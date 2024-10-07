BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best hybrid SUVs – driven and ranked

We pick the very finest hybrid SUVs on the road, with compact, family and luxury models all making the cut

Jack Warrick
News
9 mins read
7 October 2024

For the perfect balance of power, efficiency and eco-friendliness in an SUV, a hybrid makes a lot of sense 

In a world split by combustion and electric power, hybrid SUVs offer the best of both worlds. 

They combine the fuel-saving benefits of electric power with the easy usability and performance of a traditional combustion engine, plus they continue to attract preferential benefit-in-kind taxation rates for company car drivers, which usually makes them a far more wallet-friendly alternative to a traditional company car

Plug-in powertrains are also well suited to SUVs, where the bulk of the battery and extra electric motors can usually be accommodated without any loss in space and practicality.

Whether you're prioritising fuel efficiency, cutting emissions or simply seeking a smoother drive, we've compiled a list of the top 10 hybrid SUVs that excel in technology, versatility and style.

Our number-one hybrid SUV is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e, but why is that, and what other options are on the market? Our list has all the answers. 

Read on to discover which hybrid SUV best suits your lifestyle and driving needs.

1. Mercedes-Benz GLC

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Mercedes-Benz%20GLC%20best%20hybrid%20SUV

Best for: All-electric range

If it's the potential for lots of electric-only running that attracts you to the idea of a hybrid SUV - whether that's for what it saves you at the petrol pump or on your annual P11D form - one contender currently stands out clearly from the field: the Mercedes GLC 300e.

Mercedes fitted a whacking great 31.2kWh drive battery to this car for its second-generation version. That would have been unusually large for a full-size luxury SUV, let alone a mid-sized one. It makes the GLC 300e good for a claimed 83 miles of EAER tax-qualifying electric range - and one of few cars on this list that'll get you a 5% benefit-in-kind (BIK) qualification even if you lavish plenty of options on it.

The snag is, however, that even base-spec models cost around £65,000. But it is a modern Mercedes SUV, which means it's not short of digital multimedia technology or luxury cabin feel.

The car is driven by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine working in tandem with a 134bhp electric drive motor. Weighing almost 2.3 tonnes, it's not the most dynamic drive in this list and struggles a little with vertical body control on country roads. But it's smooth and quiet whether running electrically or not; has decent electric-only oomph to match that electric range; and doesn't penalise owners with reduced boot volume, either.

Read our Mercedes-Benz GLC review

Read our review

Car review
mercedes glc review 2023 01 cornering front

Mercedes GLC

Sales star of the Mercedes range is re-engineered to stay fighting fit

Read our review
2. BMW X5

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20BMW%20X5

Best for: Performance 

A refreshed version of the BMW X5 landed in showrooms in 2023 and, as before, the star attraction of the plug-in version is its creamy-smooth 3.0-litre straight six, which works in tandem with an electric motor to give both a startling turn of speed and surprisingly low running costs.

Given its head, this combination musters an impressive 485bhp and the electric motor has enough urge to make the car feel brisk enough while mooching around. Speaking of which, thanks to a 25.7kWh battery, the X5 can travel on pure electricity for up to 66 miles, which is both nifty and allows the car to qualify for the 8% BIK tax bracket.

In spite of the increase in kerb weight (this BMW causes the scales to creak under strain of 2495kg), the 50e drives as well as any BMW X5 there has ever been and, for those who don't know, that's a high dynamic marker for a large SUV. It's polished, slick and refined, but also controls its mass well and handles neatly and with compelling poise for a big car. 

Inside, cabin quality is good enough to compete with anything else on this list, and practicality is strong even though the packaging of the PHEV drive battery robs the car of its third row of seating and a little of its cargo capacity.

Read our BMW X5 review

3. Hyundai Santa Fe

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Space

The Hyundai Santa Fe’s substantial update in 2024 cemented its position as one of the go-to hybrid SUVs available in the UK today. It offers standout looks (love them or hate them), a huge amount of space, seven seats and a genuinely plush interior.

The engine range opens with a 1.6-litre hybrid, which uses a turbocharged petrol engine supported by an electric motor. Total power stands at 212bhp and 270lb ft, and it’s nice to drive, with all-electric power available in town. 

Hyundai’s seven-seater also comes with a plug-in hybrid, which uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged engine but a 13.8kWh battery and a 96bhp electric motor. With 249bhp, it does a great job of shifting the heavy Santa Fe with a welcome degree of quietness and refinement. 

Its 0-62mph sprint takes just 9.3sec, which is competitive, although it is slightly let down by its 33-mile electric-only range, which is behind much of the competition. 

Overall, though, the Santa Fe is a great hybrid SUV and should definitely be considered by those seeking a larger-than-average model. 

Read our Hyundai Santa Fe review

Save money on a new Hyundai Santa Fe with What Car?

