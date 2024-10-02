BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Best hot hatches - driven, rated and ranked
Best hot hatches - driven, rated and ranked

There are no hitches with our top 10 hot hatches – but which pocket rocket claims the number one spot?
Jack Warrick
News
11 mins read
2 October 2024

Hot hatches are the Goldilocks performance cars – they're fast, mischievously good fun, whole-heartedly practical and some are even quite affordable. What is not to like?

The best hot hatches come from a recipe that has been around for decades: take an otherwise ordinary hatchback, up the performance and upgrade its powertrain and chassis technologies. 

Some car makers even hand them over to their own in-house performance sub-brands to work their magic. Think Mercedes-AMG, Hyundai N, Toyota's Gazoo Racing and Ford Performance.

Related articles

Hot hatchbacks are equally capable of zipping through city streets or tackling winding roads, offering exhilarating driving experiences without sacrificing everyday usability. 

The first hot hatches originated in Germany, France, Italy and Japan. Even South Korea has been getting involved in recent years. 

You should make the most of them while you still can. Increasingly strict emissions regulations mean hot hatches are no longer the overtly affordable performance machines they once were. 

Although internal combustion still rules the roost, there’s a definite sense that these petrol-engined machines are the last of the breed. One car on our list is actually electric. 

But which should you choose? We think the Toyota GR Yaris is the best hot hatch money can buy today, offering stunning cross-country pace, engaging handling and compact proportions. 

Read on for our full top ten list of the best hot hatches on sale today. Whether you're after speed, style, or versatility, these cars have it all.

1. Toyota GR Yaris

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: All-round ability

First launched in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris is the current pinnacle of the hot hatchback and the best you can buy today.

Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, the GR Yaris initially produced 256bhp and 266lb ft of torque, but an update in 2024 upped the stakes to 276bhp and 288lb ft. 

And it's better than ever. Available with the choice of a manual or an automatic transmission, the all-wheel drive GR Yaris whizzes from 0-62mph in 5.2sec and will go on to a top speed of 143mph. 

The GR Yaris isn't just a hot hatch. It's a seriously capable performance car and a genuine five-star entertainer. That said, the first-generation car was also fantastic to drive and probably just as fun. 

Interior ergonomics have also been improved with the addition of Toyota's latest infotainment and digital instrument displays, while the driving position has been lowered slightly compared to before. 

Which brings me to the price. Supply is limited and this is an expensive car to develop and make, and it’s finally priced like it: £44,250 as a manual, £45,750 here, or £60,000 for a special edition. I still love this car, but those numbers help the Gen 1 GR Yaris look even more of a bargain.

 

Read our Toyota GR Yaris review

Save money on a new Toyota GR Yaris with WhatCar?
Read our review

Car review
Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota GR Yaris

Does the revised, bonkers, rally-bred mega-hatchback remain the high point for a generation of hatches?

Read our review
2. Honda Civic Type R

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Track day thrills

The previous version of the Honda Civic Type R was one of our favourite hot hatchbacks, so expectations were high for this one - and happily it didn't disappoint.

Under the bonnet, the familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre engine gets a lighter flywheel, revised intake and freer-flowing exhaust that help lift power from 316bhp to 325bhp, while the six-speed manual gearbox has a tweaked gate for even slicker shifting.

The dual-axis front suspension and multi-link rear axle are very similar, but the track is now 15mm wider, which works in partnership with a 15%-stiffer bodyshell to combine even sharper handling with greater compliance. This Civic feels like a more grown-up proposition than the old car, even if the BTCC-style rear wing still suggests it's a bit of a hooligan.

It's certainly quick, with 0-62mph done and dusted in 5.4sec and 170mph just about within reach. Yet it delivers this performance with real sophistication and civility.

It's still a car that gets your heart racing and synapses snapping, but it's also one that doesn't make the commute a chore or motorway trips a test of endurance.

So why doesn't it top this list? Well, for starters, Honda has hiked the Type R's prices, and significantly so. The previous version started at around £33,000, but you will need (are you sitting down?) £50,000 for this one.

Even if that figure doesn't put you off, you will struggle to find one, as UK imports will be in the hundreds rather than the thousands.

Read our Honda Civic Type R review

Save money on a new Honda Civic with WhatCar?

