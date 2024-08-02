The best BIK-busting PHEV company cars

Business users wanting to make the most of their cash need look no further than our list of best plug-in hybrid company cars.
Blending the low taxation of electric cars with the worry-free usability of a traditional internal combustion-engined offering, these machines really do offer the best of both worlds.
Essentially, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (or PHEVs) feature a standard internal combustion engine, an electric drive motor and a battery. Because they can be plugged-in and charged like a pure battery electric vehicle they feature larger batteries than traditional ‘self-charging’ hybrids, meaning it’s possible to run for at least 30 miles (and increasingly much further than that in the latest models) in EV mode. Yet when the electricity runs out they can fall back on petrol or diesel power, so no range anxiety.
For company car users, PHEVs are attractive because the electric running helps drastically reduce CO2 emissions and, consequently, benefit-in-kind bills (the amount the user has to sacrifice in tax for the ‘perk’ of running work wheels). Most normal ICE cars are rated at around 27% of their value for taxation purposes, while PHEVs attract figures of between 12% and 5% (the greater the EV range, the less you pay).
The recent push for full electrification means PHEVs aren’t as popular with manufacturers as they were, but there’s still plenty to choose from. So, here are our 10 favourites from across the spectrum, so whether you’re a sales rep or a CEO, there should be something for you.
The best plug-in hybrid company cars
Our choice: BMW 530e
BMW 530eThe BMW 5 Series has been a company car star for decades now, ever since the original E12 debuted over 50 years ago. Now in its seventh generation, the new G60 has swelled in size and stature, but behind the vast front grille and imposing proportions it retains the same mix of talents.
Closer in size to the 7 Series luxo barge, the interior of the 5 Series is generously proportioned, slickly designed and packed with kit. The needlessly complicated infotainment will make you want to set fire to it, but the hushed refinement and exceptional comfort will help lower your blood pressure. And despite its land yacht exterior dimensions, the 530e handles with typical BMW adroitness, with meaty steering and just a smidge of rear-drive adjustability.
There are no diesel engines, but you can choose a number of mild-hybrid petrols and even the fully electric i5. However, we’d plump for the 530e plug-in that combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol with a 181bhp electric motor for 295bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. Better still, with a 19.2kWh battery it’ll travel over 60 miles in EV range, meaning a tax-friendly BiK rating of just 8%.
Read our BMW 5 Series review
As a UK taxpayer, articles like this seriously annoy me. My friend has a PHEV Audi, and she has completely given up plugging it in at all now, but obviously enjoys the tax benefits. You just know that all the Range Rover PHEVs never go anywhere near a plug.
Meanwhile, in other news, pensioners just over the pension credit limit have lost their winter fuel allowances.
Could relabel this article as tax dodger special, can't wait for them to get caught out and figures of 250 plus mpg are investigated by trading standards.