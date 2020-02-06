Volkswagen ID 4 SUV reveal postponed, likely at Detroit show

Volkswagen's next ID production model, the ID 4 SUV, won't be revealed at the New York motor show as originally planned, Autocar has learned.

The April event was originally due to play host to the electric-powered model up until last month, but it is understood the revamped Detroit motor show, held in the summer for the first time, is now the favoured site of the unveiling.

The electric crossover-style SUV will be an important part of the VW ID brand's range offensive in the US, as well as in Europe, following the launch of the ID 3 hatchback.

There will be two versions of the ID SUV: a standard model and a coupe-SUV in the vein of the original concept, which are expected to be named the ID 4 and ID 5 respectively. The ID 5 will be revealed at a later date.

The straight SUV will have a more conventional roofline and tailgate design, and is also expected to have conventional rear doors, ditching the sliding ones on the 2017 Crozz concept.

We’ve already seen the prototypes of the model testing, which reconfirm that it shares a similar profile as the Crozz concept, including the rising and falling shoulderline, imposing front-end and high haunches. A camouflaged ID 4 prototype was also shown at last September’s Frankfurt motor show during the launch of the ID 3, with which it will share many design cues.

The ID 4 and ID 5 will be built in Europe, the US and China, cementing its status as a truly global model and a crucial kingpin of the brand's rapid EV rollout.

"As early as 2020, we aim to sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens [per year]," said VW Group chairman Herbert Diess at the Crozz concept's 2017 unveiling. "But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase tenfold to one million vehicles."