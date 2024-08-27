The best hybrid cars of 2024: PHEVs and regular hybrids rated

The best hybrid cars deftly combine green emission ratings with low running costs, as well as the ability to fill up in mere moments from a pump.

Their commercial success has been quite a thing to witness over the past couple of decades. It has created a broad and varied patchwork of models to choose from for private buyers and company car owners alike.

And it’s that varied selection - at the more compact and affordable end of the spectrum - that we’re getting in among here. If you're after bigger and more luxurious electrified models, we rank those on our best hybrid SUVs page.

As we move closer to the legislated phasing out of new ICE cars across the UK and the EU by 2035, it’s impossible to say how long the hybrid powertrain will remain such a dominant force - but it must already be considered to be on borrowed time.

Car makers are now required by law to register an increasing proportion of their total UK sales volume as electric cars, on a sliding scale that’s set to rise to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. And while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and regular hybrids may help customers prepare for the idea of a fully electrified car, they won’t help their makers to avoid hefty fines if they fail to meet those deadlines.

For now, of course, a hybrid powertrain may simply be the right choice for your next car. Perhaps because it saves you money at the petrol pump; drives down how much benefit-in-kind (BIK) company car tax you pay; gives you a car with a low emissions rating and a useful electric-only range with which to access a low-emissions zone; or lets you make most of your daily motoring emissions-free.

In any case, these are our favourites.

The best hybrid cars