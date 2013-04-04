Used Ford Kuga 2014-2019 review

8

The second-generation Ford Kuga is a sweet-handling family car that is refined and comfortable - but is this athletic SUV a good used buy?

The second-generation Ford Kuga isn’t just a versatile, smart-looking and sensible SUV. No, another reason this became one of Ford’s best-selling models is because it’s a surprisingly rewarding car to drive – even matching some of its premium-badged SUV rivals for refinement and dynamism.

You won’t pay a premium price, though. Just £2000 is all you need to snap up a Mk2 Kuga these days – if you can stomach the signs of heavy use and high miles of cars at this price point – but even more recent, better-kept examples can still be had for four figures, so let’s get familiar with this family hauler.

The wheelbase is the same as the Mk1’s, but with an extra 81mm added to its length and some clever packaging tricks, the Kuga is more capacious in the front and rear.

There are generous helpings of head and leg room so adults will feel comfortable in the back. Boot space is far better than its predecessor’s too, at 800 litres with the rear seats up, which means there’s plenty of room for pets, suitcases, the weekly shop and family paraphernalia.

Perceived quality inside is good and certainly lives up to the high standards that Ford set itself in the mid-2010s. Sure, there are some scratchy plastics here and there, but it’s enhanced by some chrome-esque finishes that bolster its upmarket credentials.

Of course, the calibre of finish in the cabin varies according to trim level, and while the entry-level Zetec has alloys, a digital radio and air-con, the slightly swisher Titanium (which has larger wheels, climate control, parking sensors and partial leather trim) is the sweet spot – and only marginally more expensive.

Ford’s early Microsoft Sync infotainment system is straightforward but it does feel pretty dated nowadays, so if you’re after more modern tech, you’ll want the facelifted car, which arrived in 2016.

It received the usual styling tweaks and a new engine line-up but, more importantly, inside it gained a new Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8.0in screen, sat-nav, smartphone mirroring and a DAB radio.

As for engines, you can have a pre-facelift car with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol producing either 148bhp or 178bhp. We would avoid the more potent one because it is mated to Ford’s early Powershift automatic gearbox and it’s not the most robust transmission. 

There’s also a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with either 138bhp or 161bhp, the latter fitted with four-wheel drive as standard, the former available with 4WD as an option – useful for towing duties.

The facelift brought in a raft of new Ecoboost engines, the most notable being the addition of a 118bhp petrol four-pot. It’s okay for pootling around town but we would stick with the 148bhp version for its all-round capabilities.

The 178bhp petrol retains its four-wheel-drive set-up in facelifted cars but gets a more reliable six-speed auto.

Of the diesels, it’s the post-facelift mid-rung 148bhp 2.0-litre TDCi we would steer you towards. It has more than enough grunt, will do around 45mpg and can be had with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive.

Irrespective of trim and engine, the Kuga feels very much like a Focus on stilts to drive – which is a good thing. Punt it down a rural back road and it behaves more like a warmed-up hatch than a big family SUV.

The steering is precise, the body is taut and it corners flatter and with more agility than most family estates.

Some rivals are a bit softer over lumps and bumps, but the keener driver will welcome the extra engagement and dynamism on their favourite road – even if the kids in the back don’t quite appreciate it.

RELIABILITY

Is the Ford Kuga reliable?

The Kuga's reliablity record is a bit of a mixed bag so we'd urge you to find an example with a good service history and a low number of previous owners. We'd aviod the Powershift gearbox as its not the most reliable (see below) and stick with the manual which is nicer to use and more refined. 

In the What Car? reliabilty survery the petrol Kuga achieved a score of 93% while the diesel only scored 85%. 

Engine: Take a diesel Kuga on a long test drive to make sure the DPF is regenerating properly. If the oil level is high, the DPF could be regenerating too often, which can lead to fuel dilution.

Coolant found anywhere other than in the expansion tank could mean that the tank itself is faulty. But a new one is only £15-£30.

Check the oil filter for any white deposits because this could suggest that the coolant and oil are mixing; cooling problems with the Ecoboost engine have earned it the nickname ‘Ecoboom’ by owners.

Gearbox: Be wary of the pre-facelift Powershift automatic: the plastic retainers inside the gearbox wear over time, break off and get churned up by the cogs. The gearbox then needs to be removed, all the parts replaced and then flushed out. We would suggest you opt for a car with a manual gearbox or the more robust post-facelift auto.

Differential: Listen for a metallic grinding noise from the rear of a four-wheel-drive car. This is caused when the diff leaks oil and a lack of lubrication between the bearings inside means they grind against each other and wear down.

Body: Check the underside of four-wheel-drive cars, which may have seen the odd gravel track or rutted byway.

Interior: Feel the inside of the boot and underneath the rubber floor mat for damp. Water can leak into the boot via the roof rail seals or the high brake light.

