Ultima unveils road-legal 1200bhp V8-powered RS supercar

Leicester-based sports car manufacturer Ultima has revealed the new RS supercar, its fastest road-legal model yet and featuring up to 1200bhp.
Based on the firm’s limited-run Evolution, the RS gains a number of modifications and enhancements to the powertrain, bodywork and chassis to maximise performance.
The gel-coated bodywork of the RS has been designed with a strong emphasis on functionality. A 1780mm rear wing works alongside carbonfibre front and rear splitters and wheel-arch vents to enhance downforce, aerodynamic performance and engine cooling, while the new model’s cabin has been subtly reshaped to reduce frontal area.
There are three powertrain options, each taken from Chevrolet’s range of Euro 6-compliant V8 engines. Entry-level models are powered by the 480bhp LT1, capable of 0-60mph in 3.3sec and more than 180mph. The more powerful LT4 unit packs 650bhp and will take the RS to around 210mph.
Join the debate
Bob Cholmondeley
100mph-0 in 3.3sec
Ok, wear close fitting goggles to keep your eyes in place!
Citroëniste.
5cylinderT
Beautiful machine
love this car but the rear does look still a bit outdated and they should do one that is less track ready so to speak.
jason_recliner
Oh my LORD! It's perfect.
Oh my LORD! It's perfect.
jmd67
This looks amazing.
This looks amazing. I've searched everywhere for a proper review of an Ultima and can't find anything. The performance figures are insane. Autocar, why not ask for a go in one rather than just rehashing a press release? Could it be that the performance figures will embarrass Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini etc..? Best not to annoy the big boys?
I'm sure Ultima could supply you with one for a few days.
Add your comment