2024's best small suvs - tested and rated

The UK car market is awash with high-riding small SUVs. These are our top 10 picks
Illya VerpraetMurray Scullion
1 min read
8 August 2024

The archetypal small SUV dates all the way back to the 1940s with the Willys Jeep and Series 1 Land Rover. Some 80 years on, the formula is now as fashionable as it ever has been.

It’s easy to understand the appeal, with many small SUVs providing a commanding view of the road ahead, without the heft – or indeed cost – of traditional full-size Chelsea Tractors. Radical-looking cars such as the Nissan Juke and Range Rover Evoque have also helped to push the envelope for small SUV design, drastically improving the kerb appeal of the entire ‘soft-roader’ class.

They might not be as good to drive as the equivalent hatchback or saloon, nor as fuel-efficient, but they often come close. For many people, that's good enough; the best-selling cars charts don’t lie.

So, what are the very best small SUVs on sale right now? These are our picks of the bunch.

The best small SUVs

1. Dacia Duster

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suv%20Dacia%20Duster

Is the Duster all the car you need? Added trinketry such as displays and lane keeping assistance add a level of technology that some may find unnecessary for this latest generation. 

But the answer is an unreserved yes because ultimately the Duster is a car that is at least as good as a Hyundai Kona while costing a few thousand pounds less. And that’s hard to argue with.

The interior is large and practical enough for a small family (it has physical buttons too!) and the ride is soft and plush. It can even off-road.

There are three engines to choose from with no diesels in sight. The lowliest is the 1.0-litre bi-fuel triple, which runs on petrol and LPG. Next up is the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid, which can be optioned with four-wheel drive. Then there’s the full hybrid -  a 1.6-litre auto. We would choose the 1.2-litre, and view the hybrid as an automatic option that doesn’t carry a fuel economy penalty.

Read our Dacia Duster review

Read our review

Car review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front

Dacia Duster

With a more sophisticated platform, design-savvy look and fresh tech, has this all-new version lost sight of the model’s value appeal?

Read our review
2. Volvo XC40

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20Volvo%20XC40

Volvo's first attempt at a compact sibling for its established XC60 and XC90 SUVs has been a real success. In the XC40, the Swedish marque has given us a car with instant kerbside appeal.

With a design sufficiently charismatic and alluring to bring younger family buyers into Volvo showrooms, the XC40 backs up its funky exterior with a cabin of laudable richness, comfort, usability and quality.

While this isn't the most practical car in the small SUV class, it certainly has plenty of luxury car ambience, not to mention all the in-car technology you'd hope for.

The XC40 has been around since 2017, and in that time, the model line-up has shifted around. There used to be manual, diesel, four-wheel-drive and plug-in hybrid options, but for 2024, only a pair of front-wheel-drive automatic petrols and a pair of EVs (recently renamed EX40) remain.

Rather than chasing other premium brands for driver appeal, the XC40 is happy to play the comfortable, refined, convenient and easy-to-use option - and it's an effective one. If an SUV's mission is to lift its driver above the hustle and bustle and filter out the pain from the daily grind, few do it better.

Read our Volvo XC40 review

3. Mazda CX-5

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20mazda%20cx-5

Like the XC40, the Mazda CX-5 is one of the senior citizens of this class. And yet it's easily one of the best-looking SUVs on the market and in the right spec has respectable fuel economy and an unusual level of handling verve for this class.

The CX-5's interior is solid, stylish and beautifully made and has the sort of usability that many other car makers could learn from. It offers plenty of passenger and boot space too.

Although it's now a bit older than some of the other entrants on this list, the CX-5 hasn't lost any of the handling pep that has made it one of our favourite small SUVs.

Of the engines, it's the unfashionable 2.2-litre diesel that's the pick, its blend of mid-range brawn and decent efficiency making it well suited to the CX-5's SUV remit. The petrols are a little smoother, but with no forced induction, the 2.0-litre feels a little overwhelmed by the car's rather bulky frame, while the automatic-only 2.5 is no economy miracle. The manual gearboxes are delightful, but the automatics are quite slushy.