Most Kugas will have been a family hauler at some point in their life so assess the trims, seats, carpets, belts and other areas for excessive wear.

An expert’s view

Jim Harris, Harris on 4D: “Petrols and diesels suffer from different problems, such as water pump failure; most of the issues tend to be down to electrics. Then there’s engine management, diesel particulate filter (DPF) and emissions issues. The Powershift gearbox is troublesome. Four-wheel-drive models tend to have more issues than the front-wheel drive, and higher-spec models with more kit tend to go wrong more often. Higher-spec models tend to suffer from electrical issues due to water ingress, so leaks through the bulkhead and body module contamination.”

Also worth knowing

The 2.0-litre diesel four-wheel drive with 178bhp has a 2100kg braked towing capacity so is ideal for towing a caravan or trailer.

The Kuga was rated five stars by Euro NCAP when it was first launched in 2013, scoring highly for both adult occupant (94%) and child occupant (86%) safety.

DESIGN & STYLING

Ford Kuga rear

Two models were replaced with one with the launch of the Kuga, which wass also sold as the Escape in North America. 

That was one of the reasons behind its growth spurt (up 81mm in overall length) and also explained the more ‘traditional’ proportions, as Americans would never have taken to an SUV that was as petite as the original Ford Kuga. 

To our eyes, it was a shame that Ford hadn’t kept more of the old Kuga’s crossover styling. Relative to it, this one looked short of snout, straight of bodyside and slightly top-heavy. 

The good news was that the Kuga used Ford’s ‘Global C’ platform as its basis, the same as the third-gen Ford Focus’, which meant its mechanicals came not from a US-market SUV but from one of Europe’s best-handling hatchbacks. 

As you’d therefore expect, the Kuga got a steel monocoque body (reinforced with ultra-high-strength boron around the roof and pillars), a choice of four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and front- or four-wheel drive. 

Ford replaced the old four-wheel drive system’s Haldex hydraulic coupling with its own hardware, which worked via an electronically controlled clutch. It could move up to 100 percent of power to the rear and, while it was still primarily passive, could react within one-seventh of a turn of a slipping front wheel.

The system was aided by Ford’s torque vectoring system, developed on the Focus RS, which braked a spinning inside wheel to force drive to a loaded outer one.

INTERIOR

Ford Kuga interior

The Ford Kuga’s wheelbase remained unaltered. Better packaging must have been the reason for the additional cabin space that Ford had found, because the car was also slightly lower and narrower than before.

The driving position was quite recumbent for an SUV, while the fascia swelled to eat into front-row knee space slightly. 

Rear passenger space was decent; it was still a way off the most practical cars in the class, but generous enough even for large adults.

A Honda CR-V or a Kia Sorento bettered the Ford on second-row legroom, but only just, while the CR-V was beaten by the Ford on rear headroom.

Boot space, too, was significantly improved. It wasn't outstanding, but a minimum 800mm of load length with the second row in place, and 1080mm of usable width, was close enough to the 4x4 norm. 

On quality and appearance, the Kuga’s cabin met Ford’s usual high standards. The fascia was designed in familiar Ford style and was made out of a mix of grained plastics, inlay trims in dark grey and matt chrome detailing.

It was much the same dashboard as you’d find in the Focus and C-Max, and there were no special 4x4 touches such as pillar-mounted handles or Neoprene seat covers.

The ambience was simpler than that – one of a modern, normal, substantial, quality car for everyday family use.

Ford was quite generous with the Kuga's kit levels as well, with buyers having six trims to choose from, not to mention the numerous options to peruse and select.

Entry-level Zetec models got 17in alloys, a twin exhaust system, DAB radio, manual air conditioning, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, electric windows, keyless start, cruise control and Ford's Quickclear windscreen as standard.

Mid-range Titanium models got an a part leather upholstery, auto lights and wipers, dual-zone climate zone, rear parking sensors, and Ford's Sync3 infotainment system complete with an 8.0in touchscreen display, sat nav and DAB radio.

Upgrade to Titanium X and you'd find additions such as 18in alloy wheels, a full leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, powered tailgate, bi-xenon headlights and heated front seats included on an already generous package.

Those wanting their Kuga to adorn more sporty attire could opt for the ST-Line or ST-Line X models, which came with 18in dark alloy wheels, an aggressively-styled bodykit, active parking assist, front and rear parking sensors, sports seats, firmer suspension and black roof rails, while the latter added a panoramic roof, keyless entry, 19in alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, manually adjustable front passenger seat with both heated too.

Topping the range for the facelifted Kuga was Ford's luxury trim - the Vignale - which included all the equipment on the Titanium plus a unique bodykit, LED rear lights, premium floor mats, a unique leather upholstery, a reversing camera and a nine-speaker Sony audio system.

