Autocar's guide to the best things to do in 2020

We've already given you a comprehensive guide to all the new cars to get excited about in 2020 - but now it's over to you.

There are plenty of ways you can indulge your love of cars this year, and it doesn't have to cost you the world. This, then, is your updated New Year's resolutions list, as compiled by Autocar writers.

Buy a used 4x4

Whether it be the diminutive Suzuki Jimny or the grandiloquent Land Rover Discovery, we all love a 4x4, and with so many economic and political uncertainties being thrust at us, now might be the time to put one on your drive. Buying a butch four-wheel drive used will save you cash, too, and prices look appealing. You can buy a Disco 4 from £10k or a present-shape Range Rover from £20k. Too opulent? Try a Toyota Land Cruiser from £10k, a tiny Fiat Panda 4x4 from £2k or a Dacia Duster from £3k. Buy any of them and feel splendid on Tarmac and superior in the city.