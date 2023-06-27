BACK TO ALL NEWS
What is Apple CarPlay and how does it work?

We explain everything you need to know about Apple's smartphone mirroring software
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
5 mins read
27 June 2023

Apple CarPlay allows you to use an iPhone’s apps and services through a car’s infotainment screen. It’s all but a requirement for staying connected, allowing you to legally take phone calls, to display your favourite navigation app, and to play your favourite music, while on the road.

It is automatically installed for free on every iPhone released since the iPhone 5 (2012), so long as its software has been updated to iOS 7.1 or later. At the time of writing, the current version of iOS is 16.5.

CarPlay’s compatibility with iPhones may change as it evolves and gains new functionality, such as the ability to take over a car’s digital instrument display.

It works using a USB, Bluetooth or a wi-fi connection between your phone and your car. Different cars support different connection methods, so you should consult your owner’s manual if you’re unsure how to enable CarPlay.

How do I enable Apple CarPlay?

Apple CarPlay connected using USB-to-Lightning cable

There are three ways to set up Apple CarPlay. The method you choose will depend on what your car supports – some vehicles are limited to either wired or wireless connections – but the easiest way is to use a Lightning-to-USB cable.

Such wires are supplied with many iPhones from new, but you may want to purchase one to leave plugged into your car for the sake of convenience.

First, locate the relevant USB port on your car: this is usually below the infotainment screen, and can be either a USB-A (rectangular) or a USB-C (oval) connector. Connect the USB end to the port in the car, and then the Lightning end to your phone.

Once that’s all hooked up, a message should appear on your phone asking if you want to start Apple CarPlay. Simply press ‘yes’ and the service will start on the infotainment screen. 

If your car supports both wired and wireless CarPlay connections, this will also register your phone to use the service wirelessly on future drives. You’ll be prompted to start CarPlay when you start the car in close proximity to your phone.

If your car supports only a wireless connection – or you don’t want to use a cable – the connection process is slightly more complicated, and the procedure will vary from car to car.

As a general rule, you’ll need to press and hold the voice command button on your car’s steering wheel. Then make sure your infotainment screen has Bluetooth or wireless connections enabled. Then enable wi-fi on your iPhone (tap the Settings app, then wi-fi, and ensure the switch at the top is showing green). Tap the CarPlay network to connect.

Once connected, tap the blue ‘i’ next to the CarPlay network and ensure the Auto-Join setting is enabled.

Then leave the wi-fi settings screen, returning to the main Settings menu. Scroll down and tap General, then tap CarPlay, and select your car.

There is no physical button for CarPlay on any model of iPhone, nor is there a CarPlay app. It is all controlled through physical connections or the settings app, so it is automatically installed on your iPhone for free, from the factory.

Which iPhone has Apple CarPlay?

Every iPhone produced since the iPhone 5 (2012) is compatible with Apple CarPlay, and it has been automatically installed for free in all versions of the iOS software since the 7.1 update. For a full list of compatible iPhones, head to Apple’s guide and scroll to the bottom of the page.

What apps support Apple CarPlay?

Not all apps support Apple CarPlay, but those that do will display on your car’s infotainment screen while you’re connected. 

Many popular apps do support CarPlay, with music services including Spotify, Amazon Music and BBC Sounds, among others. 

Several navigation apps are also available, including Waze and Google Maps.

Electric car drivers can use several charge point mapping apps through CarPlay including ChargePoint, PlugShare and Zap-Map – although Zap-Map requires you to pay a monthly subscription fee to activate CarPlay mirroring.

The vast majority of the iPhone’s default apps also support CarPlay, such as Apple Maps, Apple Music, the phone and Messages.

Can you play games on Apple CarPlay?

You cannot play games on Apple CarPlay because there is a significant risk that you will become distracted by the game and become a hazard to yourself and others on the road.

Which cars have Apple CarPlay?

The first car to feature Apple CarPlay was the Ferrari FF, which was updated in 2014 to add the functionality. Many mainstream brands added it to their cars from 2016, but it was often reserved for more expensive trim levels, or it was offered as an optional extra.

If you’re unsure whether your car supports CarPlay – or whether to connect using a USB cable, or wirelessly – check the owner’s manual or consult Apple’s list of available models.

Can you install Apple CarPlay in any car?

Yes, so long as the car has a standard-sized (single- or double-DIN) sound system.

This can be replaced by a more modern touchscreen system from aftermarket manufacturers such as Alpine, Pioneer and Sony, with prices varying from around £200 to £1500 depending on screen size and functionality.

You can do this yourself, but we’d recommend going to a car audio professional for peace of mind – even if it will cost a little extra.

Is Apple CarPlay free?

Apple CarPlay is free to use, as are most of the apps that support it. Some manufacturers only include it on high trim levels of their cars, or as an optional extra on entry-level models.

For example, the Dacia Sandero’s Essential trim does not come with an infotainment screen at all, so you have to upgrade to Expression to get a unit with CarPlay support.

In the future, some manufacturers may charge a monthly subscription fee to access the service. In 2019, BMW attempted to introduce an £85 annual fee to use Apple CarPlay after the first year of ownership, but it reversed the decision after a backlash from owners and the media.

What is the next generation of Apple CarPlay?

The next generation of Apple CarPlay arrives in 2024, expanding the system’s reach from the infotainment across to all driver displays, including digital instrument panels. This means you’ll be able to completely customise the layout of your car’s dashboard with widgets, prioritising the most important functions. For example, you’ll be able to display the sat-nav between the dials on the instrument display, meaning you won’t have to turn your head to the side to check for directions.

What cars support next-gen CarPlay?

Apple will begin to announce which cars will support next-generation CarPlay from late 2023. Expect full functionality to be reserved for new cars with expansive screens such as the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class’s Superscreen. Models that currently support CarPlay are likely to continue to support it, but in a limited capacity similar to the current functionality.

xxxx 27 June 2023

How it works, perhaps a better question would be how it is going to weasel a way into your life and fleace you at the same time. That's if you don't die watching adverts on the tacked on iPad whilst commuting to work first.

All I want is a stand alone sat nav not a subscription based, tracking and eares dropping device.