As with the exterior, we’d argue it could have been a bit more characterful – but that was our only criticism, and it was a minor one.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Ford Kuga side profile

The Ford Kuga was offered with either a 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol in 118bhp, 148bhp and 180bhp outputs, a 118bhp 1.5-litre TDCi or a 2.0-litre diesel in 148bhp or 178bhp flavours. All were capable of 0-62mph in less than 11.2sec and capable of over 116mph.

If you went for the the smooth 118bhp or 148bhp EcoBoost you got a front-drive Kuga with Ford's slick six-speed manual gearbox. The 180bhp version came with a conventional six-speed automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel drive configuration.

The entry-level diesels were only available in front-wheel drive drive configuration, while the most powerful diesel was only available in four-wheel drive form, with either a decent six-speed manual gearbox or Ford's six-speed PowerShift automatic.

Having jumped on the dual-clutch automatic gearbox bandwagon much later than European market leader Volkswagen, Ford had given itself ground to catch up with its Getrag Powershift transmission. 

Unfortunately, it wasn't the smoothest of gearboxes, which was a shame because it took the edge off an otherwise strong showing on everyday flexibility, mechanical refinement and sheer get up and go.

A slightly hesitant full-throttle upshift made maximum thrust feel a bit restricted, and the fiddly stick-mounted selector buttons were little help. 

But it was a shortcoming that would seldom present during normal driving. Select D on the gearbox and usher the car away in no particular hurry and you’d find everything worked ok. 

There was a polished efficiency to town driving and a decisiveness and willingness to work on cross-country roads and on motorways. 

When you wanted the powertrain to hold a gear, invariably it does so; likewise with kickdown. Consequently the Kuga always felt fleet and responsive.

The PowerShift was less efficient than the equivalent manual, however, so those seeking maximum efficiency or low company car tax costs should still go for the manual option.

Elsewhere, Ford’s efforts to improve rolling refinement (stiffer body structure, better insulation, thicker glazing) paid off. Wind noise was controlled well, and the engines were mechanically refined by 4x4 standards.

RIDE & HANDLING

Ford Kuga cornering

Poise without harshness. Oily, harmonious control weights. Effortless, incisive steering response. These were the dynamic hallmarks of a modern Ford, and the Kuga had all of them.

And in a class that still harboured one or two dinosaurs, that made the Ford stand out all the prouder.

While SUV handling standards had improved out of sight, it was still rare to drive a car of this size with the Kuga’s body control and agility.

It rode and steered with a precision closer to that of a Ford Focus hatchback than anything else, and cornered flatter than plenty of large estates.

To those used to the stodgy, inert handling of more traditionally configured, less road-biased 4x4s, the Kuga felt little short of a revelation, with its handling closer to that of a warm hatchback than a large, tall family car.

The steering could have offered a bit more feedback just off centre, but even acknowledging that, the handling was an outstanding selling point.

The caveats, as some might shave seen them, will concern its fitness for purpose as a mid-size SUV. Should a car like the Kuga have struck such a sporting compromise between compliance and control? Should it not have been comfortable first and fun to drive second?

And should it not have had the long-travel suspension to deal with bumpy tracks and fields with similar comfort?

For those who want comfort as opposed to taut and responsive handling would likely be more taken by the Kuga's abundance of softer rivals. 

But we'd urge buyers to bear in mind that the Kuga's handling poise made it easy and instinctive to thread along any given path. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Ford Kuga

We'd opt for the 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine, all-wheel drive and mid-spec Titanium trim. Fitted with the more efficient manual gearbox, it offered 47.9mpg and 154g/km of CO2 in claimed figures. 

If you don't need the extra punch then the post-facelift 148bhp 2.0-litre TDCi will serve you just as well from an econmony standpoint. It could achieve 45mpg and 122g/km of CO2. 

VERDICT

4 star Ford Kuga

Whether you wanted a comfortable and easy drive, a big towing capacity, serious off-road ability or a cavernous cabin, the 4x4 class catered for everyone. 

But if you wanted genuinely athletic, absorbing handling, it didn't. Or it didn’t, until the Ford Kuga arrived.

Crossovers like the Qashqai arguably offered something for keener drivers in need of added ‘utility’. But the Kuga had become a fully fledged SUV, but had also brought typical Ford-brand dynamism and poise to a segment that badly needed it. 

The Nissan X-Trail offered considerably more space and the possibility of seven seats, but if you had the genuine need of a dual-purpose 4x4 for regular off-road use, you could spend your cash better elsewhere.

We liked the Ford Kuga’s blend of the abilities, those which you might have looked for in an SUV. And since the facelift in 2016 the equipment levels have been given a much needed boost making the Kuga a truly compelling choice amongst its closest rivals.

 

 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

