Suzuki Swift review

From £19,5148

Suzuki’s stalwart supermini promises tech, style and an engaging drive. Does it deliver?

In the current automotive landscape, the business case for bigger cars is easier to justify than that of smaller ones, which makes vehicles like the Suzuki Swift all the more unusual. 

The small car sector might seem alive and well in other countries, but in the UK all of the little Suzuki's conventional rivals have been consigned to the history books; there's no longer a Ford Fiesta, the Mazda 2 never saw production beyond 2025, and who remembers the Nissan Micra?

It's not all bad news, though, because there are a few survivors like the Hyundai i10, Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio and Skoda Fabia, alongside a few EV alternatives like the Hyundai Inster and Renault 5

It helps, then, that the Swift is a car that we would recommend to buyers in such a market. Read on to find out why...

The Suzuki Swift range at a glance

All Swifts come generously equipped as standard. Entry-level 'Motion' models get heated front seats, keyless entry, a rear view parking camera, 16in alloys, and a 9.0in infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Step up to 'Ultra' trim and you get automatic air conditioning, 16in alloys with a polished finish, rear-seat air vents and electrically-folding mirrors.

Prices start from just over £19,000 and rise to just over £20,000 for top-spec models.

There is only one engine available: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid assistance. It's only as powerful as the non-electrified unit in its predecessor, but it's faster to 62mph and Suzuki claims it’s around 7% more fuel efficient. 

Cars fitted with the standard five-speed manual gearbox get from 0-62mph in 12.5sec with a top speed of 103mph, while those fitted with the optional CVT gearbox are a little faster at 11.9sec to 62mph and 106mph at the top end.

Suzuki’s Allgrip four-wheel drive system, like the one you will find on the Ignis, is available with the manual only. It adds 25mm to the ground clearance and overall height.

Suspension is by MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear. The brakes are ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear.

DESIGN & STYLING

Suzuki Swift side

The new Swift is the fourth generation of a global model launched in 2004, although there were two previous European versions before that, so we’ve had Swifts in the UK for quite a long time now. Suzuki calls this one all-new, although the ‘all’ is doing some heavy lifting, because who’s making new small-car platforms these days? 

The Swift rides on an evolution of the previous car's Heartect architecture, although there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with that. It has a transversely mounted engine, front-wheel drive (with a 4WD option) and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is mildly hybridised, as standard. 

The Swift's weight is up over the lightest previous Swift, but a basic-trimmed manual car is still just 949kg.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

The appearance is new, but the Swift is broadly the same size as before, so it remains one of the smaller cars in the class, blurring whatever lines still exist between city car and supermini, at 3.86m long and 1.74m wide.

Gratifyingly, FWD versions come in at less than 1000kg. Wyatt says Suzuki makes cars that “tend to be a little smaller than the competition". "They’re smaller, neater, lighter. There’s a Japanese phrase for it [sho-sho-kei-tan-bi, apparently]. It’s a philosophy.”

Sound-deadening has been applied, though, in places where it usually doesn’t make it onto a Suzuki. There's underbody sound and vibration adhesive, upper-body structural adhesive to stiffen the shell, more baffle plates in the A-pillars, thicker damping sheets on the floor and dashboard, heavier carpets and liquid-filled engine mounts. 

INTERIOR

Suzuki Swift interior

Inside, you can feel where weight has been saved. The Swift has a nice enough interior but one made largely from harder and scratchier materials than the equivalent Polo. Crucially, though, the way in which the dashboard has been presented is attractive to behold, with a sweeping, layered look, cream colouring and soft pads on the doors. It helps, too, that the switches you touch often, like the brushed-look climate controls, are pleasingly finished and feel built to last. 

There’s a good amount of ergonomic soundness to it, too: the controls for the lights (including the foglight) sit on the left stalk, those for the wiper sensitivity on the right, and there are separate climate buttons and a soft-feel old-school handbrake.

Despite the touchscreen, there's a reassuring familiarity about the Swift's interior, from the manual handbrake to the multitude of physical buttons.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

There's also a touchscreen, of course, and its graphics aren't nearly as well resolved as those in a Polo, but at least you don’t need it for major driving controls or safety functions. During our time with it, we saw no software glitches and the Bluetooth maintained a stable connection.

The lane-keeping assistance can be toggled by a button on the dash, but the speed-limit assistant (which is obliged to default to ‘on’) can be toggled only via a steering-wheel button and a trip computer stalk while the car is stationary.

This is a cumbersome process that you will likely tire of quite quickly, not least because there are button blanks on the dashboard and steering wheel that could do the job, and if you have to be stationary, that negates the advantage of avoiding putting it on a touchscreen. 

