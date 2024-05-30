BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Top 10 best 4x4s and off-road cars 2024

Where we're going, we don't need roads: these 4x4s are capable on just about any surface
James Disdale
News
1 min read
30 May 2024

When it comes to steamrollering the sales charts you really need an SUV these days, especially as the appeal of their rugged looks and raised ride heights shows no signs of waning. Yet despite their off-roader aping style, these machines are little more than family hatchbacks with some tough tinsellng - drive any further off the beaten track than the odd gravel car park and you'll be left marooned and mired in mud. If you really want to climb every mountain and ford every stream then you'll need a proper rough-and-tumble 4x4. 

And that's exactly what the cars listed here are: proper mud-plugging machines that have been designed to tackle the sort of terrain that would make a mountain goat think twice. As ever, the choices when it comes to this class of car aren't straightforward, as some prioritise off-road performance above all else while others are the consumate all-rounders, as happy bouncing over boulders as they are tearing along Tarmac.

And that's before you start getting bogged down (well, maybe not in these machines) in the details about breakover angles, wading depths and axle articulation, not to mention locking differentials and low-range gear ratios.

Related articles

Yet whatever your offroading wants or needs, there should be something in our top 10 of topography-tamers that should suit your requirement and budget.

The best off-roaders and 4x4s

 

1. Land Rover Defender

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off-roader%204x4%20Land%20Rover%20Discovery

Having switched from a ladder-frame construction to a monocoque, and for plenty of reasons otherwise, this Land Rover Defender is more of a successor than a direct replacement for the old model - and some feared that it wouldn't have quite the same kind of mud-plugging, rock-hopping, water-fording, slope-scaling and axle-twisting prowess as a result.

The Defender can do almost all of that and more, however. With approach and departure angles of around 40deg, and ground clearance of as much as 291mm thanks to its height-adjustable air suspension, this car has all of the right vital statistics. And yet it's the style in which is tackles off-road driving, and the way it eases the load on the driver to select just the right transmission mode, to maintain just the right amount of forward momentum, and to keep to just the right line through those ruts, that really impresses.

And while its square-rigged predeccessor's all-wheel drive system was simplicity itself, the latest car's is the height of sophistication, with the brand's trick Terrain Response system allowing even offroad novices to tackle the most challenging off-road obstacles.

Land Rover now offers four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines for the car, but the P400e plug-in hybrid has become the only four-pot available, while all the diesels are now in-line sixes. The range-topping P525 V8 version certainly has performance and presence to spare, but the D300 diesel is our pick of them all because it combines plenty of torque with respectable fuel economy, drivability and refinement, and needn't cost as much as some of the other versions of the car.

For fleet users and urban dwellers, of course, the P400e plug-in hybrid (which has a claimed electric range of 27 miles) will have its own particular lures.

The Defender's available in both three-door 90 and five-door 110 and 130 bodystyles (that latter featuring a long rear overhang that slightly impairs its departure angle), as well as as a Hardtop commercial if you prefer - and whichever you go for, you'll find it's a wide, tall and heavy car that isn't ideally suited to the narrowest of tracks or green lanes. But that acknowledged, this 4x4's capabilities remain beyond question, and the way in which it sets about its work off road makes it seem like a car built for people who don't even like off roading.

Offering all that in a car that also rides and handles so well on the road is the icing on the cake, and makes this car stand head and shoulders above its rivals. 'The best 4x4 by far' has been given a whole new lease of life.

Read our Land Rover Defender review

Read our review

Car review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front

Jeep Wrangler

Original military-chic civilian off-roader enters a fourth Wrangler-badged generation

Read our review
2. Jeep Wrangler

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off-roader%204x4%20Jeep%20Wrangler

Jeep has carefully preserved the much-loved design - whose circular headlights, famously seven-slatted grille and strict geometry are recognisable still from the original Willys MB jeeps first deployed in World War II - is only part of the appeal.

The interior is spacious and less cheaply and sparsely finished than you might thin. Which goes hand in hand with the improved efficiency of the car's downsized engines and better road manners (everything is relative, mind).

Of course, the Wrangler is still spectacular off the beaten track, especially in three-door Rubicon trim with its ladder-frame, locking differentials, knobbly tyres, specialised articulating axles, underbody bracing, and outstanding approach and departure angle statistics.

It just wouldn't be as nice to live with every day as the Land Rover Defender, hence its second-place ranking. That's partly down to on-road manners that are considerably less salubrious than its British rival's, with far less accurate handling, a more hyperactive ride and ear-bashing levels of 'refinement'. Still, if you're handy with a spanner, you can remove the Wrangler's roof for some wind-in-the-hair thrills.

