The best electric SUVs - driven and ranked

We name the best electric SUVs on sale in the UK today, each with its own area of expertise
Jack Warrick
News
9 mins read
23 September 2024

Looking to make the switch to an electric SUV in the UK? With a growing number of options on the market in the UK, there’s no better time than now. 

More manufacturers are embracing electric technology than ever and the segment is crammed full of options that combine a silent performance and long ranges with the practical versatility of an SUV. 

Whether you're after long-range capability, cutting-edge tech features, or a stylish design, we've rounded up the best electric SUVs on sale in the UK today - and top picks including the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Kia EV9 all make an appearance. 

Related articles

From affordable models to luxury vehicles, this list highlights the top choices for 2024 that suit a range of driving needs and budgets.

Before we go further, let’s set out some ground rules first. What even is an SUV and how are they different from compact crossovers?

Annoyingly, there are no hard and fast rules, so for convenience, we’ll avoid the C-segment hatchbacks, crossovers and SUV-alikes like the Kia Niro EV and Smart #1 here. We deal with those separately in our Best mid-sized electric cars list.

Read on to discover which electric SUVs lead the charge this year.

1. Skoda Enyaq

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20skoda%20enyaq

Best for: All-round ability

By our reckoning, the Skoda Enyaq is the best electric SUV money can buy today, offering the best combination of affordability, practicality, range, ease of use and drivability. 

The Skoda Enyaq is not a superstar in any one area like some of the other cars here, but it is a fantastic all-rounder. When it launched in 2021, it made better use of the Volkswagen MEB platform bones than the VW ID 4 or Audi Q4 E-tron that went before, and it has recently benefited from a round of subtle upgrades that address the few weaknesses it had.

Our pick of the Enyaq range is the 85 Edition, which has a big battery giving a 348-mile range, plus almost all the equipment you need as standard. The refreshed multimedia system has had its bugs ironed out and is now very easy to get along with. 

The Enyaq’s short bonnet and square back give it plenty of interior space. Standard adaptive cruise control and paddles for the regenerative braking make it intuitive to drive, as does the chassis, which is balanced and mature, if not especially entertaining.

Read our Skoda Enyaq review

Save money on a new Skoda Enyaq with WhatCar?
Read our review

Car review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front

Skoda Enyaq review

Czech entry into the fast-growing electric family car class aims for a familiar feel

Read our review
2. Kia EV9

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20kia%20ev9

Best for: Seven seats

If you’re looking for an electric SUV rather than a cheaper, more efficient and better-handling saloon or hatchback, it’s probably because you’re after a lot of space. 

Few do space better than the vast Kia EV9. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV beats it for absolute interior volume, but the Benz is even more expensive, and the space it offers isn’t quite as versatile.

The EV9 makes better use of its generous square footage thanks to a larger glass area, seats that tumble and fold more easily, and a front luggage compartment to store the cables. The EV9 isn’t just a void on wheels either.

As with the Kia EV6 and Niro EV, the EV9 is a very well-sorted EV to drive too. Dual-motor versions offer strong performance, though the upcoming single-motor model is likely to be the pick of the range, while steering wheel paddles make the regenerative braking easy to control. The EV9 is very stylish for a seven-seat SUV and offers creditable luxury, efficiency and range.

If you’re looking for something slightly more affordable than the £65,025 EV9, or don’t need seven seats, we’d point you towards the Skoda Enyaq or Tesla Model Y.

Read our Kia EV9 review

Save money on a new Kia EV9 with WhatCar?

3. Polestar 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20polestar%203

Best for: Standing out

The biggest Polestar car is also one of the best electric SUVs you can buy today, and there’s plenty to like indeed. A large, spacious electric SUV with a roomy interior full of next-gen technology, the Polestar looks like little else on the road. 

It’s powerful too, offering between 483bhp and 510bhp. Power is supplied by a 107kWh battery which is capable of returning up to 390 miles, or 348 miles if you opt for the Performance Pack. It can also charge at speeds of up to 250kW. 

Inside, the Polestar 3 is airy and plush, with chrome effect materials and recycled, soft-touch textiles. A huge touchscreen is positioned on the centre of the dashboard, complete with integrated Google Maps, plus wireless smartphone connectivity in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Despite its size and 2.5-tonne kerb weight, the Polestar 3 is great to drive at higher speeds. It possesses tactile, precise handling, which puts it far above many of its rivals in the segment. Best of all, it has shown that large electric SUVs can be fun. 

