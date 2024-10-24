Do you have people, things and people with things to move? A seven-seat car is the simplest and best solution to your problem.

A decade ago, this market looked slightly frumpy, due to the MPV. But today, most of the best seven-seaters are fashionable SUVs, meaning you won’t feel silly in the school car park.

Some cars on the list have a third row best suited for occasional use and massive boots. Others can comfortably carry a group of adults but sacrifice some luggage capacity. A few manage to do both.

We think the Dacia Jogger is the best seven-seater on sale in the UK today, thanks to its unrivalled value and cavernous practicality. It's followed closely by the Kia EV9, which offers electric power with an excellent interior, decent third-row space and a sizeable electric range.

Our list features several other great seven-seat options, so read on to find out which cars can challenge the well-priced, spacious Jogger.