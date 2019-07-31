New Renault Megane RS Trophy-R: UK prices revealed

Renault has revealed pricing and specs for the limited-run Mégane RS Trophy-R. Just 32 examples are destined for the UK, starting at £51,140.

That price includes special Öhlins shock absorbers and an Akrapovic exhaust, alongside Brembo brakes, while a carbon bonnet and diffuser are part of a comprehensive weight reduction programme to offer increased performance.

It's far from the most expensive Trophy-R on offer, however. A £63,140 'Carbon wheel pack' variant is offered, which receives for Carbon Revolution alloy wheels, reducing unsprung weight by 2kg a corner.

That's not all, however. The most extreme version offered is the Nürburgring Record Pack, priced at £72,140. For that you get a car claimed to be the same spec as the car that set the hot hatch lap record at the fearsome German circuit.

That includes sector-first carbon ceramic brakes, with large 390mm discs and golf finished callipers. A straight-feed dynamic air intake is also included.