Read our Polestar 3 review

Save money on a new Polestar 3 with WhatCar?
4. Ford Explorer

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20ford%20explorer

Best for: Mix of range and equipment

The Ford Explorer might not look particularly inspiring, but our drive revealed that it’s actually a respectable electric SUV with lots going for it. It’s a good thing too, because the model’s launch had been severely delayed.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, the Explorer is more than just a rebadged ID 4. It’s superior to many of its rivals to drive including the Tesla Model Y, and its interior is smartly packaged and spacious. 

It also offers excellent range figures for the class, with its entry-level 52kWh battery returning 239 miles. Its range-topping 77kWh unit ups proceedings to 374 miles - the highest range figure offered on any VW-derived MEB platform car so far. 

Power stands at 168bhp on single, rear-motor models, which jumps as high as 335bhp in all-wheel drive, dual motor extended range models. All that, and an entry price of below £40,000? Sounds good to us.

The Explorer also excels for its excellent standard specification, with a huge, well-positioned touchscreen, heated and massage seats and a huge safety suite included as standard.

Read our Ford Explorer review

Save money on a new Ford Explorer with WhatCar?

5. Kia EV6

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20kia%20ev6

Best for: Looks

The Kia EV6 is an excellent electric SUV and one which should suit the whole family. It’s comfortable, long-legged and relentlessly quick in its most powerful specification. 

In its most efficient specification, the EV6 boasts a hefty 361 miles of range, while charging speed is also near-class-leading at 258kW. Power starts at 226bhp - more than enough for most drivers - while the range-topping Kia EV6 GT pumps out a whopping 577bhp. 

While mechanically similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 is slightly better to drive overall, with sweet steering, commendable precision and a comfortable ride. 

If you’re after an electric SUV with coupe driving dynamics, enough space for the kids and a well-appointed interior, but don’t want to shell out on the full-sized, seven-seat EV9, the Kia EV6 might be the perfect car for you. 

Read our Kia EV6 review

Save money on a new Kia EV6 with WhatCar?
6. Tesla Model Y

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20tesla%20model%20y

Best for: boot space

The Tesla Model Y is due a significant update, but as of now, it still offers class-leading efficiency for electric SUVs. 

It’s been around a while now, and since its launch back in 2021, it has been swamped by competition. That said, it still offers a competitive range, with 283 miles as standard, or 331 miles in long-range cars. You’ll get close to those figures in real life too, with excellent efficiency. 

Tesla’s extremely minimalist interior and exterior style isn’t for everyone, and nor is the rather prescriptive driving experience, but there’s no arguing with the Model Y’s fundamental qualities: it’s extremely spacious for its size, good value and quick and can be engaging to drive.

The closely related Model 3 has recently been updated to boost its efficiency even further and improve the comfort and interior ambience, and those upgrades will eventually make their way to the Model Y as well.

Read our Tesla Model Y review

Save money on a new Tesla Model Y with WhatCar?

7. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20hyundai%20ioniq%205%20n

Best for: performance

SUVs fun to drive? EVs fun to drive? You better believe it. Hyundai made car enthusiasts take notice when its first petrol-powered hot hatchbacks, the Hyundai i20 N and Hyundai i30 N turned out to be excellent right out of the gate. It seems intent on carrying that driver’s car cred into the electric era with the hot version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 N goes further than just stiff suspension and bucketloads of power. You do get the latter, but thanks to a stiffened shell, a proper limited-slip differential on the rear axle, adaptive dampers and Hyundai’s engineers having a sense of humour, it’s genuinely entertaining. It loves to rotate on and off the power, and if you so wish, it can emulate a six-speed gearbox and a petrol engine.

Autocar's Matt Prior said in his review: “I think this is a landmark car. The first genuine EV driver’s car. A car we could bring along to Britain's Best Driver’s Car in 2025 and be confident it’ll perform well. Not because it makes brmm noises, but because the tuning is excellent and the engineering feels real.”

If the Ioniq 5 N is a bit too hardcore for you, there are some other options. The BMW iX3 sounds slightly lame on paper because it has only a single motor, but if anything, that helps it handle like a proper BMW. Although it’s flawed as a modern EV, the Jaguar i-Pace remains good fun to drive too.

Read our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review

Save money on a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 with WhatCar?
8. Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20mercedes%20eqe%20suv

Best for: Comfort

But what if you would rather the car took over some of the driving for you? Modern cars, especially luxury models, are stuffed full of assisted driving tech. Some of it is patently unhelpful and will drive you insane if you don’t turn it off, but other features can take the stress out of long and/or boring drives.