The CX-5 offers a healthy mix of fun, frugality and family-friendly space, so it deserves serious consideration from buyers who want a car that does a little bit of everything.

Read our Mazda CX-5 review

4. Hyundai Tucson

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suv%20hyundai%20tucson

The arrival of the fourth-generation Tucson was something of a watershed moment for Hyundai. Stylistically, it was a drastic departure from its handsome but slightly dull predecessors, and its cabin reaches new heights in terms of material appeal, too. Hyundai has long been trying to rebrand itself as an upmarket contender in Europe, and the Tucson has helped move the firm much closer to the Germans.

Dynamically, it plays things pretty safe, with a handling balance that prioritises ease of use over out-and-out dynamism, but it's still enjoyable enough to pedal down a twisty road. It’s at its best in simpler specifications: the 1.6 mild-hybrid petrol works well with both the manual and automatic gearbox, while the hybrids are potentially very efficient but a tad slow-witted.

More so than ever before, this is an impressively polished small SUV that's absolutely worthy of your attention. It’s getting an interior overhaul soon, which will take away some of the uniqueness but should still keep the usability that Hyundai is very good at.

Read our Hyundai Tucson review

5. Kia Sportage

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20kia%20sportage

Given that the Sportage has been such a big sales hit for Kia in what is normally a corner of the market with more conservative taste, it's a bit of a shock to see that went for a bold design with the fifth-generation car. Yet given the numbers on the road, it's clear that buyers aren't being put off by the, ahem, distinctive looks.

The truth is that behind the challenging exterior is an SUV offering much the same as before but in a more refined, grown-up and tech-laden package. It's not quite as spacious as the best, but there's enough room for most family needs, plus there's a wide range of engines, from mild-hybrid petrols and diesels through to a BIK tax-busting plug-in hybrid.

It also comes loaded with standard kit, can be easily connected to your smartphone and, of course, is backed by Kia's market-leading seven-year warranty.

To drive, the Sportage is something of a mixed bag. The handling is safe and predictable, but it's fairly inert when you're pressing on, while poorly surfaced roads quickly upset its composure. It's reasonably refined but doesn't ride as well as many rivals, jostling occupants over even smaller bumps. Experience suggests that opting for the smaller 17in wheels improves matters, but only a little.

Overall, the Sportage is a smart, well-equipped and hassle-free family SUV, but those wanting a little emotional uplift should look elsewhere.

Read our Kia Sportage review

6. Citroën C5 Aircross

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20citroen%20c5%20aircross

It has taken Citroën’s entry to the small SUV class until middle age to feature in this list. Like a lot of Stellantis products, the C5 Aircross has wanted for a really good engine – and now that’s exactly what it has received. The familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder has gained the help of an electric motor and has swapped its eight-speed automatic gearbox for a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.

If you’re tired of every car pretending to be sporty, the C5 Aircross is for you: soft, pillowy seats and pliant suspension combine to make quite a relaxing car. It’s roomy and decent value too.

The multimedia is quite clunky and around town the ride can deteriorate. The entry-level manual is also vague, while the plug-in hybrid doesn’t have the punch its 221bhp promises.

Read our Citroën C5 Aircross review

7. Nissan Qashqai

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20Nissan%20Qashqai

Right up until the end of its lifecycle, the old Qashqai stayed doggedly at the sharp end of the sales charts in this class, and so with its new, lighter chassis, more commodious dimensions and much-improved dynamics, you'd expect this new third-generation model to hit the ground running. And for the most part, it does.

There's little here for keen drivers, and both the 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol and novel e-Power hybrid are a little breathless, but what did you expect? Performance and handling aren't what the Qashqai is about and, as one tester put it, "it's very thoughtfully designed for families, well equipped and costs peanuts to buy and run". If you must have a two-pedal version, we’d go for the hybrid, rather than the wheezy CVT petrol.

The interior doesn’t look as jazzy as some, but the materials are pleasing, it’s solidly built and it's very easy to use, thanks to plenty of real buttons.

