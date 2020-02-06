Volkswagen ID 4 SUV reveal postponed, likely at Detroit show

Volkswagen's next ID production model, the ID 4 SUV, won't be revealed at the New York motor show as originally planned, Autocar has learned.
The April event was originally due to play host to the electric-powered model up until last month, but it is understood the revamped Detroit motor show, held in the summer for the first time, is now the favoured site of the unveiling.
The electric crossover-style SUV will be an important part of the VW ID brand's range offensive in the US, as well as in Europe, following the launch of the ID 3 hatchback.
There will be two versions of the ID SUV: a standard model and a coupe-SUV in the vein of the original concept, which are expected to be named the ID 4 and ID 5 respectively. The ID 5 will be revealed at a later date.
The straight SUV will have a more conventional roofline and tailgate design, and is also expected to have conventional rear doors, ditching the sliding ones on the 2017 Crozz concept.
We’ve already seen the prototypes of the model testing, which reconfirm that it shares a similar profile as the Crozz concept, including the rising and falling shoulderline, imposing front-end and high haunches. A camouflaged ID 4 prototype was also shown at last September’s Frankfurt motor show during the launch of the ID 3, with which it will share many design cues.
The ID 4 and ID 5 will be built in Europe, the US and China, cementing its status as a truly global model and a crucial kingpin of the brand's rapid EV rollout.
"As early as 2020, we aim to sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens [per year]," said VW Group chairman Herbert Diess at the Crozz concept's 2017 unveiling. "But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase tenfold to one million vehicles."
gussy51
It's growing on me!
Bazzer
Anyone know what price
Anyone know what price bracket this is set to be in? Half a story, again!
autoindustryinsider
They forgot to style it.
They forgot to style it. But it'll sell in droves of course.
Takeitslowly
autoindustryinsider wrote:
autoindustryinsider?
Ah, you might be the greeter that welcomed my mate to the used car lot on the high street?.
Tornadorot
Rear window
The bottom of the rear window appears to be level with the driver's eyeline. Hope they equip it with a full-time rear view camera!
Peter Cavellini
Looks remarkably like...?
Other than premium car design, the mainstream stuff is bouncing along the bottom, nothing radically new,brands just keeping up with each other.
Boris9119
Why They Holding the Golf Back?
It seems pretty clear VAG is holding back a full blown electric Golf, given they have designed from scratch all these alternatives. But why? Is it to protect legacy factory's and jobs, or is it because these 'new' models will have a bigger profit margin? The latter seems unlikely so what's the real reason?
jepomopa
Boris9119 wrote:
I can't tell you the real reason for; according to my opinion they want to make a car that has no comparison on the market
brauhut
Different platform
The Golf MQB platform doesnt make sense to force into an EV car. Would be too expensive, not roomy nor drive-appealing as a from scratch EV car such as the ID.3 on the MEB platform.
Big teddy
Probably trying to get the
