The best seven-seat cars: driven and ranked

Family haulers aren't restricted to MPVs any more. These are the 10 best seven-seaters you can buy today

Jack Warrick
News
9 mins read
4 February 2025

Do you have people, things and people with things to move? A seven-seat car is the simplest and best solution to your problem.

A decade ago, this market looked slightly frumpy, due to the MPV. But today, most of the best seven-seaters are fashionable SUVs, meaning you won’t feel silly in the school car park.

Some cars on the list have a third row best suited for occasional use and massive boots. Others can comfortably carry a group of adults but sacrifice some luggage capacity. A few manage to do both. 

We think the Dacia Jogger is the best seven-seater on sale in the UK today, thanks to its unrivalled value and cavernous practicality. It's followed closely by the Kia EV9, which offers electric power with an excellent interior, decent third-row space and a sizeable electric range. 

Our list features several other great seven-seat options, so read on to find out which cars can challenge the well-priced, spacious Jogger.

1. Dacia Jogger

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Dacia%20Jogger%20best%207-seat%20cars
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Best for: Value

It's perhaps no surprise that the biggest breath of fresh air the seven-seater has seen for a while comes from Dacia.

At just over 4.5 metres in length, the Jogger is a little shorter at the kerb than a typical C-segment MPV, but that doesn’t prevent it from offering usable passenger accommodation for up to seven.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Dacia Jogger is a fully equipped people mover, but more importantly, it will cost you less than the price of a mainstream supermini - and is the cheapest car on this list. 

Straddling the lines between estate, MPV and SUV, the Jogger contains enough space for seven adults, although the third row is best left to children on longer journeys.

With the rear seats lowered or removed completely, there's up to 2094 litres of carrying capacity available, plus several nearly packaged storage compartments tucked away around the cabin. 

Driving the Jogger is a mixed bag, but it's not bad. There's a supple, languid gait to its ride, while its turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol triple is a smooth and willing accomplice.

Light and accurate steering combines with a subtly raised seating position to make the Jogger easy to place on the road, and while it can roll like a drunk when cornering hard, the grip is strong and the handling always remains faithful.

It's far from a scalpel-sharp street fighter, but there's enough character in the way the Jogger goes about its business that it really should be considered if you're in the market for seven seats. 

Read our Dacia Jogger review

Save money with new Dacia Jogger deals from What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

2. Kia EV9

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Kia%20EV9%20best%207-seat%20cars
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs9

Best for: Electric motoring

Electric cars are beginning to muscle in on the seven-seat act, and the Kia EV9 is one of the first of the bunch.

It may be all about style, impact and brand-building for its maker, but the EV9 should actually have a surprisingly rational grounding influence on the market for big electric cars.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

You certainly won’t struggle to find it in a packed car park. It's roughly the same size as the Range Rover Sport and has a really bold design, so it possesses genuine presence. 

The sheer size of it and its clever packaging means it can offer six- and seven-seat cabin layouts. The former swaps the second row’s three-seat sliding bench for a pair of swivelling ‘captain’s chairs', a bit like you would find in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Those third-row seats are big enough for small adults and kids with booster seats, which is useful as four of the five rear seats get Isofix points. The rearmost seats stow and deploy electrically.

With all seats up, the boot is big enough for a reasonable amount of shopping cargo, while five-seat mode makes it very generous.

The EV9 comes with a 99.8kWh battery. In the 200hp single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model, official range is 349 miles. Kia quotes efficiency of 3.0mpkWh and our testing achieved 2.8mpkW - impressive for a car with such a large, block-like frontal area. The official range of the dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model is 313 miles.

In cooler conditions, the top-of-the-line EV9 achieved 259 miles on our 70mph touring efficiency test and gave us reason to expect it would cover a little over 300 miles in exclusively urban and gentler out-of-town motoring.

Read our Kia EV9 review

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GTS reveiw 2025 001
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
Skoda Octavia VRS review 2025 001 front tracking
Skoda Octavia vRS
8
Skoda Octavia vRS
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
Porsche 911 GT3
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
10
Used Porsche 911 GT3 2017-2021 review
Nissan Ariya Nismo review 2025
Nissan Ariya Nismo
Nissan Ariya Nismo

Read our review

Car review
dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Jogger

MPV and SUV tropes fuse with a compact seven-seater of likeably humble aspect

Read our review
3. Volvo XC90

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: Daily driving

We think the Volvo XC90 is the best seven-seater car you can buy today.

Volvo's passive suspension has worked wonders. There’s less pitter-patter at low speed on loose surfaces and in general it just feels like a large car, rather than an out-and-out 4x4, absorbing bumps and crests without too much float or wallow.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

The fact it has been on sale for almost 10 years is a testament to its compelling blend of space, practicality, comfort and class - and a facelift looks to keep things fresh in 2025.  

