Land Rover Discovery vs. Series One: The Generation Game

We drive out of the courtyard, through gates, up slopes and onto the Eastnor tracks Roger, who has been coming here since 1966, knows so well. It’s a beautiful place, full of wooded glades, sunny fields, discreetly scary muddy slopes and challenging bog-holes that he helped to develop as boss of LRE later in his career. Land Rover doesn’t just let things happen in this place; it builds and repairs and develops its testing territory and is extremely careful to avoid creating unnecessary ruts across fields – or indeed anything that might cause erosion. In fact, the place is a monument to the way well-driven 4x4 vehicles and beautiful landscape can co-exist beautifully.

In Sheep Field, tucked away from public roads at the side of a lovely, sloping field, there’s a permanent obstacle built both to test and to demonstrate the importance of something ordinary cars don’t have: cross-axle articulation. Imagine a gigantic concrete rut, far too vast to cross in an ordinary car and pretty difficult to walk over. Here, the two vehicles demonstrate the surprising similarity of their capabilities.

If you get Roger Crathorne going on what really matters, he’ll give you a short sermon on the importance of traction and especially cross-axle articulation. “It’s the secret of everything,” he says. “It wouldn’t make much sense if we built vehicles that wave their corners in the air. Whatever the tech, the art of this is to make sure rubber can reach the ground.” In extremis, such as now, Crathorne insists you need a front wheel to be capable of going a long way up, at the same time as the rear wheel on the same side is going a long way down. It looks awful as we do it, but the vehicle is built for it.

The 70-year-old Series One is all old-school engine vibes and jittery ride. It’s fun and very manoeuvrable, with high-geared steering and zero overhangs. The engine has terrific low-end pull and instant carb-fed throttle response despite the obvious presence of a hefty flywheel. Lovely mechanical feel to the long-lever gear change, too, although you’d never call it sophisticated. The S1’s tiny size pulls it neatly through this scarylooking obstacle, provided it has the right driver at the wheel. There’s a brief point where a rear wheel lifts and spins power away (we’re a few decades ahead of the slippery diff era) but pretty soon I learn that it’s about choosing the perfect speed for the job. “You let the momentum take you over the obstacle,” says Crathone. “But you mustn’t let it bounce,” he adds, speaking as if doing so were a considerable crime. It turns out to be easy, but it’s also a matter of skill.