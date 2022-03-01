Car industry reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The automotive industry has started to take action following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several makers have halted deliveries to Russia, while others have paused production, due to a lack of parts from Ukraine-based suppliers.

Manufacturers affected so far include Group Renault, Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group.

Many have severed ties with Russian partners, despite the country being the eighth-largest automotive market in the world. Some 1,666,780 cars were sold in the country last year - more than in Canada, France or the UK.

Further issues from hindered supply chains are expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, companies including Skoda have committed to supporting Ukrainian workers affected by the war.

Here's what we know so far on how the oubreak of war is affecting individual manufacturers.

General Motors

General Motors has suspended some business in Russia, Reuters has reported. The American firm will stop all exports to the country, saying: "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time. The loss of life is a tragedy, and our overriding concern is for the safety of people in the region." The company sells around 3000 vehicles in Russia each year.

Hyundai

Hyundai has stopped production at its St Petersburg plant in Russia for five days, citing a semiconductor shortage.

“The plant will be shut down temporarily, due to supply disruption caused by a semiconductor shortage,“ an official said.

The Korean firm went on to say that the decision had “nothing to do with Russia and Ukraine”.

Local reports have suggested the car maker has halted deliveries to dealerships in the country, per the Korean Herald.

Jaguar Land Rover