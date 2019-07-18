Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2019

Luxury SUVs have become a staple of premium car makers' line-ups, with at least one from every major player, and each accounting for a healthy chunk of their manufacturers global profit margins.
These are cars in great demand, and rightly highly desired for their combination of versatility, comfort, refinement and performance both on- and off the road. Genuine 4x4 ability is common amongst them, as is the upmost in luxury, space and refinement. And amongst the many factors motivating buyers, stylish design and brand allure are becoming increasingly important. So who makes the best of 'em?
1. Range Rover Sport
An increasing number of 'Range Rover'-branded derivates have turned what used to be one car into a family of Land Rover models, but the Range Rover Sport might be the most important car in that new family, as well as the most broadly talented and capable. It's one of the most versatile upmarket SUVs on the market, and lives up to the word 'luxury' like few others.
It's not quite as large or as spacious as its bigger sibling and isn't the lightest car of its kind, but the Range Rover Sport more than makes up for it with its remarkable breadth of talent. That one car can offer such a complete catalogue of abilities is remarkable, and among them is outstanding offroad ability, and real on-road handling dynamism and driver appeal for car of this size. First-rate cabin richness, refinement and luxury ambience also come as standard, with Land Rover’s latest dual-screen infotainment system having been fitted to the car as part of it’s mid-life facelift.
The car's roster of qualities is certainly one for which Land Rover charges a tidy premium, even over prices typical of this rarefied class. Meanwhile, the kerbweight necessary to provide the Range Rover Sport's offroad ability also dulls its performance and fuel-efficiency compared with rivals, while rolling refinement can be adversely affected if you choose the biggest of Land Rover’s optional alloy wheels.
swissfoto
Really?
So a car with a poor navigation / entertainment system, fuel hungry engines, average road handling, and questionable reliability & build quality is autocar’s choice of best in class ?
What nonsense. How about a more objective evaluation rather than patriotic bias.
The Porsche drives better, the Audi Q7 a better all round option, and the Volvo covering real world driving better than the RR sport.
GODFATHER
If you want anything Reliable, then why would you buy anything european? If itwas a list of reliable cars then I can assure you that non of the makers on this list would be on there. it would probably be full of Japanese and other Asian brands. Obviously Europeans customers are a bit clueless so can’t see what reliability surveys have been saying since the millenium.
As for other SUV who better then the RRS at different characteristic, the winner didn’t need to be best at everything. It needs to be best all round car. Personally I would have chose the (yet to be launched) Ferrari SUV for handling, Rolls Callinan for Luxury and Range Rover SVautobiography.
JMax18
Interesting that you put your
Interesting that you put your store by car that nobody has seen yet.
No doubt that Land Rover are the kings in this class. Personally, I would put the Sport first, the Range Rover next, the Velar third.
The Cayenne feels like a Citroen Picasso inside in comparison to any Land Rover product, but there is no doubt it is streets ahead in dynamics. (What would you expect from a Porsche?). However, it looks absolutley terrible.
I think there is a bit of a mix up between Luxury SUVs and Upmarket Family SUVs.
LJames
Hang on a mo, what are SUVs for again? Land Rover has the best off-roaders on the luxury SUV market. True, I wouldnt put the current Sport at the top, but once it gets all the luxury and tech pioneered by the Velar, it will be truly the best luxury SUV out there
Jameson