We can't fault the amount of space inside, however, with ample front head room and a forward-pushed windscreen such a stretch from the driver that you feel set a long way back in the car.

There’s enough head and leg room in the rear, too, and passengers over 6ft will be able to fit in. It's relatively narrow but plenty comfortable enough for four (although it can seat five if need be).

The boot is from 265 litres with the rear seats down, which is almost 100 litres smaller than a Polo but 13 litres larger than an i10. With both seats folded down, space increases up to 980 litres. It has a helpfully deep floor, loosely carpeted rather than solidly based, with space for an optional spare wheel beneath it.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Suzuki Swift front

The small, naturally aspirated engine (codenamed 'Z12E') replaces the previous car's four-cylinder unit and fires to a muted idle. Its 81bhp and 83lb ft (down 1bhp but up 4lb ft on before) sounds a bit asthmatic, but the 12V starter-generator does some heavy-lifting to make it sprightly enough for most use cases.

It helps, too, that throttle response is good, linear and positive, with a modest little thrum accompanying decent-feeling acceleration. You never feel the need to rev it out towards its 5700rpm power peak.

The Swift's start-stop system cuts the engine off as you approach a traffic light, and it's almost imperceptible in operation.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

On fast A-roads and motorways, the engine is basically silent and delivers just enough performance for assured overtaking. When you do rev it out, however, it becomes gruff enough to reassure you that this isn't the type of thing it was built to do.

The five-speed manual gearbox feels quite vague in operation and the light clutch can take a bit of time to get used to, but the gear change itself isn't short of throw and it's well-weighted. The brake pedal, meanwhile, has very little feel and not much progressiveness (especially compared to a Polo), but the brakes themselves are reassuringly strong. We haven't driven a car with the CVT transmission yet, but if it’s similar to the previous car’s, and there’s every reason to think it will be, we wouldn’t recommend it.

RIDE & HANDLING

Suzuki Swift rear tracking

Suzuki makes some clear claims about the Swift’s ride and handling and what its engineers have benchmarked. Body roll has apparently been reduced to Volkswagen Polo levels and steering response upped towards Polo and even Ford Fiesta levels. 

Indeed, it doesn’t take long behind the wheel for this car to feel relatively alert and energetic around corners.

The chassis feels very well-balanced and it provides for a much more involving drive than a Polo or Fabia.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

The steering is nicely weighted and geared and provokes a linear, positive response. It's light enough around town to make it a doddle to manoeuvre, while on faster roads it’s still perfectly stable around the straight-ahead position. 

Motorways and A-roads conjure up as much road and wind noise as a Polo or Clio, which is quite impressive considering the Swift is priced at this level and weighs this much.

The good thing about a car that weighs sufficiently little is that you don’t have to tie it down too firmly to retain strong body control. The Swift leans only a bit, takes no time to settle, and is a pretty game companion to chuck along a windy road. There's a decent amount of grip on offer, too.

This isn’t a car that has the same kind of deftness between ride and handling that the Fiesta did, though, because its ride doesn't match its keenness to corner well. It has a tendency to fidget around in town and on the motorway in a way that a Polo doesn't, but compared to its other rivals it's significantly closer to the top of the class than it was before.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Suzuki Swift lead

If you go for the manual gearbox, Suzuki claims almost class-leading fuel economy of 64.2mpg, along with a CO2 figure of 99g/km. The MPG figure is entirely achievable in the real world; over our time with it, we averaged around 60mpg. When fitted with the CVT, Suzuki claims 58.8mpg and 108g/km.

Prices start from a shade over £19,000, which is almost £2000 less than the Polo and £1000 less than a Skoda Fabia, but over £3000 more than a Hyundai i10. Having said that, spec-for-spec the gap between the Hyundai and Suzuki begins to close.

A three-year warranty is provided as standard, but if you get the car serviced by Suzuki the warranty covers seven years or 100,000 miles.

VERDICT

Suzuki Swift verdict

Suzuki seemingly had an "If it ain't broke don't fix it" philosophy throughout the Swift's development. On the one hand, it's fun to drive, compact and frugal and comes well-priced and well-equipped, while on the other it's totally recognisable - both to look at and to drive - as a Suzuki. This is good news for the Japanese brand's loyal customer base.

It's not perfect, though. The ride is far from class-leading, switching off the various driver aids commands an overcomplicated and frustrating process and some plusher materials inside wouldn't go amiss.

But when you drive it and get used to its small proportions, tactile steering and, if you choose it, commendable manual gearbox, you won't feel shortchanged next to its rivals. A Polo offers more refined road manners and a Hyundai i10 is cheaper, but there's a lot to recommend here.

