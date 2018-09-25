Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review

9

Nissan's second crossover album goes platinum, and now it's a bargain used buy

It’s hard to understate the Nissan Qashqai’s success. Across three generations, three million examples have been sold in Europe so far and it continues to be one of the best-selling cars in the UK, with 19,687 sold in the first half of this year.

There are some clear reasons for that success. To the everyman, this crossover is as versatile as it is generously equipped, and as practical as it is handsome.

That last part is mostly down to its underpinnings. The second-generation model (2014-21) we’re considering here sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s Common Module Family (CMF) platform, which makes the Mk2 47mm longer than its predecessor – the car that started the SUV/crossover craze – while being lower and a little bit wider.

The previous model was a major departure in terms of styling compared with its contemporary Nissans, whereas this ‘J11’ generation’s design is more evolutionary. That said, it does look slightly more dynamic than the Mk1, thanks to its sharp lines and some pleasing detailing. A facelift in 2016 made it sharper-looking still.

But an inviting appearance alone will not be enough when your shortlist is also likely to feature the cavernous Skoda Karoq, the premium-feeling Audi Q3 and the sheen of the Tesla Model Y. So, even three years after it was taken off sale, the Mk2 Qashqai continues to face stern competition as a used car.

While it can’t match the Karoq for outright boot space – 430 litres compared with the Czech car’s 521 litres – it compares well with other rivals such as the Q3 (380 litres) and Ford Kuga (406 litres).

You might be swayed to the Q3 for its interior perceived quality and the Kuga for driving appeal, but again the Qashqai comes back to bite them. The car’s dashboard is contemporary to look at and to feel and has a level of ergonomic appeal that puts it on a par with anything the

Volkswagen Group can throw at it. This is, again, evident in the boot, where its reversible floor panels can be raised or lowered to fit 16 different configurations.

On the road, the Qashqai handles itself with a taut, firmer edge while still being comfortable and its steering is reassuringly predictable. There is, however, little in the way of charm or engagement for the keener driver.

You can choose from five trim levels, including the entry-level Visia, mid-rung Acenta and top-spec N-Connecta and Tekna (N-Tec on pre-facelift cars). As standard, all cars come with all-around electric windows, cruise control, heated door mirrors, LED daytime-running lights and air conditioning.

We would opt for the N-Connecta cars as these were the best equipped and can be had from just £4000. For that, you get high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, 18in alloy wheels, front sports seats and a 7.0in touchscreen with sat-nav and a 360deg camera. Smartphone mirroring was not available on any model but it can be retrofitted if you buy an aftermarket display.

As for engines, there are two turbocharged petrols – a 113bhp 1.2 (our pick) and a 160bhp 1.6 – and two diesels. Of the oil-burners, the 128bhp 1.6 is more powerful but we prefer the quiet and well-mannered 109bhp 1.5.

All engines came with a six-speed manual as standard but the 1.2 petrol and 1.6 diesel were also offered with a CVT, called Xtron.

If, then, you’re not one of the three million people who have already been convinced by the Qashqai’s strengths, perhaps a used Mk2 will make you reconsider. It still delivers practicality, comfort and technology in that forever appealing crossover-sized bubble and prices now start at £2500. If you can do without driving character, it’s a keeper.

RELIABILITY

Is the Nissan Qashqai reliable?

Unfortunately, the second-generation Nissan Qashqai wasn’t as reliable as its rivals, finishing poorly in the What Car? reliability survey. It placed 19th out of 34 cars in the family SUV class, scoring a reliability rating of 83.2%. 

The brakes, non-engine electrics, battery and engine are the main points of concern, as reported by owners. Being such a popular car, parts are easy to source and replace, but when searching for a used model, check the service and MOT history. 

Engine: Turbocharger failures on the 1.6- litre and 1.5-litre diesels and 1.2- litre petrol engines are commonly reported by owners.

Telltale signs include the engine sounding rough, refusing to rev above 2000rpm and blue/black smoke being emitted from the exhaust under acceleration. The only fix is a replacement, which costs around £450 plus labour.

