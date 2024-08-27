BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best hybrid cars of 2024: PHEVs and regular hybrids rated

Hybrids combine the convenience of fossil fuel with the appeal of zero-emissions running. Which do we recommend?
News
Matt Saunders AutocarMurray Scullion
2 mins read
27 August 2024

The best hybrid cars deftly combine green emission ratings with low running costs, as well as the ability to fill up in mere moments from a pump.

Their commercial success has been quite a thing to witness over the past couple of decades. It has created a broad and varied patchwork of models to choose from for private buyers and company car owners alike.

And it’s that varied selection - at the more compact and affordable end of the spectrum - that we’re getting in among here. If you're after bigger and more luxurious electrified models, we rank those on our best hybrid SUVs page.

Related articles

As we move closer to the legislated phasing out of new ICE cars across the UK and the EU by 2035, it’s impossible to say how long the hybrid powertrain will remain such a dominant force - but it must already be considered to be on borrowed time. 

Car makers are now required by law to register an increasing proportion of their total UK sales volume as electric cars, on a sliding scale that’s set to rise to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. And while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and regular hybrids may help customers prepare for the idea of a fully electrified car, they won’t help their makers to avoid hefty fines if they fail to meet those deadlines.

For now, of course, a hybrid powertrain may simply be the right choice for your next car. Perhaps because it saves you money at the petrol pump; drives down how much benefit-in-kind (BIK) company car tax you pay; gives you a car with a low emissions rating and a useful electric-only range with which to access a low-emissions zone; or lets you make most of your daily motoring emissions-free.

In any case, these are our favourites.

The best hybrid cars

1. BMW 5 Series

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/BMW%205%20Series%20best%20hybrid%20car

Our choice: BMW 550e

The 5 Series is a real ‘have your cake, eat it and lose weight’ kind of car. Sure, there are other PHEV saloons and there are other PHEVs with six-cylinder engines, but none that offer it all at once, let alone execute the formula so well.

The G60-generation 5 Series hasn’t had the easiest time here at Autocar, having been launched in pure-electric i5 form, but it all comes together when you add an engine.

The B58 petrol straight six's smooth, willing and sonorous character transforms a very competent PHEV into a truly compelling one. The four-cylinder 530e is more than quick enough, handles well, has competitive electric range and efficiency and uses its battery power very cleverly to make sure that you get the best of both worlds as often and for as long as possible. It's a very recommendable PHEV in its own right. But the 550e has that indulgent, big-engined feel that no amount of acoustic trickery can replicate.

Read our BMW 5 Series review

Save money on a new BMW 5 Series with What Car?
Read our review

Car review
bmw 5 series

BMW 5 Series

Has the plug-in hybrid sporting executive saloon finally come of age?

Read our review
2. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Mercedes%20C-Class%20best%20hybrid%20car

Our choice: Mercedes-Benz C300e

Packing a drive battery twice the size of many of its PHEV rivals', the Mercedes C300e has a claimed WLTP electric range of up to 69 miles. That's enough not only to make the car particularly tax-efficient but also to make a big difference to the savings it could deliver for drivers who pay for their own fuel.

The C300e's powerplant comprises a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 127bhp electric motor and makes 308bhp in all, in a car that can crack 62mph from rest in just 6.1sec.

It's  available in both saloon and estate bodystyles with no significant compromise to either passenger or boot space from its extra PHEV hardware.

The C300e has impressed our road testers with its refinement and isolation and with its laid-back, luxury-first, Mercedes S-Class-in-miniature vibes.

Keener drivers with less of an eye on their tax bills may probably still prefer to consider the likes of the BMW 330e or Peugeot 508 PSE, but for most fleet drivers and operators, the C300e’s excellent electric range is sure to make it a popular option.

Read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Save money on a new Mercedes C-Class with What Car?

3. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/BMW%202%20Series%20Active%20Tourer

Our choice: BMW 230e Active Tourer

The compact MPV may be a dying genre, but it appears nobody has told BMW. In fact, in 2023 the brand launched an all-new 2 Series Active Tourer, a car that aims to squeeze people-carrier practicality into the footprint of a compact family hatchback.

