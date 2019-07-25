Special edition marks 55 years of the Ford Mustang

Ford is celebrating 55 years of Mustang production with a new special edition for Europe and a subtle styling update for the entry-level model.

The new Mustang 55 features the 5.0-litre V8 engine plus exclusive exterior styling elements and interior embellishments.

The special edition is available in fastback and convertible form and is marked out by black badging, racing stripes along its bonnet and sides, a black roof, black 19in alloy wheels and a two-tone black grille. Cars finished in black receive silver racing stripes. A rear spoiler is an option on both bodystyles.

Inside, the Mustang 55 features a bespoke gear knob, temperature-controlled front seats, a DAB radio, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and remote start and vehicle locator as standard.

Ford has also announced subtle styling revisions for the entry-level Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost, inspired by the high-performance Shelby GT350 and GT500 models.

Both convertible and fastback versions of this Mustang can now be ordered with black racing stripes and contrasting grey wing mirrors, front grille and boot spoiler, plus 19in alloy wheels are now fitted as standard.

It also now comes equipped with Ford's new Good Neighbour Mode, which can be programmed to make the car’s exhaust note quieter at certain times of the day.

Ford sold 5500 Mustangs across Europe in the first half of 2019, a 5% increase compared with the same period last year.

The Mustang is also still available in limited-edition Bullitt form, following Ford’s recent decision to extend this model's production run for another year to meet strong demand.