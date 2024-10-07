For the perfect balance of power, efficiency and eco-friendliness in an SUV, a hybrid makes a lot of sense

In a world split by combustion and electric power, hybrid SUVs offer the best of both worlds.

They combine the fuel-saving benefits of electric power with the easy usability and performance of a traditional combustion engine, plus they continue to attract preferential benefit-in-kind taxation rates for company car drivers, which usually makes them a far more wallet-friendly alternative to a traditional company car.

Plug-in powertrains are also well suited to SUVs, where the bulk of the battery and extra electric motors can usually be accommodated without any loss in space and practicality.

Whether you're prioritising fuel efficiency, cutting emissions or simply seeking a smoother drive, we've compiled a list of the top 10 hybrid SUVs that excel in technology, versatility and style.

Our number-one hybrid SUV is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e, but why is that, and what other options are on the market? Our list has all the answers.

Read on to discover which hybrid SUV best suits your lifestyle and driving needs.