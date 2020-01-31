Volkswagen ID 4 SUV gains hot GTX badge

Volkswagen's first hot electric car will arrive later this year, it has confirmed.

The inaugural use of GTX – the electric equivalent of the GTI sub-brand – is most likely to come on the range-topping version of the first electric Volkswagen SUV, which was previewed by the ID Crozz concept of 2017.

There will be two versions of the ID SUV: a standard model and a coupé, which are expected to be named the ID 4 and the ID 5. While both models will receive the GTX badge, it’s most likely to appear on the ID 4 first.

While the ID 3 hatchback is an obvious contender for the GTX treatment, given Volkswagen’s hot hatch heritage, it’s thought that a fast ID 4 is more appealing to key markets, including the US and China, and capable of achieving better profit margins in the short term. A performance version of the ID 3 is planned to be produced later, however.

The ID 4 will be revealed at the New York motor show in April, becoming the second ID production model after the ID 3.

The ID 4 is based on MEB, the Volkswagen Group’s bespoke architecture for EVs. In concept form, it used two electric motors for a combined output of 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque and promised a range of 311 miles, thanks to an 83kWh battery pack.

Expect more power from the GTX version but potentially a slightly shorter range, given the demands of a performance model.

This will be a bumper year for hot Volkswagen models, beginning with the unveiling of the new Golf GTI and GTD at the Geneva motor show in March before the new Golf R is shown in the summer.

