The best BIK-busting PHEV company cars

Business users wanting to make the most of their cash need look no further than our list of best plug-in hybrid company cars.

Blending the low taxation of electric cars with the worry-free usability of a traditional internal combustion-engined offering, these machines really do offer the best of both worlds.

Essentially, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (or PHEVs) feature a standard internal combustion engine, an electric drive motor and a battery. Because they can be plugged-in and charged like a pure battery electric vehicle they feature larger batteries than traditional ‘self-charging’ hybrids, meaning it’s possible to run for at least 30 miles (and increasingly much further than that in the latest models) in EV mode. Yet when the electricity runs out they can fall back on petrol or diesel power, so no range anxiety.

For company car users, PHEVs are attractive because the electric running helps drastically reduce CO2 emissions and, consequently, benefit-in-kind bills (the amount the user has to sacrifice in tax for the ‘perk’ of running work wheels). Most normal ICE cars are rated at around 27% of their value for taxation purposes, while PHEVs attract figures of between 12% and 5% (the greater the EV range, the less you pay).

The recent push for full electrification means PHEVs aren’t as popular with manufacturers as they were, but there’s still plenty to choose from. So, here are our 10 favourites from across the spectrum, so whether you’re a sales rep or a CEO, there should be something for you.

The best plug-in hybrid company cars