In a sea of SUV-inspired crossovers, this thoroughly sensible machine is a welcome addition, especially for those who value versatility over the kerbside posturing of pseudo-off-roaders.

More importantly, this new-from-the-ground-up model comes with BMW's fifth-generation eDrive electrified technology, which in this case pairs an efficient 108bhp electric motor (mounted on the back axle, so the 225e is effectively four-wheel drive) with a 14.2kWh battery for an impressive claimed EV range of 53 miles - quite a bit more than most compact cars deliver - and a BIK tax rating of just 8%. 

Paired with a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol, the 225e’s hybrid powertrain delivers a useful 243bhp (there's also a 321bhp 230e) for a decent turn of speed, and while it's not the most thrilling car to drive, it handles accurately with decent grip and body control. It also rides smoothly and quietly, which is arguably more important for a family machine.

Speaking of which, this may not be the most cleverly packaged MPV, but it gets more space than most traditional hatchbacks, particularly in the back, plus it's packed with handy storage solutions. And it feels a cut above the mainstream, its tight construction and high-grade materials helping to exude class and sophistication.

Read our BMW 2 Series Active Tourer review

Save money on a new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer with What Car?
4. Toyota Corolla

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Toyota%20Corolla%20best%20hybrid%20cars

Our choice: Toyota Corolla 2.0 Hybrid

Having spent more than two decades introducing the world to the hybrid powertrain, Toyota is now well advanced with normalising it – and no car on sale does this better than the current Corolla.

Ushered in to replace the highly forgettable Auris in 2019, the Corolla was a game-changer for Toyota in what remains one of the most important market segments of them all. It continues to combine a healthy dose of visual style with strong perceived cabin quality and has been dynamically developed and tuned – quite successfully – for distinguishing ride and handling sophistication.

In its range-topping 2.0-litre hybrid form, it even performs with a bit of sporting edge. The free-spinning, elastic-band-effect acceleration feel of the powertrain can be found if you go looking for it under wide throttle applications, but generally the car's part-throttle responsiveness is much better than you might expect from a Toyota hybrid, and its outright performance level a lot more assured.

Alternatively, the more humble 1.8-litre hybrid (which even comes in Corolla Commercial van-like model grade, for those who need it) will routinely return a day-to-day 70mpg if you drive with one eye on efficiency.

That the Corolla is also one of Toyota's self-proclaimed 'self-charging' hybrids will appeal to people who prefer their motoring lives to be kept simple and who want a frugal car that they needn’t plug in. But the all-round ownership credentials of a car that they can feel equally as good about owning and driving as they do about their outgoings at the pump should help keep them satisfied.

Read our Toyota Corolla review

Save money on a new Toyota Corolla with What Car?

5. Honda Civic

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Honda%20Civic%20best%20hybrids

Our choice: Honda Civic e:HEV Sport

Like Toyota with its Corolla, Honda has stuck to the traditional family hatchback template for its latest Civic - and it’s all the better for it.

Incredibly, the Japanese machine is in its 11th generation, but it shows no signs of slowing down or resting on its laurels. Bigger, more accommodating and easier to live with than ever, this is the super-sensible family car honed to as near perfection as possible.

Ignore the wild Honda Civic Type R fast flagship and the Civic is essentially hybrid-only these days. Like the HR-V crossover and Jazz supermini, it uses the brand’s clever e:HEV drivetrain, which in most situations uses the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as a generator for a 1.05kWh battery that powers a 181bhp electric drive motor. It sounds convoluted, but in partnership with the CVT, it makes for surprisingly swift and smooth progress, while throttle response is keener than you might expect. There’s even a Sport mode that allows the engine to get in on the action more often and adds a pleasingly rorty engine note.

Its fuel economy won’t quite beat that of the Toyota Corolla, but it will get close, and for those who can’t easily plug in, it’s a sight better than most heavier PHEVs might deliver.

More importantly, the chassis is better still. Here’s a fairly humble hatchback that’s genuinely stimulating to hustle, with quick steering, strong grip and impressive body control that also manifests itself in a composed and comfortable ride. Yet it’s relaxing when you just want to mooch, with low noise levels and easy-going controls that make for hassle-free progress whether you’re slicing through town or pounding along motorways.

