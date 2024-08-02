BACK TO ALL NEWS
The best BIK-busting PHEV company cars
The best BIK-busting PHEV company cars

Low BIK rates and an engine to fall back on? These are the must-have PHEV company cars
James Disdale
News
2 mins read
2 August 2024

Business users wanting to make the most of their cash need look no further than our list of best plug-in hybrid company cars.

Blending the low taxation of electric cars with the worry-free usability of a traditional internal combustion-engined offering, these machines really do offer the best of both worlds.

Essentially, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (or PHEVs) feature a standard internal combustion engine, an electric drive motor and a battery. Because they can be plugged-in and charged like a pure battery electric vehicle they feature larger batteries than traditional ‘self-charging’ hybrids, meaning it’s possible to run for at least 30 miles (and increasingly much further than that in the latest models) in EV mode. Yet when the electricity runs out they can fall back on petrol or diesel power, so no range anxiety.

For company car users, PHEVs are attractive because the electric running helps drastically reduce CO2 emissions and, consequently, benefit-in-kind bills (the amount the user has to sacrifice in tax for the ‘perk’ of running work wheels). Most normal ICE cars are rated at around 27% of their value for taxation purposes, while PHEVs attract figures of between 12% and 5% (the greater the EV range, the less you pay). 

The recent push for full electrification means PHEVs aren’t as popular with manufacturers as they were, but there’s still plenty to choose from. So, here are our 10 favourites from across the spectrum, so whether you’re a sales rep or a CEO, there should be something for you.

The best plug-in hybrid company cars

1. BMW 5 Series

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/BMW%20530e

Our choice: BMW 530e

BMW 530eThe BMW 5 Series has been a company car star for decades now, ever since the original E12 debuted over 50 years ago. Now in its seventh generation, the new G60 has swelled in size and stature, but behind the vast front grille and imposing proportions it retains the same mix of talents. 

Closer in size to the 7 Series luxo barge, the interior of the 5 Series is generously proportioned, slickly designed and packed with kit. The needlessly complicated infotainment will make you want to set fire to it, but the hushed refinement and exceptional comfort will help lower your blood pressure. And despite its land yacht exterior dimensions, the 530e handles with typical BMW adroitness, with meaty steering and just a smidge of rear-drive adjustability. 

There are no diesel engines, but you can choose a number of mild-hybrid petrols and even the fully electric i5. However, we’d plump for the 530e plug-in that combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol with a 181bhp electric motor for 295bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. Better still, with a 19.2kWh battery it’ll travel over 60 miles in EV range, meaning a tax-friendly BiK rating of just 8%.

Read our BMW 5 Series review

Read our BMW 5 Series review
Read our review

Car review
bmw 5 series

BMW 5 Series

Has the plug-in hybrid sporting executive saloon finally come of age?

Read our review
2. Skoda Superb

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Skoda Superb iV

Superb by name and nature, Skoda’s large family car has recently been refreshed and it's better than ever. Featuring the brand’s usual blend of value, practicality and dependability, the big hatch now offers an extra injection of style and upmarket appeal. What’s not to like?

Sleeker looks and a more upmarket interior give the Superb greater presence, while no rival offers more interior space for people and luggage. Yet for business owners the most important upgrade is the addition of a larger 25.7kWh battery that helps push the pure electric range beyond 60 miles, both making it more useful and dropping it into the 8% BiK bracket.

Mechanically, the rest of the car remains largely unchanged, which means the 204bhp petrol-electric powertrain delivers adequate performance, even if the blending of the two motive sources isn’t the smoothest. 

Still, it’s smooth and refined enough, complementing the Superb’s low noise levels and reasonably pliant ride. Long motorway journeys are the Czech machine’s bread-and-butter, but with accurate handling and decent body control it’s far from out of its depth when pushing on through a series of corners. 

Read our Skoda Superb review

Read our Skoda Superb review

3. Mercedes C-Class

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Mercedes C300e

Sometimes only the three-pointed star will do when it comes to impressing your fellow climbers on the corporate ladder. An on-road shorthand for success in the boardroom, a Mercedes in any form still sends out all the right messages to co-workers and clients alike.

The C300e adds to this appeal with its neatly integrated plug-in drivetrain that blends plenty of punch with the sort of running costs that will keep fleet managers happy. Combing a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol with a muscular electric motor, the Merc manages to serve-up an impressive 308bhp and an EV range of 70 miles. As a result, standstill to 60mph takes 6.0 seconds (we tested in the wet, so expect quicker in ideal conditions) and 8% BiK. Lovely.

