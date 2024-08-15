BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best value used cars for enthusiasts
UP NEXT
VW’s first electric GTI to focus on go-kart fun and drivability

The best value used cars for enthusiasts

We bring you 15 of the most sensible, well-priced and genuinely fun used cars on the market today
John Evans
News
2 mins read
15 August 2024

As prices rise and belts are tightened, our search for the best value used cars intensifies.

Of course, value is largely a subjective thing and we were reminded of that recently when a reader called with news of their new Tesla Model 3.

It cost £39,000, a figure that included 15,000 miles of free charging via the company’s Supercharger network, a benefit worth around £2000. Although the reader understood the market is choked with used Model 3s and, as a result, his new car will depreciate heavily, he loved the prospect of being its first owner.

Related articles

However, those numbers got us thinking about how you can get a year-old Model 3 with 5000 miles for £29,000 and how the £10,000 the reader would have saved could at, for example, 45p per kWh (about midway between domestic and rapid-charger prices) be sufficient to pay for 122,000 miles of power. 

For balance, we accept this calculation ignores the fact that the reader’s Model 3 is the latest, more efficient and better-equipped version.

The two arguments represent different perspectives on value for money but, for this guide, we will go with ours. As we hope to show, used cars represent real value for money when bought well.

It’s our choice but we are willing to accept that the car you own – the one you chose to buy with your own money after long research and weighing up its pros and cons – offers the most value for money or else why buy it? But whoever is right, we hope our guide to the best value used cars will help you get more for your money.

How to spot a good-value cheapie

Check its provenance with HPI or similar. Scrutinise its service history and online MOT record. Inspect the body carefully, using a magnet to locate any filler. Check the tyres and brakes have a long life left. Start it from cold and test drive it thoroughly.

Best value used cars

1. Ford Puma (2019-present)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20value%20used%20cars%20Ford%20Puma

A determined haggler can get up to 12% off a new Puma. Not only that, but when financed on Ford’s PCP scheme, the company will also throw in a £450 deposit contribution, although you can expect the discount that the dealer offers to be smaller as result.

For 2024, the Puma has been facelifted and gained upgraded tech but, to our eyes, the nearly new car is still the better deal.

Read our Ford Puma (2019-present) review

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW i3 used review
Used BMW i3 2013-2022 review
8
Used BMW i3 2013-2022 review
vw california beach review 2024 01
Volkswagen California
8
Volkswagen California
Hyundai Tucson review front driving lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
mazda cx 5 review
Mazda CX-5
7
Mazda CX-5
01 Brabus Rocket R 900 2024 tracking
Brabus Rocket 900 R
8
Brabus Rocket 900 R

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front

Ford Puma

Ford takes crossover class by storm with revival of the Puma name

Read our review
Back to top

2. BMW 3 Series (2008-2012)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_bmw_3_series

This generation of the 3 Series is proving reliable and the facelifted 318i saloon – the version that best satisfies our criteria and that you are most likely to find for under £5000 – is light on running costs but still has a useful 141bhp up its sleeve.

Read our BMW 3 Series (2008-2012) review

3. Mazda MX-5 (2005-2015)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_mazda_mx5

The Mk3 MX-5’s rear-drive chassis, steering accuracy and rifle-bolt gearchange shine like a beacon. The 158bhp 2.0-litre engine is punchy but the 123bhp 1.8-litre version suits the car better, as well as being cheaper.

Read our Mazda MX-5 (2005-2015) review

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Vauxhall Insignia (2009-2017)

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars-vauxhall-insignia

The former-generation, fleet-oriented Insignia is still good to drive, especially on the motorway, where it’s at its most comfortable. The diesel engines are economical and punchy but becoming a liability in terms of potential trouble. Instead, seek out a tidy 138bhp 1.4i turbo petrol, which is reasonably quick as well as economical. Smaller-wheel versions ride best.

Read our Vauxhall Insignia (2009-2017) review

5. Mini Cooper S (2007-2014)

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_mini_cooper_s

When looked after, Minis of all ages are solid things. A healthy 173bhp from the Cooper S’s turbocharged engine makes the most of the car’s darty character. When needs must, an overboost function generates an extra 15lb ft of torque too. No two cars look the same but avoid falling for fancy graphics over condition.

