Volkswagen plots rugged electric 4x4 SUV for 2023

Volkswagen is on the verge of giving the green light to a new ID-branded SUV to rival the upcoming BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQB.

The electric-powered SUV is known to officials at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters in Germany as the Ruggdzz, a working title that draws on the word ‘rugged’. The new model forms part of a so-called Icon project to establish what has been described to Autocar as “a line of ID models with the same timeless and classless qualities as the original Beetle”.

Measuring 4600mm long in standard-wheelbase form, the four-wheel-drive SUV has been conceived to complement a number of more conventionally styled ID models, including the similarly sized ID 4 – a production version of the ID Crozz concept – which is set to be unveiled at the Detroit motor show in June.

Although it is still at a preliminary stage of development, the new ID model is expected to enter production in 2023 as part of a 30-strong SUV line-up planned by Volkswagen by the middle of the decade.

The Ruggdzz joins a production version of the ID Buzz, due next year, and a yet to be confirmed production version of the ID Buggy in an initial three-strong range of Icon models designed under the guise of newly appointed Volkswagen Group design boss Klaus Bischoff.