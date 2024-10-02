Best hot hatches - driven, rated and ranked

Hot hatches are the Goldilocks performance cars – they're fast, mischievously good fun, whole-heartedly practical and some are even quite affordable. What is not to like?

The best hot hatches come from a recipe that has been around for decades: take an otherwise ordinary hatchback, up the performance and upgrade its powertrain and chassis technologies.

Some car makers even hand them over to their own in-house performance sub-brands to work their magic. Think Mercedes-AMG, Hyundai N, Toyota's Gazoo Racing and Ford Performance.

Hot hatchbacks are equally capable of zipping through city streets or tackling winding roads, offering exhilarating driving experiences without sacrificing everyday usability.

The first hot hatches originated in Germany, France, Italy and Japan. Even South Korea has been getting involved in recent years.

You should make the most of them while you still can. Increasingly strict emissions regulations mean hot hatches are no longer the overtly affordable performance machines they once were.

Although internal combustion still rules the roost, there’s a definite sense that these petrol-engined machines are the last of the breed. One car on our list is actually electric.

But which should you choose? We think the Toyota GR Yaris is the best hot hatch money can buy today, offering stunning cross-country pace, engaging handling and compact proportions.

Read on for our full top ten list of the best hot hatches on sale today. Whether you're after speed, style, or versatility, these cars have it all.