Elsewhere, the Civic has all the family car bases covered, with a roomy interior, a big boot and more standard kit than you can shake a BMW options brochure at. It even has a user-friendly dashboard that includes physical controls for the most commonly used infotainment and ventilation functions. 

Read our Honda Civic review

Save money on a new Honda Civic with What Car?
6. Volkswagen Golf

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/VW%20Golf%20best%20hybrid%20cars

Our choice: Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI eHybrid

The latest Golf is a real return to form for what used to be the archetypal family hatchback. It comes in two PHEV forms, the 201bhp eHybrid and the 268bhp GTE, the former of which gets the nod from us.

It offers a simply enormous 88 miles of electric range in a package that drives well and has slick steering, assured handling and a reasonably supple ride. And while it’s not a car that will have you grabbing the keys for an illicit late-night run, its ability to effortlessly tackle any task is endearing, as is a chameleon-like quality to fit into any surroundings. It’s as comfortable outside Selfridges as it is on the school run – and roomy enough for a family of four, with plenty of places to dump life’s odds and ends. 

Niggles? While the interior looks and feels fairly upmarket, cost-cutting means it doesn’t have the rich material finish of its predecessor, and the touchscreen infotainment is a little frustrating to use. Oh, and accommodating the hybrid gubbins reduces the boot capacity to 273 litres.

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

Save money on a new VW Golf with What Car?

7. Volvo V60

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Volvo%20V60%20best%20hybrid%20cars

Our choice: Volvo V60 T6 Recharge

A little over a decade ago, Volvo was among the pioneers of the PHEV executive car. Today, it still makes a fairly broad range of them (although its attention has long since turned to electric cars), and our favourite among the slighter smaller ones is the V60 T6 Recharge estate.

You can spend rather a lot more money on a modern electrified Volvo than this, but the way this particular V60 combines grounded value for money with efficiency, usable electric range and everyday versatility really does remind you of the very best family cars that the Swedish firm made so many decades ago, before it became preoccupied with sharp-edged modern design.

Who in their right mind would claim that 345bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4sec isn’t enough for their comfort-first family car, after all? Who would object to ride and handling that pretty squarely aims at the first of those concepts at the expense of the second but disgraces itself at neither? Who wouldn’t be delighted by a smart, appealing, well-packaged interior full of neat storage solutions and a 519-litre boot that comes with its own pop-up load-bay-organiser-cum-elasticated-bag-holder?

The V60 T6 Recharge seals the deal here with a hybrid system that delivers 55 miles of lab-verified electric range and plenty of associated running-cost savings potential. So even though it’s one of few £50,000-plus options on this list, it’s a strong contender.

Read our Volvo V60 review

Save money on a new Volvo V60 with What Car?
8. Toyota C-HR

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Toyota%20C-HR%20best%20hybrid%20cars

Our choice: Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid

If you want evidence of Toyota's expertise in the field of hybrid powertrains, consider the fact that it’s been making petrol-electric machinery for the best part of a quarter of a century now. When the original Prius made its debut at the turn of the century, it was seen as something of an oddity, but it turns out it was actually a trendsetter.

Speaking of trends, the C-HR was designed to tap into growing demand for crossovers. Launched in 2016, the eye-catching model did well in its first generation - and it has just been renewed in a second-generation form that builds its kerbside appeal to an even finer point, while also broadening its range.

So, in addition to 1.8- and 2.0-litre ‘self-charging’ hybrid options, there’s a new 2.0-litre PHEV with a little more power than its range-mates and just enough electric range to enter the 8% BIK tax bracket.

The C-HR has even more impactful styling in this generation, but its size and its dynamism continue as they were. The car splits the difference between B- an C-segment crossovers (or Ford Puma size and Nissan Qashqai size), so its rear cabin and boot aren’t huge, but it does carry itself well. It can be both refined and engaging to drive on a decent stretch of road.

The hybrid powertrain at the car’s heart is never the primary source of any enjoyment you’re likely to have at the wheel, but the C-HR offers enough wider appeal to stand out in any case.

Read our Toyota C-HR review

Save money on a new Toyota C-HR with What Car?