Mercedes-Benz was the first manufacturer to offer a true adaptive cruise control system back in 1999, and still has arguably the mature system on the market. It’s not easily spooked and will slow down gradually when other cars cut in, rather than jump on the brakes. 

The automatic steering is smooth, and when traffic comes to a stop, it positions itself in the lane in such a way that lane-splitting motorcyclists and emergency vehicles can pass through. Systems like the lane keep assist and overspeed warning are largely unintrusive and quite easy to turn off.

The adaptive cruise control in the BMW iX is very good as well, and while early versions could be somewhat flaky, the latest Skoda Enyaq’s system works smoothly too. Tesla’s Autopilot may be very advanced in US models, but European-market cars get only a rudimentary version that doesn’t compare with the other options here.

Read our Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV review

Save money on a new Mercedes EQE SUV with WhatCar?

9. Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20genesis%20GV70

Best for: Old-school feel

An often forgotten electric SUV, the Genesis Electrified GV70 should not be forgotten when compiling your shortlist, but it’s not for everyone. 

The Electrified GV70 is for drivers who want a luxurious, ultra-quick EV, while retaining the looks and feel of a traditional car. There’s just one version, with a 77.4kWh battery packing 282 miles of range. 

That’s slightly behind the current front runners, of course, but its 483bhp is matched by few in its class, barring the more performance oriented variants. With that power, it’ll hit 0-62mph in just 4.2sec. 

Its interior still holds up as one of the best in the class, with excellent material quality, comfort and noise isolation. If it’s not your cup of tea, Genesis also offers the excellent GV60. 

Read our Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV review

Save money on a new Genesis Electrified GV70 with WhatCar?
10. BMW iX

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20electric%20suvs%20bmw%20ix

Best for: Luxury

BMW continues to use the tagline 'The ultimate driving machine', but as roads become busier and more speed restricted, it appears the definition of ultimate is changing. With its EVs, BMW has been evolving into a bit of a comfort specialist. The BMW i7 won our ultimate luxury car test and the same talent is evident in the taller BMW iX.

The iX has world-class rolling refinement and drivability, instant and effortless performance, and creditable real-world range. Meanwhile, the interior feels much more like a large, ultra-luxurious BMW i3 than the sports saloons we might like to associate with BMW.

 It’s a much more lounge-like environment, with open spaces, soft shapes and, in some specifications, a selection of unusual but rather appealing materials. Make sure to go for the xDrive50 because the xDrive40 doesn’t get the more expensive car’s air suspension and long range – and those make all the difference.

By comparison, the Mercedes EQS SUV and EQE SUV feel more overtly high-tech, but aren’t quite on the same level of build quality and material lustre. For something similar to the BMW iX for less money, the Genesis GV60 and Electrified GV70 have a very old-school luxury feel inside, and the Lexus RZ is a lovely place to be too (even if it has rather disappointing EV credentials).

Read our BMW iX review

Save money on a new BMW iX with WhatCar?

FAQs

How we tested

This article brings together learnings from our team of road testers, who have extensively tested every electric SUV on sale. Collectively they have put together this list to include the best electric SUV for several different scenarios

What is an electric SUV?

An electric SUV is a type of SUV powered solely by electricity, instead of petrol or diesel. These cars use an electric motor and a battery pack to provide propulsion, offering a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. 

What should I look for in an electric SUV?

Love them or hate them, electric SUVs excel in several areas that other body styles do not. They are great for space, so eyeing up a big boot and extra legroom is a must. In an electric SUV, range is also vital, as is performance that helps you shift that additional weight. 

How do I improve the efficiency of my electric SUV?

Electric SUVs are notoriously poor for efficiency, often due to their boxy shape, which hinders aerodynamics, plus their increased kerb weights. Ways you can improve your efficiency include driving without the air conditioning on, or by switching into a more economical drive mode. A lot of time time, it's based on how you drive. Your efficiency will be lower if you drive harder and faster, and it will rise if you drive more leisurely. Driving in town is far more efficient for EVs, while driving on the motorway will hurt your overall consumption. 

Which electric SUV has the best range?

The electric SUV with the highest range in the UK is the BMW iX xDrive 50, which boasts a staggering 380 miles of range on a single charge. That's almost enough to get you from London to Edinburgh on a single charge. This figure would have been beaten by the Fisker Ocean Extreme (440 miles), but Fisker, its manufacturer, went out of business early in 2024. 
Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Kl 22 February 2024

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is only the car in the UK currently authorised for hands-off driving – and it doesn't even get a mention in the "Best for assisted driving" category?