Exhaust: On diesel models, the exhaust pressure sensor can become blocked, resulting in poor engine performance and increased fuel consumption.

The sensor is fitted to gauge the pressure of the exhaust gases before and after they pass through the diesel particulate filter on their way to the back box.

Its tendency to become blocked with soot is another well-documented issue that affects cars produced between April 2014 and May 2016. One owner recommends using an air hose to try to flush the system. If that fails, budget around £60 for a replacement plus labour.

Suspension: One of the most commonly reported suspension issues is a knocking from the rear shock absorbers when they wear out prematurely. Nissan has acknowledged this problem and some owners report their shock absorbers were replaced by dealers for free.

Battery: A weak battery was fitted to this generation of Qashqai, causing key functions such as the stop-start and electronic handbrake to stop working. Before buying, ask if the battery has had to be replaced and check the electrics work. A battery will cost around £80 plus labour.

Interior: Water can leak through the windscreen and into the cabin, potentially causing a build-up of mould under the carpets or shorting the electrical system. Check below the carpets and around the interior edges of the windscreen to make sure neither is damp.

An owner’s view

Peter Manson: “I bought my Qashqai new in 2014 and it has generally been a reliable family car and great value for money. It is very comfortable to drive and it has sufficient power even when fully loaded, although it could do with a bit more acceleration for overtaking, so dropping a gear helps. I find it quite annoying that there are no USB ports in the back so I fitted one myself. The sat-nav map is very basic and the screen is small but it does the job.”

Also worth knowing

You might come across cars with DiG-T in their name. This stands for Direct Injection Gasoline Turbocharged – so it does not refer to a diesel powertrain, which is called DCI or Diesel Common Rail Injection.

The Qashqai was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2014 and received the highest score of any small family car that year. It achieved a five-star rating and scored particularly highly for adult and child occupant protection.

Fuel economy from the 1.5-litre diesel engine was claimed at 60mpg, and many owners report an average of around 55mpg. This is enough for it to travel the 839 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats on one tank.

DESIGN & STYLING

Nissan Qashqai road test review hero rear

Nissan took a huge punt on the original Qashqai, and for its second-generation, it unsurprisingly took a more conservative approach. As such, the mk2 model followed the massively successful formula.

Built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance Common Module Family (CMF) platform, the Qashqai was 47mm longer than its predecessor, while being lower and a touch wider. Hence it looked a bit more dynamic and slightly less amorphous than the first-gen car, with sharp lines and attractive detailing. 

Rather than being a common platform, the CMF was a group of modular areas such as the engine bay, cabin and separate front and rear body elements. This allowed it to be expanded to cater for a greater range of vehicles of different sizes.

The CMF architecture went on to underpin 11 Renaults, including the Renault Kadjar and Koleos. Nissan used it first in the car you see here, followed by the Nissan X-Trail and, in the US only, the Rogue.

The mk2, like its predecessor, was designed in London, built in Sunderland and engineered mostly in the UK and Spain, giving it, according to Nissan, suspension ideally suited to European roads.

The Qashqai’s steel monocoque was supported by MacPherson struts at the front. The rear suspension followed a common modern trend, with some models getting suspension that was more expensive than others. Here, two-wheel-drive Qashqais got torsion beam rear suspension while four-wheel-drive versions had a multi-link arrangement.

 

INTERIOR

Nissan Qashqai road test review cabin

If any one feature of the mk2 Qashqai showcased its evolution from the original crossover of 2007, it would be the interior.

The first-generation model was a chunky plastic hutch, still trading on the implied durability of a ’90s-era off-roader as it worked to close the distance to a hatchback’s comfort and convenience. The mk1 cabin was a far more upmarket affair, jettisoning the workaday dash for a sleeker, shinier design clearly influenced by recent rivals from Korea and Germany.

