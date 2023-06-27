What is Apple CarPlay and how does it work?

Apple CarPlay allows you to use an iPhone’s apps and services through a car’s infotainment screen. It’s all but a requirement for staying connected, allowing you to legally take phone calls, to display your favourite navigation app, and to play your favourite music, while on the road.

It is automatically installed for free on every iPhone released since the iPhone 5 (2012), so long as its software has been updated to iOS 7.1 or later. At the time of writing, the current version of iOS is 16.5.

CarPlay’s compatibility with iPhones may change as it evolves and gains new functionality, such as the ability to take over a car’s digital instrument display.

It works using a USB, Bluetooth or a wi-fi connection between your phone and your car. Different cars support different connection methods, so you should consult your owner’s manual if you’re unsure how to enable CarPlay.

How do I enable Apple CarPlay?

There are three ways to set up Apple CarPlay. The method you choose will depend on what your car supports – some vehicles are limited to either wired or wireless connections – but the easiest way is to use a Lightning-to-USB cable.

Such wires are supplied with many iPhones from new, but you may want to purchase one to leave plugged into your car for the sake of convenience.

First, locate the relevant USB port on your car: this is usually below the infotainment screen, and can be either a USB-A (rectangular) or a USB-C (oval) connector. Connect the USB end to the port in the car, and then the Lightning end to your phone.

Once that’s all hooked up, a message should appear on your phone asking if you want to start Apple CarPlay. Simply press ‘yes’ and the service will start on the infotainment screen.

If your car supports both wired and wireless CarPlay connections, this will also register your phone to use the service wirelessly on future drives. You’ll be prompted to start CarPlay when you start the car in close proximity to your phone.

If your car supports only a wireless connection – or you don’t want to use a cable – the connection process is slightly more complicated, and the procedure will vary from car to car.

As a general rule, you’ll need to press and hold the voice command button on your car’s steering wheel. Then make sure your infotainment screen has Bluetooth or wireless connections enabled. Then enable wi-fi on your iPhone (tap the Settings app, then wi-fi, and ensure the switch at the top is showing green). Tap the CarPlay network to connect.

Once connected, tap the blue ‘i’ next to the CarPlay network and ensure the Auto-Join setting is enabled.