3. Hyundai i20 N

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Character

Hyundai suddenly became very hard to overlook as a purveyor of affordable performance cars, and the i20 N rally-inspired supermini was the main reason why.

Note, however, that Hyundai in early 2024 stopped production of the i20 and i30 N models, though they still feel new enough to warrant inclusion on this list.

The junior N model is a simpler and more direct attempt at a classic hot hatchback than the bigger i30 N. Being smaller and lighter helps, of course.

But it also uses a conventional limited-slip differential in place of an active one, a punchy but not domineering 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, a six-speed manual gearbox in place of any clever dual-clutch automatic and good passive dampers, rather than adaptive ones.

The results are really very effective indeed. This car has the carefully honed, extra-purposeful character of a genuine rally-stage exile. Its body control, high-speed precision and composure and steering precision are all of an order you rarely find in a car this size, and its ground-covering pace is greater than you would expect of a car with only 201bhp to put to use.

The i20 is impressively roomy and well equipped, too, given the strides its maker has taken these past 10 years in drawing level with the best small cars that Europe can offer.

Some will find it a bit too grippy, precise and compose, while others will appreciate that it's a less hyperactive take on the junior hot hatch than the Ford Fiesta ST. Not that it matters very much, because the Fiesta has been axed.

Read our Hyundai i20 N review

Save money with new Hyundai i20 deals from What Car?
4. Ford Focus ST

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Everyday road performance

The Blue Oval has had some memorably brilliant, chart-topping hot hatchbacks over the last couple of decades – and while the current Focus ST isn’t quite as sharp and involving as the Yaris and Civic above, it absolutely honours the fast Ford legacy. It’s a good deal more affordable than the Civic, too.

Although STs are typically slightly subordinate hot hatchbacks, Ford hasn't held back with the make-up of this one because there was never going to be a Focus RS for this generation.

It's the first Focus ST with adaptive dampers and the first with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for its driven front axle, the latter being something that remains fairly rare on cars of this price point and which certainly adds to its handling appeal.

The Focus ST has direct, agile handling, purposeful-feeling firm body control and abundant vocal and motive performance-car character. It's the kind of hot hatch built to make even the more mundane road miles enjoyable, and it succeeds at that – although it lacks the outright grip and performance of some fast Fords of old.

Perhaps that's the right balance for an ST model: more the effusive everyday road performance car than the really purposeful, big-hitting track machine.

It's not quite enough to make this car our ultimate hot hatchback of the moment, but it's a very strong contender all the same.

If you're tempted, put your order in now. The smaller Ford Fiesta ST has already died, along with the standard Fiesta, and the Focus range is due to be axed in 2025.

Read our Ford Focus ST review

Save money with new Focus ST deals from What Car?

5. Mercedes-AMG A45 S

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Pure power

Let the following statement sink in: the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is a four-wheel-drive hot hatchback that costs more than £60,000 and has a 2.0-litre four-pot that makes 416bhp and 369lb ft.

Not only does that mean Affalterbach's most rabid hot hatch has the most powerful series production four-cylinder engine on the planet, it also has a engine with a higher specific output than that of the Ferrari 488 Pista. It is, in a sense, utterly ridiculous.

Be that as it may, there's still a phenomenal – not to mention usable – driver's car lying beneath all its wings, fins and flares. Straight-line performance is undoubtedly immense, but more of a surprise is how well-mannered its complex, steroidal driveline is when you're simply tooling about.

Body control is rock-solid at speed, but there's genuine compliance in the chassis too. Grip is outstanding, meanwhile, and the accuracy, weighting and textural feedback from its electrically assisted steering rack is easily up there with the best in class.

As a multi-talented hot hatchback, the A45 S is undoubtedly a triumph. But priced as it now is up beyond £50,000, it has wandered so far from the realms of relative affordability that these cars are supposed to champion that crowning it class champion would have been a touch problematic.

Still, what a fantastic machine it is. And if such a pricey Merc is a step too far, we would direct you to the Volkswagen Golf R rather than the AMG A35, which isn't quite so impressive, despite its similar looks.

Read our Mercedes-AMG A45 S review

Save money with new Mercedes A-Class deals from What Car?
6. Audi RS 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Luxury

Is the idea of an Audi A3 that’s capable of 180mph more or less absurd than one that might cost you as much as £65,000 after options? 