However, for all its glossy plastic and metallic highlights, any ritz was kept adamantly in check. Nissan had adopted a contemporary appearance, but it had taken few risks on the style front, preferring instead to concentrate on nailing ergonomics and ease of use.

Helped along by a noticeable step up in comfort – the front seats were excellent – and perceived quality, the approach payed off. Although arguably less pleasing to look at than a Kia Sportage or Hyundai ix35, the clarity, location and function of the switchgear and instrumentation was on a Volkswagen Group level of effectiveness. High praise indeed, and appropriate for a car that didn't need to turn heads.

Similar good sense could be found elsewhere. A slight swelling in size helped improve roominess; it was only a few extra centimetres here and there, but they collude in the impression of a much more spacious prospect. The modest increase in wheelbase meant rear passengers’ kneecaps were less likely to bump the seat in front, and while the new Qashqai was lower than before, the roofline was not a concern.

The boot was bigger, too – by 20 litres, and 1585 litres with the rear seats folded – but more importantly it was better packaged, with a tailgate that opened 150mm higher and two reversible floor panels which could be raised or lowered to permit no fewer than 16 different configurations, including one with a fully flat floor. 

There were five trim levels to choose from, with the entry-level Visia trim providing a decent level of equipment, including all-around electric windows, cruise control, heated door mirrors, LED day-running lights and rear lights, chassis control and 16in steel wheels. Inside there was a 5.0in infotainment system complete with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and four speakers, as well as manual air conditioning.

Opt for an Acenta trimmed Qashqai and you got luxuries such as six speakers, 17in alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, auto lights and wipers, dual-zone climate control, and front foglights as standard.

Choosing a Qashqai kitted in N-Connecta finery gave you a host of technological delights including Nissan's smart vision pack equipped with high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, lane departure warning and parking sensors. There was also 18in alloys, matte silver roof rails, front sports seats, keyless start and a NissanConnect infotainment system complete with a 7.0in touchscreen display, sat nav, DAB radio and a 360-degree camera.

Tekna equipped Qashqais received more niceties, such as a part leather upholstery, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, 19in alloy wheels, heated front seats and windscreen, LED headlights and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It also included Nissan's Safety Shield Plus technology, which included blind spot warning, moving object detection, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent park assist.

Topping the range was the Tekna+ model, which came fitted with Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, gloss silver roof rails and wing mirrors and a panoramic roof.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Nissan Qashqai road test review engine

The Qashqai's engine line-up featured an entry-level 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and range-topping 1.6-litre diesel and petrol.

You may question the logic of fitting a seemingly large crossover with something as diminutive as a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but turbocharging and advances in engineering permitted compact engines to produce substantial and reliable outputs.

Besides offering more power, the 113bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol offered up substantially more torque than the outgoing 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine. It wasn't fast – Nissan claimed a 11.3sec to 62mph – but it accelerated smoothly and with ease from a standstill.

The 1.2-litre engine impressed most on the motorway. Noise levels were low and its 140lb ft peak torque output allowed for painless overtaking without having to shift gears.

The 1.5-litre diesel enigne, a popular choice for many, was a refined and well-mannered powerplant that was remarkably quiet. 

Our noise meter confirmed as much: 62dB of cabin noise at 50mph was impressive. You'd have to revisit luxury cars – of the same time period – such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW X5 to better the result.  

It wasn't just the engine that was well-isolated, too. The Qashqai’s cabin was equally well protected from wind and road noise. The other petrol - the turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol, good for 160bhp and peak twist of 177lb ft, had enough gusto to propel the crossover to 62mph from a standstill in 8.9sec and onto a top speed of 124mph.

You’d expect acceleration to be modest, but in fact it was perfectly adequate. Pedal response  was poor at very low revs, with pulling power only fully coming on stream at about 1750rpm. That apart, the engine was as flexible as it was willing.

It didn't run short of breath until 4500rpm, and was never coarse or intrusive and it made enough urge to give reasonable overtaking and motorway grunt. 

It was a similar story with the 1.6-litre version. It was strong as it was torquey, and its noise and vibrations were very well isolated.