Despite the dragster performance, the Merc isn’t a truly sporting option. The handling is accurate enough, but a BMW 3 Series remains a more dynamic option. Still, few compact saloons are as hushed and comfortable at cruise, while the C300e’s interior offers an unrivalled blend of opulence and tech. 

Read our Mercedes C-Class review

Read our Mercedes C-Class review
4. Range Rover

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Range Rover P460e

If you’ve climbed all the way up the greasy pole and made it to the CEO’s office, then nothing telegraphs your top dog status like a Range Rover. Imposing looks, a club class interior and incredible breadth of dynamic ability make this one of the most formidable 4x4s on and off the road.

Sitting up high behind the Rangie’s wheel gives you an imperious view of the road ahead, while the plush air-suspended ride and vault-like refinement mean nothing need disturb you and your passengers on the move. Yet despite its vast exterior dimensions, the big Brit handles with surprising precision, especially with the four-wheel steering option, making it feel far more wieldy than you’d expect. And if you do ever head off road (you won’t, because, well, 22-inch diamond cut alloys) you’ll discover this is a luxury car that reaches the parts others can’t.

Inside it melds old school luxury with all the latest gadgets and gizmos, while space isn’t exactly in short supply. Of course, this capability and upper crust pampering doesn’t come cheap, but with an EV range of over 70 miles the P460e softens the blow with a BiK banding of just 8%, which means higher rate earners will pay less in tax than they would on an entry-level Skoda Kodiaq.

Read our Range Rover review

Read our Range Rover review

5. Citroën C5 X

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Citroen C5 X Plug-in Hybrid

Sometimes it pays to do things differently, which is why the Citroen C5 X makes such a compelling company car choice for those that don’t like to be pigeonholed. Something of a return to quirky form for the French firm, this distinctive machine melds effortlessly with style, space and serenity.

Effectively Citroen’s leftfield take on the traditional large family car aims to combine the fashionable appeal of an SUV with classical style of a saloon and the space of an estate. In many respects it pulls this off, the C5 X featuring sleek lines that hide a spacious, neatly designed interior and generous 485-litre boot (although that’s down from 545-litres on the non plug-in version).

Comfort is the order of the day on the move, with squishy and cosseting seats, low noise levels and a ride that almost delivers the supple excellence of the brand’s hydro-pneumatically sprung forebears. The trade-off is a driving experience that’s capable but largely free of thrills.

The same goes for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, which with a combined output of  222bhp is brisk rather than quick. And while it works smoothly and unobtrusively, its claimed range of 39 miles means it falls into the higher 12% BiK band.

Read our Citroën C5 X review

Read our Citroën C5 X review
6. VW Golf

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: VW Golf GTE

Occasionally in business it’s best to slip beneath the radar, especially when it comes to creating the impression that you’re a safe bet for your clients’ cash. In those cases only a Golf will do. As familiar a piece of street furniture as a lamp post or no entry sign, the evergreen hatch also exudes quality and a certain classy classlessness (that may or may not be a word).

Recently refreshed, the MK8.5 Golf addresses some of the quirks of its predecessor. It’s still based on the same MQB platform that debuted on the MK7, which means mature driving dynamics that combine just enough back road sparkle with a compliant ride and decent refinement.

However, the car’s infotainment has been improved with enhanced graphics and a more intuitive interface. Crucially, the air conditioning temperature controls are now backlit, so you can adjust them at night.

Most importantly, the plug-in model’s 201bhp petrol electric drivetrain (there’s also a racy 267bhp GTE) now packs a 25.7kWh battery, which means a remarkable WLTP EV range of 88 miles and a BiK rating of just 5%. 

Read our VW Golf review

Read our VW Golf review

7. Peugeot 508 PSE

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Peugeot 508 SW PSE

Style, speed and space - the Peugeot 508 PSE has it all. Better still, it has suspension tuned by the chassis wizards at Peugeot Sport, ensuring this classy plug-in hybrid estate handles with the high octane excitement of a hot hatch.

Specially calibrated adaptive dampers, revised springs, a wider track and recalibrated electric power steering combine to give the 508 a deliciously poised and agile balance through corners. It acts as a visceral reminder that the French firm hasn’t forgotten how to create the magic that used to flow through legends such as the GTi-flavoured 205 and 306 models. Then there’s the plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers a potent 335bhp.