Some rivals are sharper to drive or offer more up-to-date tech, but the XC90 offers a great balance of performance, efficiency and low running costs, particularly for business users - especially in its plug-in hybrid form.

The XC90’s greatest strength is its roomy, well-equipped interior, which is high quality and smartly finished. It has enough space for seven adults to travel in comfort, with the third-row seats serving up good head and leg room. 

The range opens with the B5 mild-hybrid petrol with 247bhp, but there's also the refined, bik-busting T8 plug-in hybrid model, with 443bhp and 44 miles of all-electric range. 

Whichever powertrain you choose, this Volvo is composed and capable on the road. Its emphasis is on comfort and refinement, rather than an uplifting driving experience, but that's perfectly in keeping with its remit.

Read our Volvo XC90 review

4. Hyundai Santa Fe

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior10
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: Interior ambience

The Hyundai Santa Fe has always been one of our favourites in the seven-seat car market, and its 2024 renewal cemented its position as a go-to option. 

The interior is stylish, brilliantly practical and usable. Two small lapses, though: the offside rear side window creaked in its seals, and there’s nowhere to store the boot’s roller blind cover when using the third row of seats.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Along with a complete retro-inspired redesign, the Santa Fe is bigger and more spacious than ever, filled with technology and a comfortable way to travel with up to six passengers. 

The Santa Fe comes with either a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with maximum power standing at 249bhp. In PHEV guise, it offers up to 33 miles of electric-only range, which is slightly disappointing, but the rest of the car makes up for it. 

Boot size varies depending on specification and powertrain, but the seven-seat PHEV features 985 litres with its rearmost seats folded down (compared with 992 litres for the regular hybrid) or 621 litres with them in place. 

Partner its extensive practicality with its excellent material quality and the Santa Fe justifies its high position in our top 10. 

Read our Hyundai Santa Fe review

5. Volkswagen Multivan

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/VW%20Multivan%20best%207-seat%20cars
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Versatility 

The Volkswagen Multivan is a traditional MPV: a thoroughly sensible and spacious box on wheels that offers unrivalled space and versatility.

This is a relaxed, easygoing cruiser with a hugely spacious and practical interior. Only because of the architecture it uses, it has all of the capability to be equipped with the latest driver and safety assistance hardware and software
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

A brilliantly rational form of family transport, it mixes one of the most flexible interiors in the business with grown-up driving dynamics and a dash of premium appeal.

Thanks to sitting on the MQB platform that underpins everything from the Volkswagen Golf to the Skoda Kodiaq, the Multivan also handles like a car, with surprising precision and brilliant ride refinement.

It also gets access to petrol, diesel and PHEV options. The latter uses a 1.4-litre petrol engine and an electric motor for 215bhp and a claimed 31 miles of EV running. 

The Multivan's trump card, though, is its modular interior, which can be organised just how you want it with more than enough space for seven passengers. Plus, it has a sliding door on each side. 

Read our Volkswagen Multivan review

6. Land Rover Defender 130

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Land%20Rover%20Defender%20130%20best%207-seat%20cars
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Desirability

This biggest Land Rover Defender ought to have been a candidate for the top of this chart, because while it's expensive, its cleverly configurable interior presents the option of as many as eight seats.

I know it's big and tall and heavy, but it's such a good motorway car, with great visibility, big comfortable seats, a relaxed driving position and exceptional stability and isolation, even in bad conditions.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

Buy a long-wheelbase, five-door Defender 110 and JLR will offer you a choice of five, six or seven passenger seats, while the elongated Defender 130 can seat eight in a 2/3/3 formation.

Sadly, for legislative reasons, you can't order the latter with the jump seat in between the driver and front seat passenger, which would have made it a nine-seater (and, in the UK at least, in need of registration as a minibus).

Even without this as an official option, though, this car has impressive versatility. The seven-seat Defender has third-row seats that are a little smaller than those of the related Land Rover Discovery's but still perfectly usable by children, teenagers and smaller adults.

In the 130, you can take all eight on board and still have a very usable 400-litre boot, although the trade-off is the car's vast 5358mm length that makes it something of a squash and a squeeze in most parking spaces.

This is also an expensive car, with even the very cheapest models starting from more than £70,000. But unlike the old Defender, it drives nearly as well as almost any luxury SUV of its size and type, has a broad range of modern electrified powertrains and has off-road capability to spare.

Read our Land Rover Defender 130 review

7. Land Rover Discovery

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Third-row space

The third-generation Land Rover Discovery remains a fine, full-sized seven-seater option, thanks to likeable charm and genuinely luxurious characteristics. 

The Discovery is a proper Land Rover: modernised, refined and as likeable as ever
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Launched in 2017 and updated in 2021, it comes with seven seats as standard. It's seriously spacious, with excellent head and leg room for all passengers, and vitally it tops the list for third-row space.