Read our Jeep Wrangler review

3. Toyota Land Cruiser

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4%20Toyota%20Land%20Cruiser

Another icon - one that has historically been the workhorse of choice in the Australian Outback, a place where breaking down simply won't do. This is an old-school off-roader with a body-on-frame construction and big numbers in all departments. For towing, wading and low-ratio, grind-it-out driving across truly inhospitable ground, the Land Cruiser scores very highly. Basic-spec versions are genuinely affordable; while top-spec cars offer packed-out equipment rosters and seating for up to seven.

It might have sophisticated suspension, but don't expect it to ride and handle like a monocoque SUV from Audi or Mercedes-Benz. It's a different beast - less sophisticated on the motorway but in another league in places where you might actually need a car like this, with a reputation for mechanical dependability and unbreakable toughness that's jealously regarded by every one of its competitors.

Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review

4. Mercedes G-Class

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4%20Mercedes%20G-Class

The best off-roaders tend to stick around. Both the Wrangler and the Land Cruiser have been with us for decades, and it's the same with the G-Wagen (technically now the G-Class, but you'll forgive us the nostalgia).

This Mercedes recently received an update. But underneath, you'll still find a ladder-frame chassis, although the front suspension is now fully independent and the whole set-up was part-developed by AMG.

The result is car with three locking differentials, improved ground clearance and the same immense off-road abilities as before; but now also one that handles predictably and, at times, even quite enjoyably on the road. 

However, Mercedes has also been cute with the period details, so the G retains the old car's traditional doorhandles with push button locks, while the catches themselves are similar - meaning the doors close with same retro 'clack'.

Our pick the is the creamy straight-six diesel in the G400d, although it's possible to get a full-on Mercedes-AMG G63 with a twin-turbocharged petrol V8 making 603bhp, assuming you've got a Premier League footballer's budget to spend and don't mind attracting attention - not all of it positive. 

Read our Mercedes G-Class review

5. Land Rover Discovery

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4s%20Land%20Rover%20Discovery

You might wonder why the fifth-generation Land Rover Discovery doesn't sit higher up this list, even given the calibre of the cars above. It is, in the grand scheme, terrifically competent off road but matches that with wonderful road manners for an all-round package that none of the others can quite compete with. Everywhere the Discovery goes, it does so with a calm assurance.

It isn't, however, quite as gritty, grippy or tenacious as some cars when the going gets really tough. That said, few are as easy and stress-free to drive in the rough stuff, the brand's advanced Terrain Response system effectively doing much of the hard work, meaning all you need do is steer the Disco up hill and down dale. In fact, with the Progress Control function engaged all you need to do is steer, the system working like an off-road cruise control to keep your speed exactly on point for tackling the rough stuff.

A facelift for the 2021 model year brought new six-cylinder engines to the car of both the petrol- and diesel-sipping varieties, as well as updated suspension and some fresh interior features, and kept a likeable and very versatile car high in our estimations - although the need for seven-seats means there's no room for the battery and motor required to deliver a plug-in hybrid version. In fact, we're not the only ones, because after a slowish start in showrooms the Discovery is starting to sell like hot cakes, as buyers cotton on to its compelling belding of luxury, refinement, space and offroad talent.

Read our Land Rover Discovery review

6. Ineos Grenadier review

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4s%20Ineos%20Grenadier

The Grenadier is up with the best when it comes to conquering the wilderness, its abilities in the rough matching those of the British classic that has so clearly influenced its design.

In keeping with traditional 4x4 mechanical philosophy, the Ineos features a ladder frame chassis and a pair of live axles. But to this it adds sophisticated BMW engines (a choice of 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol of diesel units), a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a Tremac dual range transfer 'box for proper rock-crawling ability.

Factor in ground clearance just shy of 260mm, a trio of differential locks, plus approach and departure angles of 35.9 degrees and the Grenadier is as unstoppable in the rough as you'd expect, barely breaking a sweat as its scrabbles up and over challenging terra firma.

Offroad ability and a no-nonsense utility underpin the car's character, but there's also softer side to the Ineos. It's interior is roomy and melds thoughful ease-of-use with just enough luxury to appeal to the premium badge brigade, while our limited taster on the road revealed a machine that's closer in spirit to the Mercedes G-Wagon than the latest Defender: capable and easy to drive, but lacking the dynamic polish and refinement to be truly at home on asphalt.