Changing gear was made effortless by a perfectly positioned gearlever with a slick and assured action. 

The CVT, when specified, was hardly recognisable: there was no 'rubber band' effect, perhaps because of the 1.6-litre diesel's engine’s deeply impressive 236lb ft (which peaks at 1750rpm). The step-off, too, was clean and easy to modulate as a normal automatic's.

Braking performance was beyond question, too, in both the wet and dry. If there was a base that Nissan hasn’t covered here, or an everyday requirement the mk2 Qashqai missed that it might reasonably be asked to serve, we couldn’t find it.

RIDE & HANDLING

Nissan Qashqai road test review cornering front

The mk1 Qashqai’s biggest dynamic gift was that it gave interested drivers hope. It showed that crossovers could handle – a bit. And pleasingly, the mk2 struck a similar compromise in some ways.

On ride comfort, it erred on the sportier side of the class norm, feeling taut, resolute and occasionally even a little fidgety over bad surfaces. But the secondary ride was very good and there was seldom any accompanying noise or unwelcome edge to the bumps you feel. We had no reservations about declaring this a very comfortable car when we first tested it back in 2014. 

Above all, though, the handling was remarkable for how unremarkable it was – which is meant as a considerable compliment. 

It steered as directly and responded as quickly to the wheel as the average family hatch.

It grripped hard, and felt well balanced, and there was no more body roll or pitch than the average Volkswagen Golf-class hatchback, either. It was Mr Normal, in other words, and at normal speeds it managed to isolate its higher roll axis and extra bulk as skilfully as a street magician does your £20 note.

The Qashqai’s unflappable stability in the dry came at a slight cost, however, because it could've been a little bit more incisive. There was little by the way of charm or engagement in the way it cornered – just an abundance of reassuring predictability and competence.

The original Qashqai certainly had a more distinct dynamic character. But still, so much has been gained here that it’s probably worth the trade.

Only on the limit did you begin to see any dynamic trade-off compared with a modern family hatch. 

The Qashqai was stable, upright, precise and easy to drive fast. Ultimately, gentle understeer was expertly reined in by the stability control systems.

The mk2 also had come some rough road and off-road ability. Its ground clearance and off-road angles put it on a level with the likes of the Honda CR-V and Subaru Outback

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front

It’s fair to say that the original Qashqai’s success was partly responsible for the strength of competition in the class. Its value for money was uneasily measured against hatchbacks and small MPVs; the mk2 had an even tougher job on its hands with the crossover class packed full of rials.

That pressure, and Nissan’s inclination to compete despite its household name status, meant the second-generation model remained as broadly competitive as the last.

A small price bump – reasonable when you considered that the 1.2-litre petrol engine was vastly superior to the old 1.6 – meant the first of four trim grades cost from lless than £18k - or from £2500 on the secondhand market. 

The diesel was tipped to be the engine of choice, and you'll find plenty of used examples with such as engine. Nissan claimed its 1.5 dCi could achieve 74.3mpg - we only manageed 55mpg when we first drove it. 

 

 

VERDICT

Nissan Qashqai road test review static front

The Qashqai has become a hugely important car to Nissan. Replacing it for its second-generation must have been a tough brief.

The company can be forgiven for hedging its bets with its styling, but it was a shame that the mk2 Qashqai failed to stand out from the crossover crowd as a segment-defining car should. It was also a shame that it didn't have more character in its drive. 

The post-2014 car didn't lift the Qashqai out of the realms of ordinary, despite improving on looks, quality and refinement.

But overall, we have nothing but respect for Nissan’s achievement in elevating the second-gen Qashqai into a class of its own, chiefly for its economy, refinement and ease of use.

On top of that, the Qashqai had the kind of dynamic breadth of ability that made it easy to adopt for those new to a crossover. 

The mk2 Qashqai was a phenomenonally good car in its class, but ultimately, was eclipsed by the Seat AtecaSkoda Kodiaq and Mazda CX-5.

 

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, writing used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

