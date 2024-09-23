Looking to make the switch to an electric SUV in the UK? With a growing number of options on the market in the UK, there’s no better time than now.
More manufacturers are embracing electric technology than ever and the segment is crammed full of options that combine a silent performance and long ranges with the practical versatility of an SUV.
Whether you're after long-range capability, cutting-edge tech features, or a stylish design, we've rounded up the best electric SUVs on sale in the UK today - and top picks including the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Kia EV9 all make an appearance.
From affordable models to luxury vehicles, this list highlights the top choices for 2024 that suit a range of driving needs and budgets.
Before we go further, let’s set out some ground rules first. What even is an SUV and how are they different from compact crossovers?
Annoyingly, there are no hard and fast rules, so for convenience, we’ll avoid the C-segment hatchbacks, crossovers and SUV-alikes like the Kia Niro EV and Smart #1 here. We deal with those separately in our Best mid-sized electric cars list.
Read on to discover which electric SUVs lead the charge this year.
Best for: All-round ability
By our reckoning, the Skoda Enyaq is the best electric SUV money can buy today, offering the best combination of affordability, practicality, range, ease of use and drivability.
The Skoda Enyaq is not a superstar in any one area like some of the other cars here, but it is a fantastic all-rounder. When it launched in 2021, it made better use of the Volkswagen MEB platform bones than the VW ID 4 or Audi Q4 E-tron that went before, and it has recently benefited from a round of subtle upgrades that address the few weaknesses it had.
Our pick of the Enyaq range is the 85 Edition, which has a big battery giving a 348-mile range, plus almost all the equipment you need as standard. The refreshed multimedia system has had its bugs ironed out and is now very easy to get along with.
The Enyaq’s short bonnet and square back give it plenty of interior space. Standard adaptive cruise control and paddles for the regenerative braking make it intuitive to drive, as does the chassis, which is balanced and mature, if not especially entertaining.
Read our Skoda Enyaq review