There is something extraordinary about even the very proposition of the latest generation of ultra-hot Audi hatchback. For a start, it has a cracking, characterful five-pot motor fit to grace to engine bays of dedicated sports coupes (as it does in the TT RS).

Then there is the new torque-vectoring back axle, which operates in a similar way to that of the AMG A45 S and can, in certain conditions, result in a longitudinally engined hatchback that can be genuinely steering on the throttle.

The RS 3 combines these elements with a chassis that is controlled but far from brittle, and perhaps that is the real magic of this recipe. It's fundamentally usable day-to-day, despite the wild performance on offer and a very punchy exterior aesthetic.

That said, the Merc edges it in our estimations owing to its warmer cabin and more feelsome driving experience.

 

Read our Audi RS 3 review

Save money with new Audi RS3 deals from What Car?

7. Volkswagen Golf R

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Daily driving

Volkswagen's highly regarded super-Golf, the four-wheel-drive Golf R, has taken a big step forward in this latest form.

Unlike 20 years ago, when the V6-engined R32 vied with the Alfa Romeo 147 GTA to be the very hottest of hot hatchbacks that could be bought with a full factory warranty, the latest one isn't quite the fiercest car of its kind. Its 316bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine still gives it significant bragging rights, mind.

And it has other weapons. Most Golf Rs come on adaptive dampers, which can switch between B-road ironing and teeth-rattling modes at the touch of a screen.

Meanwhile, the fully torque-vectored four-wheel drive system can juggle drive not just front to rear but also asymmetrically across its rear axle.

Tick the right options boxes and the car will even offer a drift mode, as well as increase in the speed limiter's ceiling to 168mph (both are part of the R Performance Pack, although we wouldn't bother, since it's a bit of a gimmick).

The Mk8 R takes on quite a different character to the Mk7. It has lost some of the just-so compromise of suppleness, stability and pace that made the last version of the car so popular, while even greater body control and adhesion have come in to make up the balance - and greater driver involvement too, albeit only if you really probe at the car's limits.

For those who liked the 'one fast car for every journey' charm of the Mk7, the Mk8 may feel a little too serious and perhaps just a touch aloof at lower speeds. But there's no denying that the car's outright dynamic capabilities have expanded by quite a way. That rear diff gives it staggering agility, and in the softest damper mode, it rides remarkably well.

As in every Mk8 Golf, the touchscreen-heavy control interface takes a bit of getting used to, and it can be slow to respond, but the incoming Mk8.5 facelift promises to address that.

Read our Volkswagen Golf R review

Save money with new Volksawgen Golf deals from What Car?
8. Volkswagen Golf GTI

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Fuel economy

Previous versions of Volkswagen's long-lived Golf GTI have featured prominently in this line-up of the greatest affordable performance cars, but this one is a slightly different kettle of fish.

Volkswagen went in search of greater handling response and driver appeal with the eighth generation of its hot Golf but had only questionable success in finding it.

Meanwhile, it adversely affected the sweet-riding, easy-to-use temperament that the GTI has traded on for so long, introducing an unwelcome firmness to its ride.

None of which need suggest that this GTI wouldn't make a good, enjoyable everyday driver. Its 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine remains a little short on power compared with the rest of the cars here, and it could feel a little keener-revving at times, but it makes for strong and responsive thrust, which the chassis allows you to deploy pretty freely.

The car's new firmer springing makes it work better on smoother surfaces than typical UK country B-roads, but adaptive dampers do allow for some adjustment of the ride. Steering is newly pacey but still a little light and numb; undemanding in everyday use but not as absorbing as it might be.

In GTI Clubsport trim, the car's key vitals rise to 296bhp and 295lb ft, its final drive ratio is reduced and its suspension is firmed up. It becomes a more grippy, direct and incisive-handling car without losing much by way of everyday cruising habitability but still not the best-balanced or the most exciting or involving driver's car in this list.

Crucially, in all its forms, the GTI has lost its chameleon-like ability to match your mood whatever the road or occasion.

A facelifted Golf is due soon, which should fix some of the issues with the Golf's multimedia screen but which will also mean the end for manual gearboxes in the GTI.

Read our Volkswagen Golf GTI review

Save money with new Golf deals from What Car?