9. Mercedes-Benz CLA

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Mercedes%20CLA%20best%20hybrid%20cars

Our choice: Mercedes-Benz CLA 250e

Modern hybrid company cars can be deceptive things. Many come with a headline tax-qualifying electric range attached that can look attractive, but once you dress the car up with the equipment, bodystyle, wheels and trim you want, 5% BIK tax can turn into 8% or 12%.

This is because PHEVs now have to be lab-tested right down to a level of detail that takes account of optional extras and trim levels. If you want to be sure of getting a particular tax rate, then, it pays to reckon on a bit of extra breathing space when you look at electric range figures in a brochure or on a car review. And one PHEV that gives you such space is the CLA 250e.

This is Mercedes’ compact ‘style saloon’. Sharing its platform with the bigger-selling A-Class, it adds swoopier bodywork and frameless doors for that extra helping of visual allure. And besides as a four-door coupé, it can be had as a designer Shooting Brake estate.

The PHEV version is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol four and an electric motor for the front axle, so there’s no electric four-wheel drive here such as the BMW 225e offers. But if you order a bottom-end four-door, it’s rated for 47 miles of electric range; and if you go for an upper-trim AMG Line Premium Plus Shooting Brake instead, it’s rated for 43 miles. Either way, you pay 8% BIK. (The same can’t be said for an equivalent Vauxhall Astra, Seat Leon or Peugeot 508, nor any number of other PHEVs.)

The CLA’s petrol-electric powertrain isn’t the quietest or slickest in operation, but it’s fairly economical and settles to a refined cruise, and the car handles relatively well for a compact premium executive option.

Read our Mercedes-Benz CLA review

10. Peugeot 408

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20hybrid%20cars%20Peugeot%20408

Our choice: Peugeot 408 Hybrid 136

It may be considered a little predictable that French cars don’t rank too highly on this list. Few French family car purveyors have invested in either PHEV or hybrid powertrain technology with quite enough commitment thus far to lead their competitors - although one or two are now seeing the sense to. However, there are a few tempting, hybrid-powered French alternatives among the market’s various niches - and the Peugeot 408 is certainly one of them.

Sitting somewhere between conventional saloon, estate and SUV bodystyles, this crossover has an unusual profile that rather appeals.

It shares its platform with the smaller 308 and can be had with a more traditional 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine if you prefer, but the pair of petrol-electric options are more interesting. There’s a cheaper Hybrid 136 that pairs a three-cylinder turbo engine with a smaller electric motor built into its gearbox and a pricier and more powerful 1.6-litre PHEV with 221bhp - and a little over 40 miles of electric range, if you get your order just right.

The 408’s longer-travel suspension works well on UK roads, its interior is stylish and fairly roomy and it certainly cuts a dash in the car park. There’s a boldness to it that shows what good health the Peugeot brand is in and how much more clearly it understands its role today than it did 20 years ago. 

The Hybrid 136 is real-world economical without a plug. The Hybrid 225 just about rangey enough to be economical with one.

Read our Peugeot 408 review

Save money on a new Peugeot 408 with What Car?
Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

HiPo 289 27 August 2024

Hybrids made sense 15 years ago, before affordable longrange EVs arrived.  Now hybrids are unecessary because buyers are better off going fully electric.  EVs are cheaper to run, cheaper to service, far less polluting and massively more fun to drive.  Hybrid was simply a bridging technology that is no longer needed.

Car Lover but n... 31 January 2024

Unfortunately, this is primarily a PHEV review and, therefore, of little interest to private buyers, unless they do 10,000 local miles a year and keep their cars for 10 years, otherwise the additional cost of a PHEV will never be recovered. I've not seen a PHEV that has boot space for a even a space-saver spare wheel. Few hybrids have the space either. Given today's appalling roads, the need for a spare wheel has never been greater. I'd not buy a car without a space-saver spare wheel. So, choices are very limited, hence Niro 3 HEV on order, a sensible car with spare wheel and circa 60 mpg, for under £30k.

HiPo 289 27 August 2024

@car lover 

There's nothing sensible about buying a new car that burns petrol in 2024.  It's simply a bad decision. 

xxxx 31 January 2024

More like top 10 tax dodgers, these cars would go out of production tomorrow if tax incentives were removed. A private buyer can make no case for one.

