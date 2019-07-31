New Renault Megane RS Trophy-R: UK prices revealed

Renault has revealed pricing and specs for the limited-run Mégane RS Trophy-R. Just 32 examples are destined for the UK, starting at £51,140.
That price includes special Öhlins shock absorbers and an Akrapovic exhaust, alongside Brembo brakes, while a carbon bonnet and diffuser are part of a comprehensive weight reduction programme to offer increased performance.
It's far from the most expensive Trophy-R on offer, however. A £63,140 'Carbon wheel pack' variant is offered, which receives for Carbon Revolution alloy wheels, reducing unsprung weight by 2kg a corner.
That's not all, however. The most extreme version offered is the Nürburgring Record Pack, priced at £72,140. For that you get a car claimed to be the same spec as the car that set the hot hatch lap record at the fearsome German circuit.
That includes sector-first carbon ceramic brakes, with large 390mm discs and golf finished callipers. A straight-feed dynamic air intake is also included.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Will it sell..?
A lot of money, ten grand more?!, is it really ten grand more Car?
Peter Cavellini.
mpls
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Of course not, just to get the bragging rights.. one up over Honda and VW..
NoPasaran
Peter Cavellini wrote:
The answer to you typical rethorical question is a clear, resounding “yes and no”.
jason_recliner
130 kg Lighter!
Cenuijmu
Peter Cavellini wrote:
How can anyone tell until we have seen the full spec and how good it is to drive.
Obviously.
NoPasaran
You know what?
Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS will be even faster!
mpls
NoPasaran wrote:
The next iteration of VW or Honda will beat it..
NoPasaran
No Problemo
Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS-Square will take back the crown afterwards!
mpls
NoPasaran wrote:
Then after that whatever VW/Honda do will beat that too.. where will it end ??