9. Cupra Born VZ

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Make no mistake - the Cupra Born VZ makes this top 10 on merit rather than as a makeweight that has any positives suffixed with the phrase 'for an EV'. Not only does the Born look the hot hatch part, it drives it too. There's real talent here.

Based on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID 3, the regular Born gets a rear-mounted motor that delivers up to 227bhp and instant torque. The VZ, meanwhile, boosts performance to 322bhp and 402lb ft. 

It feels genuinely quick up to 60mph, and while accelerative force diminishes beyond this point, few fast car fans will be disappointed. It also steers keenly, with quick turn-in and poised, low-roll handling that allows it to scoot through a series of corners quickly and accurately - although a little less intervention from the electronic safety net would help unleash some of its rear-drive balance.

Elsewhere, it does the other hot hatch things well, with a spacious and versatile interior plus decent everyday comfort and refinement. Better still, with the larger 77kWh battery, the Born promises a very respectable 341 miles on a charge.

Read our Cupra Born VZ review

Save money with new Cupra Born deals from What Car?
10. Cupra Leon

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Best for: Rolling refinement

Similar to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the Cupra Leon adds a dose of performance to the brand's regular Leon hatchback. 

There are no less than seven trim levels for the Cupra Leon, but the headline powertrains are a brand new 329bhp engine and a 268bhp plug-in hybrid, both of which offer stonking performance to challenge the GTI and the Civic Type R. 

We liked the Cupra Leon and thought it offered great styling, rapid outright pace and a balanced and comfortable chassis. It's not quite the bespoke Cupra the brand claims it to be, but it's still practical and well-designed, with terrific rolling refinement. 

it's not all perfect. It is slightly let down by its aversion to buttons, and its interior quality isn't up there with the class's best. Its steering is also slightly dull, disappointingly. 

But it's a great all-round proposition, and well worth considering if you're after a refined hot hatch. 

 

 

 

 

Read our Cupra Leon review

Save money with new Cupra Leon deals from What Car?

FAQs

What is a hot hatchback?

A hot hatch, short for 'hot hatchback', is a high-performance version of a hatchback car. Known for their powerful engines, sporty handling, and aggressive styling, hot hatches offer a thrilling driving experience while maintaining the practicality of a hatchback. They add an extra dose of performance but retain their compact size, making them perfect for driving in both urban and rural environments. They're a favorite among car enthusiasts who want a balance of speed, agility, and everyday functionality.

What is the difference between a hot hatch and a regular hatchback?

One of the best things about hot hatchbacks is how they retain all the qualities of a regular hatchback, such as their practicality, technology and styling. The main difference is the car's performance, which is uprated to more intense heights. Other changes can be made to the styling, often made to look more aggressive, but the basic silhouette of the car will remain. 

Are hot hatchbacks practical for daily driving?

Despite their performance upgrades, hot hatchbacks are often used as daily drivers. Some cars, including the Golf R, Golf GTI and Toyota GR Yarus, are all comfortable to drive. Thankfully, hot hatches still maintain the practicality of regular hatchbacks. That said, hot hatchbacks offer worse fuel economy than their regular counterparts. Some of them aren't terrible in this regard, but it's still important to do your research if you're commuting long distances. 

Are hot hatchbacks harder to maintain? 

Not necessarily. Hot hatchbacks are usually based on the same basic chassis technology as their regular counterparts, so would likely carry similar levels of reliability. Some features you might need to be extra careful with include the wheels. Hot hatchbacks often use lower profile tyres with larger wheels, which are very easy to scrape on kerbs, for example. 

What's the fastest hot hatchback on sale today?

As of 2024, the fastest hot hatchback (from a standstill) available in the UK is the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. It accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 3.8 seconds. It's matched by the Audi RS3, which matches the Merc. That's far ahead of the likes of the Golf R (4.6sec), the Toyota GR Yaris (5.2sec) and the Honda Civic Type R (5.4sec)
Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
si73 27 September 2021
Surprised the i20N isn't listed after it fared so well in the road test and best affordable drivers car test.
jameshobiecat 27 July 2021

The following cars should be removed from the list as they are not hot hatchbacks:

- Mercedes

- BMW

- Renualt (Since Facelift)

- Audi

Spotted the common issue?

Peter Cavellini 9 February 2019

What about....?

 Now that we’ve decided or Autocar has are the top ten, what’s top three ugliest...?