Boot space stands at a cavernous 1137 litres when you're using only five seats, but it drops down to 258 litres when using all seven.

Currently, the Discovery is only available with a mild-hybrid diesel engine, offering 348bhp and a 0-62mph sprint of 5.9sec. Apart from the Defender, then, the Discovery is probably your best bet on this list for performance. 

It's pleasant inside too - not far from Range Rover quality. And it's even better off-road – not that the vast majority of owners will ever find out.

Read our Land Rover Discovery review

8. Skoda Kodiaq

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: PHEV range

Skoda branched out into the seven-seat SUV market in 2016, launching a car that split the difference between full-sized and mid-sized options quite cleverly.

Despite some evidence of cost-cutting and an interior that isn't quite the resounding success we thought it was, the Kodiaq strikes all the chords it needs to play. Even in base SE trim, it's equipped with everything it needs.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Kodiaq, now in its second generation, has a big cabin and a generous boot for a car of its price and size, and all versions of it bar the bottom-rung variant get seven seats as standard.

The one dimension in which the car is lacking a bit of space is cabin width, and because the middle second-row seat can't be slid into an offset position relative to both outer ones, it's tricky to get three child seats installed side by side.

The Kodiaq's engine range consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid assistance and a 2.0-litre diesel.

Both are admirable units, but it's a shame the PHEV powertrain is available only in the five-seater, especially with its impressive 70-mile EV-only range. 

All Kodiaqs are pleasant and easy to drive, if a little bit firm-riding in some editions.

Read our Skoda Kodiaq review

9. Mercedes-Benz GLB

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Mercedes%20GLB%20best%207-seat%20cars
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Engine choice

Mercedes has adopted an interesting design strategy with its new smallest SUV: to miniaturise much of the visual DNA of its largest (the GLS) and also to squeeze in seven seats as standard into a vehicle small enough that you probably wouldn't expect to find them.

The GLB is smart looking and practical but its identity feels stretched at times
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Both factors might just help to sell the car in an increasingly crowded market. The GLB is available as a 200 petrol, 200d diesel, 220d diesel or AMG 35 petrol that borrows its 302bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre four from the AMG A35 hot hatch.

Even the base petrol engine serves up ample performance for what's a fairly laid-back-feeling car on the road, with ride quality being impressive on adaptive dampers and body control a little soft and permissive but still good.

The four-wheel-drive 4Matic models are also impressive off-road, rivalling the Land Rover Discovery Sport for go-anywhere ability.

Finally, Mercedes has broadened the GLB's appeal with an electric EQB version, which retains the option of seven seats.

That's available in 225bhp EQB 300 and 288bhp EQB 350 guises, both with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive set-up. It's comfortable and easy to drive, but with prices starting at just over £55,000, it's not cheap, while a range of up to 257 miles falls well behind cheaper, albeit five-seat, rivals.

Read our Mercedes-Benz GLB review

10. Peugeot 5008

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Style

The Peugeot 5008 was always a dignified option for those after seven seats, but the recently-arrived third-generation model provides even more versatility than ever. 

As refined as it is spacious, and sharply-styled as it is keenly priced. But performance and infotainment layout could be better.
Jonathan Bryce, Social Media Executive

It's the first seven-seat Peugeot to be available hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, and its new design is eye-catching, to say the least. 

Space-wise, the 5008 offers 916 litres of boot space with the third row of seats folded flat - more than the Hyundai Santa Fe, Dacia Jogger and Skoda Kodiaq - dropping to 348 litres with all seats in place.

Despite its size, the 5008 is also reasonably good to drive. Of course, it's no hatchback, but it's easy to manoeuvre at low speeds, and Peugeot's experience with hybrids means its powertrain line-up is fairly refined. 

Overall, the 5008 is a good option for those after a seven-seater car with a pleasant interior, frugal hybrid powertrains and a stylish exterior design. 

Read our Peugeot 5008 review

Lucifer 4 February 2025

Take out that VW and replace it with the Ford Tourneo Custom.

Once you put those side by side (and drive for a few hundred miles), you will never choose the VW again. (Power usability, comfort, infotainment, versatility,  price, gearbox, noise, dealer experience, faults and problems, cost, MPG,...)

Probably also because it's infotainment had rebooted on you at least 10 times.

I have driven multiple VW multivans/transporters and Ford Custom's or Tourneo customs. But now Ford has upgraded it's tech, there is absolutely no reason to buy the VW (or the Mercedes V for that matter). And thats before even comparing the prices...

SensibleCars 25 October 2024
Article ignores the electric Peugeot Rifter/ Citroen Berlingo. Which are way more practical efficient and cheaper than most of these.
Twickers 9 October 2023
Don't VW still do the Touran ?

