Special edition marks 55 years of the Ford Mustang

New Mustang 55 features bespoke styling elements, while regular 2.3-litre model receives a Shelby-inspired styling refresh
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
25 July 2019

Ford is celebrating 55 years of Mustang production with a new special edition for Europe and a subtle styling update for the entry-level model. 

The new Mustang 55 features the 5.0-litre V8 engine plus exclusive exterior styling elements and interior embellishments. 

The special edition is available in fastback and convertible form and is marked out by black badging, racing stripes along its bonnet and sides, a black roof, black 19in alloy wheels and a two-tone black grille. Cars finished in black receive silver racing stripes. A rear spoiler is an option on both bodystyles.

Inside, the Mustang 55 features a bespoke gear knob, temperature-controlled front seats, a DAB radio, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and remote start and vehicle locator as standard. 

Ford has also announced subtle styling revisions for the entry-level Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost, inspired by the high-performance Shelby GT350 and GT500 models.

Both convertible and fastback versions of this Mustang can now be ordered with black racing stripes and contrasting grey wing mirrors, front grille and boot spoiler, plus 19in alloy wheels are now fitted as standard. 

It also now comes equipped with Ford's new Good Neighbour Mode, which can be programmed to make the car’s exhaust note quieter at certain times of the day. 

Ford sold 5500 Mustangs across Europe in the first half of 2019, a 5% increase compared with the same period last year. 

The Mustang is also still available in limited-edition Bullitt form, following Ford’s recent decision to extend this model's production run for another year to meet strong demand. 

Our Verdict

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Mustang 55 and revised 2.3-litre Mustang will be available to order from August, with prices expected to be confirmed nearer the time. Current entry-level models start from £37,685, but the updates are expected to lead to a slight increase.

Read more

Ford Mustang Bullitt production extended to 2020

Charge Automotive brings electrified Ford Mustang to Goodwood​

Celebrating the Ford Mustang - picture special​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week