Read our Ineos Grenadier review review

7. Ford Ranger Raptor

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4s%20Ford%20Ranger%20Raptor

The original Ranger Raptor was something of a mixed bag, its weedy 2.0-litre diesel failing to match the talents of a chassis that fooled you into thinking you could tackle a stage of the Dakar rally. Happily, the newer version retains its predecessor's high speed offroad prowess, but it now packs a little more muscle in the form of a 288bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre V6.

In truth, this makes the Raptor brisk rather than quick on the road, but there's enough punch to surprise more than a few slumbering sports saloons, while the rortier engine note is much more pleasing to the ear than the old four-pot diesel's drone. It's still a big car mind, and with chunky off-road tyres and long travel suspension it lacks the precision, poise and grip on Tarmac that you'd normally expect from a go-faster Blue Oval model. The 10-speed auto can prove a little indecisive when left to its own devices.

As before, it's the Ford's uprated suspension that shines the brightest, the clever electronically-controlled Fox 'Live Valve' adaptive dampers helping smooth any terrain that rolls under its wheels. On the road that means a supple and controlled ride, while in the rough stuff the Ranger can tackle ragged and torn terrain at speeds that would likely leave traditional 4x4s needing to be swept into a carrier bag at the end of the route.

It's still a niche choice, and you'll need access to a deserted quarry or gravel rally stage to really unlock the Raptor's true potential; but that doesn't stop us wanting one.

Read our Ford Ranger Raptor review

8. Suzuki Jimny

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20offroaders%204x4%20Suzuki%20Jimny

Suzuki markets the Jimny as the world's only lightweight proper offroader, which is all very true, refreshingly. The car weighs just over 1100kg but uses a ladder-frame chassis with rigid-axle suspension at each end, and a low-ratio four-wheel-drive gearbox.

This thing really works off road, as we've demonstrated with a twin test against a Toyota Land Cruiser. Indeed, with tiny overhangs, its approach, breakover and departure angles are all superior to those of the Wrangler, which is quite something; and being so small and light makes it surprisingly spry on mud and gravel and pleasingly easy to handle.

You will also, we guarantee, fall for the Jimny's kei car looks. Which is just as well, because its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine isn't particularly economical, its boot is tiny, its road manners are only a notch or two above dismal, and it can be particularly alarming when you need to stop in a hurry.

If there's a downside, it's that Suzuki UK withdrew the Jimny from sale in 2020 due to its incompatibility with tightening emissions laws, replacing it with a commercial version. That means the Japanese machine is now a strict two-seater (although boot space has increased massively), so it won't suit families looking for a compact off-roader.

Yet given the fact that most Jimnys are bought as fun runarounds, this change in classification shouldn't be too much of a problem for many owners, while plumbers, electricians and delivery drivers needing to access customers in the hardest-to-reach locations now know where to look for their next van.

Read our Suzuki Jimny review

9. SsangYong Rexton

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20off%20roaders%204x4s%20SsangYong%20Rexton

This is the full-sized, go-anywhere off-roader for the value-savvy buyer. The Ssangyong Rexton hasn't always been as tidy-looking a car as it is now, but it's always been a proper 4x4. In this latest version, you get seven seats, ladder-frame construction, lockable mechanical four-wheel drive with low range, electronic hill descent control and a 201bhp, 2.2-litre diesel engine. And all for a price that, in the cheaper of two available trims, can start with a three.

The car handles and performs better than it rides, its ladder-frame chassis making it feel a little crude on the road over lumps and bumps, but it also handles acceptably well for a big car, and its engine and gearbox do a decent job.

For serious mud-plugging, fixed-height steel-coil suspension and clearance angles that are, in some cases, only just above 20deg aren't world-beating. But if it's mostly tracks and fields you have to cross, and you want a big, cost-effective way to cross them, the Rexton might be worth investigating.

Read our SsangYong Rexton review

10. Dacia Duster

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20offroaders%204x4s%20Dacia%20Duster

For heading off the beaten track on a tight budget, the Dacia Duster still takes some beating. It's not as cheap as it was (there's no all-wheel-drive entry-level Access version now) but it's still cracking value, regardless of vehicle type (you'll struggle to get a similarly specified supermini for that amount these days).

In terms of off-road kit, it’s not as comprehensively specced as others in this list, but you get enough to be able to tackle the wilderness with confidence.

The trick four-wheel drive system allows you to choose front drive for the road, an Auto mode that quickly engages the rear axle when it detects wheelspin, or Lock that sets the torque split at 50:50 for the best off-road traction. There's also a shorter first gear for climbing steep slopes, and hill descent control for scrabbling down the other side. 

Yet the Duster's best off-road attributes are decent ground clearance and a relatively low kerb weight, allowing it to tiptoe over some obstacles that would sink heavyweight rivals.

Read our Dacia Duster review