4. Kia Sportage

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20Kia%20Sportage

Best for: Versatility

Cars with two engines rather than one, as well as enough drive battery for a significant amount of electric running, typically don't come cheap. It can also be tempting to look past the list price of a plug-in hybrid to its BIK tax bracket, without realising the defining impact that its price has on how much it may take out of your monthly pay packet.

So for a PHEV to be really tax-efficient, it must offer a blend of electric range and value – which is precisely what the Kia Sportage PHEV does. You'll have to look long and hard for a family car that is as practical as this, that has more than 40 miles of lab-test-certified electric range and so qualifies for 8% BIK, and that can be snapped up for little more than £40,000.

It is a fairly compact SUV but offers adult-appropriate passenger accommodation in both rows of seats, and a robust and high-quality cabin. It can be bought with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain; as a full hybrid (HEV) with only limited electric range and no plug; and as a 1.6-litre PHEV with a certified 42 miles of electric range. The PHEV has the most power and also better performance and drivability than the cheaper HEV.

The Sportage's slightly anodyne handling is unlikely to excite you, but its styling remains really distinctive, and its ownership credentials are clear.

Read our Kia Sportage review

Save money on a new Kia Sportage with What Car?

5. Range Rover Sport

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20Range%20Rover%20Sport

Best for: Luxury

Now in its third generation, the most dynamic of all Range Rovers is, unsurprisingly, the best Sport yet. At the heart of the car’s appeal is the brand’s latest plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which combines a lusty turbocharged Ingenium 3.0-litre straight six with a gearbox-mounted electric motor and very generous 38.2kWh battery.

The result is an impressive electric-only range of up to 74 miles. So provided you don't put too many heavy options or big alloy wheels on your car, this is one of the few SUVs in our top 10 to give you access to a 5% BIK classification. 

For cosseting luxury, no car on this list can match the Range Rover Sport, its spacious and opulent interior dripping in rich materials and the sort of slick tech that adds plenty of showroom appeal. On the move, it’s nearly as quiet and comfy as its big sibling, but the addition of four-wheel steering and active anti-roll adds an extra dimension of agility and driver engagement.

It’s not cheap, but the best things in life rarely are. A shoo-in for pride of place in the directors' car park, then.

Read our Range Rover Sport review

Save money on a new Range Rover Sport with What Car?

6. Porsche Cayenne

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20Porsche%20Cayenne

Best for: Driver appeal

The Porsche Cayenne remains the segment's defining performance SUV. It has always offered knockout performance powertrains, of course, but in this latest, facelifted, third-generation version, it puts at least as much emphasis on tax-savvy plug-in hybrid power, in order to keep the car relevant as the high-powered business executive's status SUV of choice.

Between the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid versions, there are now three PHEV models to choose from - and, while none quite competes with rivals for the longest electric range on this list, all qualify for an 8% BIK band. The two lesser models combine V6 turbo petrol engines with their electric motors, with the S E-Hybrid making a little over 500bhp and managing 0-62mph in a little under 5.0sec. The Turbo E-Hybrid is one of few V8 hybrid PHEVs on the market, offering in excess of 700-horsepower, 0-62mph in just 3.7sec and a top speed of more than 180mph.

Bristling with driver appeal and with a refreshed interior packed with material quality and digital technology, there's no other PHEV quite like this - and few that justify a high price in such clear and direct sporting terms.

Read our Porsche Cayenne review

7. BMW X1

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20BWM%20X1

Best for: Affordable luxury

BMW's second entry in this top 10 illustrates how quickly PHEV technology is improving. Three years ago, only a handful of electrified mid-sized SUV were rated for more than 40 miles of electric running and most of those were priced at a premium, even when sold by non-premium brands.

Today, however - even with the rampant inflation we've seen since then - you can pay less than £45k for a mid-sized SUV rated for more than 50 miles of EAER electric range, provided you know where to look.

The BMW X1 is where. It is offered with two PHEV powertrains in addition to cheaper ICE powertrains: the X1 xDrive25e and xDrive30e. Both use 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engines for the front axle, and electric drive motors over their rear ones; both can be equipped just so for a little over 50 miles of EAER electric range; and while the 25e offers 242bhp of total system power, the 30e increases that to 321bhp.

The X1 has an especially spacious cabin for a mid-sized SUV and handles with plenty of grip and precision, although its multimedia usability isn't great. But it is one of the smarter ways to get lots of electric running in a smaller and more affordable package.

Read our BMW X1 review

8. Lexus NX

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20Lexus%20NX

Best for: Reliability

Refinement feels like it should be a natural quality for a hybrid SUV, but few of them offer as much of it as the Lexus NX. Lexus has been making electrified SUVs for longer than most car companies, of course - but it's the company's habitual focus on filtering out the outside world and lavishing fine attention to detail on producing a really relaxing driving experience that shine through in the NX.

