Nearly-new buying guide: Porsche 911

Of the two facelifted versions, the more powerful Carrera S is, naturally, the more thrilling and also the more numerous. New, it cost almost £86,000, or £10,000 more than the Carrera, but today that gap has narrowed to the point that you can snag a pukka 2016-reg Carrera S PDK with 25,000 miles and full Porsche service history for £62,500.

The car we’re thinking of has £20,000 of options fitted to it as well, including adaptive sports seats, interior carbon package, Sport Chrono, illuminated privacy glass… It’s a good example of how, when shopping for a 911, more than comparing prices, it pays to compare specifications, too.

If you’re seeking an even purer driving experience than the S can muster, check out the Carrera T, launched in 2017. Based on the standard 365bhp Carrera, it weighs 20kg less by virtue of having no rear seats or infotainment system but has some vital kit as standard to the extent that it feels as fast as an S. A 2018-reg with 4000 miles costs around £75,000. (New, it was £85,500.) It’s a classic in the making.

For even more driver focus, there’s the 434bhp GTS (prices from around £70,000) while those of a more savage temperament are served by the twin-turbo 3.8-litre Turbo (532bhp) and Turbo S (572bhp). Used prices for these four-wheel-drive icons start at £87,000. Beyond them dwell the rarefied GT3 and GT2 RS.

And let’s not forget the four-wheel-drive Carrera 4 variants, the cabriolet and the Targa. The last two are very personal choices but the Carrera 4, in standard and S guises, has broader appeal, not least thanks to its sure-footedness in all conditions. All the same, a Carrera S is better.

Top spec pick

Porsche 911 GTS: Not as extreme as the RS, this more focused evolution of the Carrera S nevertheless boasts 434bhp. Crucially, though, it retains much of the everyday drivability of lesser versions.