Yet it manages to combine this athleticism with a cushioned ride and strong refinement, while the interior is spacious, smartly designed and oozes just enough premium appeal. There’s a standard hatch version, but for us the SW’s 530-litre boot offers plenty of flexibility for business and family life.

If there’s a fly in the ointment, it’s the fact the 508 isn’t a cheap choice. An EV range of just 26 miles means it’s rated at 12% BiK, a high figure that’s compounded by a price tag that’s the wrong side of £55,000.

Read our Peugeot 508 PSE review

Read our Peugeot 508 PSE review
8. Porsche Panamera

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Porsche Panamera Turbo e-Hybrid

When it comes to company car Top Trumps, few cars come close to matching Porsche's plug-in Panamera. Its combination of electric motor and turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 results in a rippling 671bhp, which means 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and top speed of 196bhp.

Heavily updated earlier this year, the Panamera also features even sharper looks and a revised chassis, making it an even more entertaining choice. Not only is it rabidly fast, it drives with a sports car nimbleness and engagement that’s at odds with its hefty, near two-tonne kerbweight and land yacht external dimensions.

It also rides with aplomb, while the upgraded interior is even roomier and packed high grade materials - company executives will feel pampered and relaxed at the end of a tough day in the boardroom. Then there’s the tech, which packs more screens than the average IT department.

Of course, you don’t get to be in a position to run a Panamera as a company car unless you’re astute with the business accounts. So it’s good news the Porsche’s updates run to a larger 25.9kWh battery that boosts the EV range to 59 miles and slashes the BiK rate from 12 to 8%.

Read our Porsche Panamera review

Read our Porsche Panamera review

9. Toyota CH-R

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Toyota C-HR PHEV

Creating a strong first impression is often vital for business success, which is where the Toyota CH-R shines. Now in its second generation, the high-riding crossover has gone for bold this time around, its coupe-inspired looks and neat two-tone paint job helping it stand out from the company car crowd.

Better still, there’s substance to go with the style. Underpinned by the brand’s TNGA architecture, the CH-R is good to drive, with natural and poised handling and a fluid ride. It’s also boosted by a new, smooth and refined plug-in hybrid drivetrain that develops 220bhp and claims 41 miles of EV running for an 8% BiK rating.

There have been improvements inside too, with a neater design and an upgrade in premium appeal. It also benefits from Toyota’s latest and easier to use infotainment, plus an array of advanced driver aids. Less impressive is the space for rear seat passengers, which is made to feel even more cramped by the incredibly small side windows. Accommodating the hybrid running gear also shrinks the boot to just 310-litres, which is smaller than some superminis.

Still, if you cover most of your work mileage one-up, then the eye-catching, refined and easy-going Toyota deserves a second look.

Read our Toyota CH-R review

Read our Toyota CH-R review
10. Cupra Formentor

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Our choice: Cupra Formentor V1 eHybrid

The first bespoke model to be launched under SEAT’s sporty Cupra brand, the Formentor is one of the better crossover options. Eye-catchingly styled, spacious and, in PHEV guise, cost-effective to run for user-choosers, it’s one of the brand’s most convincing offerings

Crucially, it’s also good to drive, with assured and agile handling that’s at odds with its raised ride height SUV stance. Under the skin it features VW Group’s familiar MQB architecture and a turbocharged 1.4-litre mated to an electric motor for a combined output of 241bhp. Neatly integrated this petrol electric drivetrain delivers punchy performance and decent refinement.

If anything, the only thing that holds the Cupra back is its age. It has only been around a few years, but the pace of electrified change means its claimed EV range of 38 miles doesn’t quite cut the company car mustard these days.

 It results in a BiK rating of 12%, which isn’t as low as many than many in this list, although it is at least  offset by an attractive price tag that helps keep your salary sacrifice to a minimum.

Read our Cupra Formentor review

Read our Cupra Formentor review
James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
catnip 2 August 2024

As a UK taxpayer, articles like this seriously annoy me. My friend has a PHEV Audi, and she has completely given up plugging it in at all now, but obviously enjoys the tax benefits. You just know that all the Range Rover PHEVs never go anywhere near a plug.

Meanwhile, in other news, pensioners just over the pension credit limit have lost their winter fuel allowances.

xxxx 2 August 2024

Could relabel this article as tax dodger special, can't wait for them to get caught out and figures of 250 plus mpg are investigated by trading standards.

