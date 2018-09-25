Is the Nissan Qashqai reliable?

Unfortunately, the second-generation Nissan Qashqai wasn’t as reliable as its rivals, finishing poorly in the What Car? reliability survey. It placed 19th out of 34 cars in the family SUV class, scoring a reliability rating of 83.2%.

The brakes, non-engine electrics, battery and engine are the main points of concern, as reported by owners. Being such a popular car, parts are easy to source and replace, but when searching for a used model, check the service and MOT history.

Engine: Turbocharger failures on the 1.6- litre and 1.5-litre diesels and 1.2- litre petrol engines are commonly reported by owners.

Telltale signs include the engine sounding rough, refusing to rev above 2000rpm and blue/black smoke being emitted from the exhaust under acceleration. The only fix is a replacement, which costs around £450 plus labour.

Exhaust: On diesel models, the exhaust pressure sensor can become blocked, resulting in poor engine performance and increased fuel consumption.

The sensor is fitted to gauge the pressure of the exhaust gases before and after they pass through the diesel particulate filter on their way to the back box.

Its tendency to become blocked with soot is another well-documented issue that affects cars produced between April 2014 and May 2016. One owner recommends using an air hose to try to flush the system. If that fails, budget around £60 for a replacement plus labour.

Suspension: One of the most commonly reported suspension issues is a knocking from the rear shock absorbers when they wear out prematurely. Nissan has acknowledged this problem and some owners report their shock absorbers were replaced by dealers for free.

Battery: A weak battery was fitted to this generation of Qashqai, causing key functions such as the stop-start and electronic handbrake to stop working. Before buying, ask if the battery has had to be replaced and check the electrics work. A battery will cost around £80 plus labour.

Interior: Water can leak through the windscreen and into the cabin, potentially causing a build-up of mould under the carpets or shorting the electrical system. Check below the carpets and around the interior edges of the windscreen to make sure neither is damp.

An owner’s view

Peter Manson: “I bought my Qashqai new in 2014 and it has generally been a reliable family car and great value for money. It is very comfortable to drive and it has sufficient power even when fully loaded, although it could do with a bit more acceleration for overtaking, so dropping a gear helps. I find it quite annoying that there are no USB ports in the back so I fitted one myself. The sat-nav map is very basic and the screen is small but it does the job.”

Also worth knowing

You might come across cars with DiG-T in their name. This stands for Direct Injection Gasoline Turbocharged – so it does not refer to a diesel powertrain, which is called DCI or Diesel Common Rail Injection.

The Qashqai was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2014 and received the highest score of any small family car that year. It achieved a five-star rating and scored particularly highly for adult and child occupant protection.

Fuel economy from the 1.5-litre diesel engine was claimed at 60mpg, and many owners report an average of around 55mpg. This is enough for it to travel the 839 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats on one tank.