This is a mid-sized, five-seat SUV designed to compete with anything from a Range Rover Evoque to a BMW X3. Available with a choice of electrified powertrains - as a 350h self-charging four-cylinder hybrid, or a 450h+ plug-in option - it doesn't railroad private buyers into living with a PHEV option that may not suit them. If you go for the pricier PHEV, you'll get a car rated for 45 miles of electric range. But if you can't charge it, and don't pay company car tax anyway, you could have the regular hybrid instead, save a few quid, and know that you're not lugging around so many kWh of battery ballast that isn't really useful to you.

Lexus's familiar hybrid drive system makes for a slightly distant-feeling driving experience but it doesn't want for outright performance, while the handling of F-Sport versions, on adaptive dampers, is neat, tidy and precise.

Read our Lexus NX review

9. Volkswagen Tiguan

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20SUVs%20Volkswagen%20Tiguan

Best for: All-around ability

When you read the word Volkswagen, the next word that springs to mind is most likely Golf. But the Tiguan is in fact VW’s best-seller these days. Has been since 2018. 

And this latest third-generation model is better than ever. Engines come in two by two. There are two mild-hybrid petrols, two PHEVs, two turbocharged petrols and two 2.0-litre diesels.

Both PHEVs use the same sizeable drive battery and are rated for more than 70 miles of electric range, allowing them to qualify for BIK company car tax of 5%.

Models fitted with the Golf-GTI-proven DCC Pro adaptive dampers hold the road exceptionally well, with crisp turn-in and well-contained body movement. This family SUV can really hide its bulk and does a passing impression of something lighter and smaller.

Read our Volkswagen Tiguan review

10. MG ZS

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Value

MG’s popular SUV has been updated for 2024 and it’s now better than ever. It becomes the latest model in the MG line-up to receive a substantial update, following the MG 3 hatchback and the larger MG HS SUV.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid assistance, the MG ZS offers 195bhp - the same as in the hybrid MG 3 - managed by a three-speed automatic gearbox. 

Among the ZS’s headline attractions are its starting price and value for money. While prices haven’t been confirmed, it’s expected the SUV will start from around £22,000, making it one of the cheapest hybrids on sale today.

That said, it’s not nearly as good to drive as the other SUVs in this list, but it's well equipped compared with many - especially at that price point.

Read our MG ZS review

FAQs

What is a hybrid SUV?

A hybrid SUV is a sports utility vehicle that combines two or more power sources to propel the vehicle. Generally, they pair an internal combustion engine (ICE) with a battery and a single (or dual) electric motor.

What types of hybrid SUVs are available? 

There are three types of hybrid, all of which are available in the UK.  The first is a mild hybrid (MHEV), which provides the least electrical assistance. An electric motor supports the engine, but MHEVs cannot be driven on electric power alone. They usually offer minor fuel savings over a regular internal combustion car.  A full hybrid (HEV) can run on both combustion and electric-only power, or both at the same time. Their pure electric usage is usually limited to lower speeds, such as driving through town.  Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) also combine combustion engines and electric motors but are equipped with much larger batteries for prolonged driving on electric-only power. Some of the best and most expensive plug-in hybrids offer as much as 80 miles of electric-only driving, so if you keep them charged, you might never need to fill up the tank with fuel. While they can be quite heavy, they're usually significantly more powerful than their combustion-only counterparts. 

Which hybrid is best for me?

The type of hybrid car you choose will very much depend on your own personal use case.  Mild hybrids are useful for saving fuel on high-distance journeys, so are a good choice for those with long commutes.  Full hybrids are handy for those who drive in several different environments, such as through town, around a suburb and on faster motorways. As they can be used on electric-only for limited distances, they can be very useful for navigating through traffic silently, and keeping the air clean.  Plug-in hybrids, meanwhile, are a great choice for drivers who want to spend more time driving on electric-only power. If you've got the means to recharge the battery, they can often provide you with enough electric power so you'll never have to top up the tank at the pumps. If you're travelling longer distances, they can also offer considerable economy gains over standard petrol and diesel cars. Be warned, though: plug-in hybrids are often significantly more expensive to buy than regular combustion cars. 

Which hybrid is best for company car drivers?

Plug-in hybrids can be a brilliant option for company drivers. This is because they produce low CO2, meaning they fall into lower benefit-in-kind bands. Even cars with electric-only ranges of less than 30 miles will fall into the 14% BIK band, which is the fifth lowest band. Cars with ranges between 40-69 miles are in the 8% BIK band, while others with 70-129 miles (of which there is a growing number of cars available) are just 5%.  In short, if you want a company car and aren't quite ready for all-electric power, a plug-in hybrid is the way to go. 

Which car companies make hybrid cars?

Hybrids have risen in popularity over the past five years or so, and you'll struggle to find a car maker that doesn't offer electrification. Lexus, Toyota and Suzuki are some of the pioneers of hybrid power with remarkable reliability records, while other brands including BMW, Volkswagen and Audi are also experienced with the technology. Even the more premium sports car brands, such as Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren, are also responding to the increased importance of electrification. 
