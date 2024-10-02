Best hot hatches - driven, rated and ranked

Hot hatches are the Goldilocks performance cars – they're fast, mischievously good fun, whole-heartedly practical and some are even quite affordable. What is not to like?
The best hot hatches come from a recipe that has been around for decades: take an otherwise ordinary hatchback, up the performance and upgrade its powertrain and chassis technologies.
Some car makers even hand them over to their own in-house performance sub-brands to work their magic. Think Mercedes-AMG, Hyundai N, Toyota's Gazoo Racing and Ford Performance.
Hot hatchbacks are equally capable of zipping through city streets or tackling winding roads, offering exhilarating driving experiences without sacrificing everyday usability.
The first hot hatches originated in Germany, France, Italy and Japan. Even South Korea has been getting involved in recent years.
You should make the most of them while you still can. Increasingly strict emissions regulations mean hot hatches are no longer the overtly affordable performance machines they once were.
Although internal combustion still rules the roost, there’s a definite sense that these petrol-engined machines are the last of the breed. One car on our list is actually electric.
But which should you choose? We think the Toyota GR Yaris is the best hot hatch money can buy today, offering stunning cross-country pace, engaging handling and compact proportions.
Read on for our full top ten list of the best hot hatches on sale today. Whether you're after speed, style, or versatility, these cars have it all.
Best for: All-round ability
First launched in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris is the current pinnacle of the hot hatchback and the best you can buy today.
Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, the GR Yaris initially produced 256bhp and 266lb ft of torque, but an update in 2024 upped the stakes to 276bhp and 288lb ft.
And it's better than ever. Available with the choice of a manual or an automatic transmission, the all-wheel drive GR Yaris whizzes from 0-62mph in 5.2sec and will go on to a top speed of 143mph.
The GR Yaris isn't just a hot hatch. It's a seriously capable performance car and a genuine five-star entertainer. That said, the first-generation car was also fantastic to drive and probably just as fun.
Interior ergonomics have also been improved with the addition of Toyota's latest infotainment and digital instrument displays, while the driving position has been lowered slightly compared to before.
Which brings me to the price. Supply is limited and this is an expensive car to develop and make, and it’s finally priced like it: £44,250 as a manual, £45,750 here, or £60,000 for a special edition. I still love this car, but those numbers help the Gen 1 GR Yaris look even more of a bargain.
Read our Toyota GR Yaris review
