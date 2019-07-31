New Renault Megane RS Trophy-R: UK prices revealed

Standard version of Renault Sport's most hardcore hot hatch starts at over £50,000, with a flagship Nurburgring lap record edition commanding £72,000
James Attwood, digital editor
31 July 2019

Renault has revealed pricing and specs for the limited-run Mégane RS Trophy-R.  Just 32 examples are destined for the UK, starting at £51,140.

That price includes special Öhlins shock absorbers and an Akrapovic exhaust, alongside Brembo brakes, while a carbon bonnet and diffuser are part of a comprehensive weight reduction programme to offer increased performance.

It's far from the most expensive Trophy-R on offer, however. A £63,140 'Carbon wheel pack' variant is offered, which receives for Carbon Revolution alloy wheels, reducing unsprung weight by 2kg a corner.

That's not all, however. The most extreme version offered is the Nürburgring Record Pack, priced at £72,140. For that you get a car claimed to be the same spec as the car that set the hot hatch lap record at the fearsome German circuit. 

That includes sector-first carbon ceramic brakes, with large 390mm discs and golf finished callipers. A straight-feed dynamic air intake is also included.

Renault Mégane R.S. 280

Renault Megane RS 280 2018 road test review hero front

Mégane RS has a chassis of remarkable deftness and balance that gives the hot hatch unmistakable class-leading potential

The new range-topper features the same highly tuned 1.8-litre turbo engine as the Mégane RS 300 Trophy, which produces 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque. The 0-62mph time drops 0.3 sec from the standard car to 5.4sec, while the top speed increases by 2mph to 163mph. 

Renault says that the Trophy-R is 130kg lighter, due to a weight saving programme led by Renault Sport, which developed the new model with the same approach taken on a racing car.

The Trophy-R is claimed to feature improved aerodynamics and a reworked chassis drive axles to boost performance. That maintains the ethos of previous generations of Trophy-R, which have been focused on extracting performance through handling and dynamics, rather than purely relying on power.

The model has also benefitted from development work undertaken by Renault Sport's partners; it features Brembo brakes, an Akrapovic exhaust, track-focused Bridgestone tyres, lightweight Sabelt bucket seats and Öhlins shock absorbers.

Renault claims to have set a new front-wheel-drive production car lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a high-specced Trophy-R. According to Renault, the car lapped the 12.80-mile Nordschleife in 7min 40.10sec on 5 April, and also posted a time of 7min 45.39secs on the full 12.94-mile layout. It has previously been spied in action on the German race track.

The front-wheel-drive production car record at the Nürburgring was previously held by the current Honda Civic Type R, which lapped the track in 7min 43.80sec.

Nürburgring lap times: the definitive run-down

Renault Mégane RS 300 Trophy review

Comments
9

Peter Cavellini

21 May 2019

 A lot of money, ten grand more?!, is it really ten grand more Car?

Peter Cavellini.

mpls

21 May 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 A lot of money, ten grand more?!, is it really ten grand more Car?

 

Of course not, just to get the bragging rights.. one up over Honda and VW..

NoPasaran

21 May 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 A lot of money, ten grand more?!, is it really ten grand more Car?

The answer to you typical rethorical question is a clear, resounding “yes and no”. 

jason_recliner

22 May 2019
SENSATIONAL!!!

Cenuijmu

22 May 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 A lot of money, ten grand more?!, is it really ten grand more Car?

 

How can anyone tell until we have seen the full spec and how good it is to drive.

Obviously.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NoPasaran

21 May 2019

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS will be even faster!

mpls

21 May 2019
NoPasaran wrote:

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS will be even faster!

 

The next iteration of VW or Honda will beat it..

NoPasaran

22 May 2019
mpls wrote:

NoPasaran wrote:

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS will be even faster!

 

The next iteration of VW or Honda will beat it..

 

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS-Square will take back the crown afterwards!

mpls

22 May 2019
NoPasaran wrote:

mpls wrote:

NoPasaran wrote:

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS will be even faster!

 

The next iteration of VW or Honda will beat it..

 

Renault Megan RS Trophy-RS-Square will take back the crown afterwards!

 

 

Then after that whatever VW/Honda do will beat that too..  where will it end ??

