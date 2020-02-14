New Volkswagen Golf GTD previewed ahead of Geneva debut

Volkswagen has confirmed that the GTD version of its new Golf will make its debut at the Geneva motor show next month.
The front end of the diesel-powered warm hatchback, previewed in an official rendering, looks to feature broadly similar styling to the standard Golf, but it will gain a distinctive light pattern in its lower grille, like the plug-in hybrid GTE.
Volkswagen claims the powertrain in the new GTD is "the most powerful and, thanks to twin-dosing, cleanest turbo diesel injection engine ever to be installed in a Golf".
It's set to offer enhanced performance, reduced emissions and improved efficiency over the previous GTD, which made 181bhp and 280lb ft of torque. We know it will use a variant of Volkswagen's well-established 2.0-litre diesel engine with mild hybrid technology.
The official confirmation follows the inadvertent publication of the GTD's 197bhp output and the news that three more hot Golf models are set to appear throughout 2020.
Likely appearing alongside the GTD at Geneva, the new GTI follows the plug-in hybrid GTE, revealed last year, and will be joined by a high-performance GTI TCR variant and a range-topping R.
A slideshow - which appears to have come from a brand or dealer presentation - confirms the GTI's previously reported power output of 241bhp (converted from the kW figure). That's the same output as the GTE. It also shows a TCR variant (which may be badged something else) with an output of 296bhp.
Peter Cavellini
So, no Halo model then?
No R’ version then?, with over 300,400bhp?, to keep up with the big Boys?
Celtic Gizmo
R Will Come
I doubt that VW would drop the very successful R, Peter. The decision to drop the MILD 48V hybrid on the GTI is probably for a variaty of reasons, such as: Clearly defining the R - giving it a greater BHP/NM differential; Keeping the costs down on the GTI; Providing an extra year or so of R&D on the integration with the new golf (since the R usually doesnt arrive until later in the lifecycle).
eseaton
Total imbecile.
Why do you need to write your comments before you read an article?
Read the last paragraph, and then look yourself in a mirror and tell yourself what you are.
Paul Dalgarno
eseaton wrote:
Would you say something like that in public face to face? Lots of nasty people on here.
Antony Riley
V W emissions
The Dr
Missed opportunity
VW have missed a trick here but I guess they went for the lower risk. I own a GTE Golf and the extra 100hp you get from the battery gives you real shove when GTE mode is selected which combines it with the 150hp ICE. If they added the electric power from this to the 300hp this would be a A45 worrier, might need 4wd though.....
bican304
xxxx
Right decision
It would have been like the Mk3 let down all over again, only more expensive!
Paul Dalgarno
I really don’t get hydrids
Unless they’re plug in I think they’re just an over complicated and heavy fiddle for emissions and fuel consumption tests. I’m glad VW have dropped it for the GTI.
Dilly
Well done vw for not adding extra weight
Nobody wants a GTi with all that extra weight. It doesn't fit the ethos of the car. The GTE is very good at what it does, but it does not fit the bill as a drivers car. They are better off putting the hybrid tech in a Golf R where the 4WD will deal with the extra weight better than a FWD Golf Gti. I'm happy VW are sticking with a formula that has worked well since the MK5 Gti.
