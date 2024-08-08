2024's best small suvs - tested and rated

The archetypal small SUV dates all the way back to the 1940s with the Willys Jeep and Series 1 Land Rover. Some 80 years on, the formula is now as fashionable as it ever has been.

It’s easy to understand the appeal, with many small SUVs providing a commanding view of the road ahead, without the heft – or indeed cost – of traditional full-size Chelsea Tractors. Radical-looking cars such as the Nissan Juke and Range Rover Evoque have also helped to push the envelope for small SUV design, drastically improving the kerb appeal of the entire ‘soft-roader’ class.

They might not be as good to drive as the equivalent hatchback or saloon, nor as fuel-efficient, but they often come close. For many people, that's good enough; the best-selling cars charts don’t lie.

So, what are the very best small SUVs on sale right now? These are our picks of the bunch.

The best small SUVs