Former Jaguar engineering chief Norman Dewis dies aged 98

Norman Dewis OBE has died at the age of 98.
As Jaguar’s chief test driver from 1952-85 he developed for use on road and track cars that have passed into Jaguar legend: the D-type, E-type, MkII, XJ6 and many more. After retirement until only shortly before his death he travelled the world as a Jaguar ambassador, promoting the brand he loved. He was perhaps the most famed and respected chassis development engineer this country has produced.
Norman was born in 1920 and when his father died in 1934 he left school aged 14 to provide for his family. After a brief spell at Humber he went to work for Armstrong-Siddeley where his test driving career started and then faltered at the outbreak of hostilities.
He survived the conflict despite spending three years as a turret gunner the flying coffin that was the slow and woefully defended Bristol Blenheim, though this was understandably a part of his life about which he stayed uncharacteristically quiet. After a short spell at Lea Francis after the war, at the end of 1951 he joined the company to which he would dedicate the rest of his working life.
His first job was to evaluate whether disc brakes, already well established on aircraft, could be adapted to suit a car. He went through untold numbers of high speed brake failures before he though the Dunlop system good enough to try out in public. For this he and Stirling Moss entered the 1952 Mille Miglia figuring if that didn’t break the brakes, little else would. They were lying third near the finish when they had to retire.
Sundym
What a man !
289
@ Sundym
Agreed Sundym, great review by Autocar of Normans life and how much he meant to the Industry and fellow Petrolheads.....a man much loved -and now missed by many.
Such a shame he didnt make it to 100. It would have been so appropriate.
I am afraid that there arent many of his era and ilk left now...Stirling has lost an old friend!
RIP Norman.....you can switch her off now - testing complete!
Peter Cavellini
A good innings....
yep, 98, what a life.....what more can you say?
Peter Cavellini.
