricey to replace.

TVR Tuscan S 2002, 22,000 miles, £35,990

If you want a preposterous sports car with a big engine and bonkers styling and can’t be bothered to wait any longer for a new TVR, then go and buy one of the old ones to keep. There are lots to choose from and prices have certainly hardened over the past few years. The original Tuscan was always a site to behold and still stops the traffic to this day. It does seem that the ones on sale with a full history and recent engine rebuilds are among the very best. Don’t ever buy one without some sort of expert involvement or a reassuring warranty. Indeed, some of the engine rebuilds have five years’ cover. Here’s a supersonic car which is more than worth the risk.

Jaguar XJR-S 1993, 78,000 miles, £17,995

It is essential to have a V12 of some description in your all-time garage, and it’s hard to overlook what staggering value Jaguars continue to be. The XJS has matured into the sort of classic gentleman’s coupé the like of which will never be revived.

You have to be careful, though. They can be bought for a few grand but with all the serious structural rust and multi-cylinder complication to make your life a misery. Instead, up your budget and buy from a specialist with some warranty responsibility and bag yourself a later HE, a 1991 Series 3 or, even better, the Jaguar Sport-related XJR-S. There’s also the opportunity to go topless, and some would say the convertible XJS is even more of a stunner. The premium for such louche rooflessness is just a few grand.