Read our Mini Cooper S (2007-2014) review

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Land Rover Discovery (2004-2010)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_land_rover_discover

Famed for its off-road prowess, the Discovery is also incredibly roomy. There’s easily space for seven adults but turf all bar two of them out, fold away the middle and rear seats and your Disco has morphed into a removal van.

Read our Land Rover Discovery (2004-2010) review

7. Seat Alhambra (2010-2020)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_seat_alhambra

Is it a people carrier? Is it a van? In fact, the Alhambra is both thanks to its capacious body, two rows of foldable seats and twin sliding doors. Replaced by SUVs in drivers’ affections, MPVs are now making a comeback. However, since fewer are made, quality used ones like this Alhambra have risen in price, although they are still good value.

Read our Seat Alhambra (2010-2020) review

Advertisement
Back to top

8. Skoda Kodiaq (2017-today)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_skoda_kodiaq

Skoda has a record of producing roomy cars, first with the Octavia hatchback, then with the Superb estate and now with this, the seven-seat Kodiaq SUV, whose load volume edges it close to the top of the class.

Read our Skoda Kodiaq (2017-today) review

9. Dacia Jogger (2021-today)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_dacia_jogger

With a reputation rooted in value for money, Dacia can now also take a bow for offering one of the roomiest cars on the market. It’s so roomy, in fact, that the car maker will sell you a neat camping conversion that sleeps two.

Read our Dacia Jogger (2021-today) review

Advertisement
Back to top

10. Skoda Superb Estate (2015-2024)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_skoda_superb

The Superb’s boot goes way back so, unlike SUVs, it can accommodate long loads. If you can’t afford our featured generation, check out its cheaper predecessor with its only slightly smaller, 1865-litre boot.

Read our Skoda Superb Estate (2015-2024) review

11. Porsche Cayenne 4.5 Turbo S AWD (2006-2007)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_porsche_cayenne

During its short life, the original Cayenne Turbo S seemed to defy physics with its astonishing acceleration and ability to go around corners without spilling its occupants. Now available from seven grand, it’s an absolute steal.

Read our Porsche Cayenne 4.5 Turbo S AWD (2006-2007) review

Advertisement
Back to top

12. Jaguar XKR 4.0 Supercharged Coupé (1998-2006)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_jaguar_xkr

Power aside, it’s the rising growl of the XKR’s supercharged V8 at full throttle that stirs the blood. Its successor from 2006 produces the same power but higher prices rule it out.

Read our Jaguar XKR 4.0 Supercharged Coupé (1998-2006) review

13. Jaguar S-Type 4.2 V8 R (2003-2007)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_jaguar_s-type

It’s long in the tooth now but still capable of lifting its skirts, with 0-62mph taking just a shade over five seconds. The ride is firm but still comfy and it’s equipped with everything from powered sports seats to parking sensors.

Read our Jaguar S-Type 4.2 V8 R (2003-2007) review

Advertisement
Back to top

14. Audi RS6 Avant 5.0 TFSI V10 (2008-2009)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_audi_rs6_avant

The RS6’s twin-turbo engine is a technological tour de force that requires seven radiators to cool its brow. From a purchase price perspective, the RS6 is top value. Just don’t be fooled into thinking the spending stops there.

Read our Audi RS6 Avant 5.0 TFSI V10 (2008-2009) review

15. Vauxhall Insignia 2.8i Turbo V6 VXR 4WD (2009-2017)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_vauxhall_insignia_vxr

“Neither fire-cracker nor work of dynamic brilliance but neither of those facts should stop you if you’re fond of the performance bargain,” we said at the time. A bargain then; even more so now.

Read our Vauxhall Insignia 2.8i Turbo V6 VXR 4WD (2009-2017) review

Advertisement

used Ford Puma cars for sale

Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,698
10,389miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,490
21,859miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,300
29,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,348
55,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,750
807miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line X DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,610
49,035miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Titanium Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,510
22,614miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,990
15,913miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Vignale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,474
1,978miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 3100 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW i3 used review
Used BMW i3 2013-2022 review
8
Used BMW i3 2013-2022 review
vw california beach review 2024 01
Volkswagen California
8
Volkswagen California
Hyundai Tucson review front driving lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
mazda cx 5 review
Mazda CX-5
7
Mazda CX-5
01 Brabus Rocket R 900 2024 tracking
Brabus Rocket 900 R
8
Brabus Rocket 900 R

View all car reviews