All early Qashqais had a multimedia system that was easy enough to use but looked slightly dated. About two years in, higher trims got a new system that retains all the usability but looks a lot nicer.

A game-changing effort? Not any more, but it's a demonstration that Nissan knows its customers extremely well. It's difficult to beat among the non-premium ranks.

Read our Nissan Qashqai review

8. Mercedes-Benz GLA

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suvs%20Mercedes-Benz%20GLA%20

While the first GLA was little more than an A-Class hatchback on stilts, this second iteration is more of a proper SUV. It’s still slightly smaller than the BMW X1, since Mercedes also has the larger, blockier, seven-seat GLB sitting on the same platform.

You get a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains in the GLA, and there's even an electric version in the form of the EQA. In this case, we’d stick with the ones that have an engine, because the transformation to EQA isn’t quite fully formed.

The GLA 200 petrol benefits from mild-hybrid tech post-facelift, while the GLA 300e plug-in hybrid recently gained some extra electric-only range to make it cheaper to run as a company car.

Most GLAs have a fairly firm, sporty suspension set-up but do handle adequately well. The 300e gets softer suspension and rides a little more comfortably. All are somewhat noisy on the motorway, though.

The interior is familiar from the A-Class, and while it doesn’t have the same level of tech tinsel as the X1, it’s much easier to use and just as solidly built.

Read our Mercedes-Benz GLA review

9. Audi Q3

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suv%20Audi%20Q3

Now in its second generation, Audi’s Q3 is a stalwart of the class and comes with a good range of powertrains: petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid.

There’s also the option of the slope-backed Sportback bodystyle, although you’re better off maximising interior space with the regular version.

The Q3 is in general a strong contender, with slick drivability and plenty of space, but there are some quirks to the line-up. For one thing, the PHEV is surprisingly good value. For another, rolling refinement isn’t always as strong as it might be.

The powertrains are well mannered enough, but just make sure you don’t overdo it on the size of the wheels and ruin the ride. The latest versions are also lacking just a touch in terms of that bulletproof interior feel.

Read our Audi Q3 review

10. BMW X1

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best%20small%20suv%20bmw%20x1

Like all of us, the BMW X1 has been getting larger as it gets older. In fact, the third-generation version, which made its debut in 2022, is now only a biscuit shorter than the original X3 – a car that's theoretically in the class above. Still, this swelling is good news for those with growing families, because it means you can fit more people and things inside.

Built on the same UKL platform as the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV, the X1 gets a wide range of engines, from mild-hybrid petrols and diesels through to a pair of plug-in hybrids and even an all-electric BMW iX1, complete with a handy official range of 272 miles.

Regardless of motive force, the X1 is a composed and capable steer but perhaps not the very embodiment of the 'ultimate driving machine' that BMW's marketeers would have you believe. There's decent grip and body control, but the steering is mute and nervous unless you’re on the door handles – which isn't the way that most people will drive their family bus. It also doesn’t ride well enough to excuse the lack of handling panache.

What will take the most getting used to, however, is the multimedia system. BMW has got rid of its signature rotary controller in cheaper models like the X1 – and with it, a lot of other physical buttons have migrated to the screen. That wouldn’t be such a problem if it were logical to use, but sadly it isn’t.

Read our BMW X1 review

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

Peter Cavellini 7 December 2023

I've run an X2 2.0S-drive for the last few years and it's been flawless, autobox is good,and in sport mode it's quick enough,it's well built, mpg isn't great buy today's standards (37-40mpg) but I don't do big mileage, it's a base model but it's still well enough equipped, but the rise in price in the past three years to close to £40K is too much, so an X1 might be on the cards, as for the cars mentioned, none of them appeal, none of them get a glowing report here either.

Andrew1 20 September 2023
Did you forget the 3008 or was it ruining your JLR advertisement?
catnip 20 September 2023

Surely cars like the Qashqai, CX5, Q3, Tiguan, Tucson, Sportage etc are family size SUVs, not 'small' ones. Juke, T-Cross, Q2, Puma etc are the small ones.

Cobnapint 10 December 2023
Precisely. I think this summary must have used the FFRR as it's benchmark.

