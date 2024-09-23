Looking to make the switch to an electric SUV in the UK? With a growing number of options on the market in the UK, there’s no better time than now.

More manufacturers are embracing electric technology than ever and the segment is crammed full of options that combine a silent performance and long ranges with the practical versatility of an SUV.

Whether you're after long-range capability, cutting-edge tech features, or a stylish design, we've rounded up the best electric SUVs on sale in the UK today - and top picks including the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Kia EV9 all make an appearance.

From affordable models to luxury vehicles, this list highlights the top choices for 2024 that suit a range of driving needs and budgets.

Before we go further, let’s set out some ground rules first. What even is an SUV and how are they different from compact crossovers?

Annoyingly, there are no hard and fast rules, so for convenience, we’ll avoid the C-segment hatchbacks, crossovers and SUV-alikes like the Kia Niro EV and Smart #1 here. We deal with those separately in our Best mid-sized electric cars list.

Read on to discover which electric SUVs lead the charge this year.