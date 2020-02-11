New 2020 Volkswagen Golf R seen without disguise

Hottest Mk8 Golf drops all camouflage ahead of its expected UK debut in July
11 February 2020

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI is weeks away from being unveiled, but already attention is turning to the even hotter Golf R variant as it's spotted with no disguise. 

Spy photographers have caught a prototype with no camouflage whatsoever undergoing winter testing near the Arctic Circle. We can see the new model sticks to the formula of its predecessor, with understated performance the order of the day. 

Tell-tale R design cues include quad tailpipes at the rear, an enlarged lower air intake and an R-specific wheel design covering performance brakes with blue-painted callipers. 

Although not yet confirmed, power outputs for all of the hot Mk8 Golf variants (the GTI, GTI TCR, GTD and R) leaked out last month through a slideshow from a brand presentation. 

The slide revealed that the R will put out 329bhp - a 33bhp increase - from a heavily boosted version of the EA888 turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol motor. As before, this will be put through a Haldex-based four-wheel drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A manual isn't expected to be offered.  

The new Haldex system is said to be capable of fully variable control constantly altering the drive sent to the front ad rear axles, in combination with Volkswagen's XDS+ electronic differential locks and a stability control system that, insiders claim, will incorporate a drift mode similar to that of the Mercedes-AMG A45

While it's not official yet, Autocar understands that the 2020 Golf R is planned for an unveiling at July's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. What's not yet clear is if a long-rumoured flagship Golf R Plus, expected to produce as much as 400bhp, will be saved for a debut next year or even later.  

Comments
4

eseaton

11 February 2020

As different as one tennis ball is from the next.  

flukey

11 February 2020

Seriously, why bother?

 

I'm sure the numbers will be higher to make you think you're getting some kinda improvement over the old one. Maybe +15Hp if you're lucky. 

mercury30

11 February 2020

It looks like the designers have pulled off vehicle fraud, by doing a cut-and-shut.   Those extra doors do not work and the front-end design looks dated.  

A4B7

11 February 2020
That is one ungainly front end. The Mk.7 R looks fantastic, this is a very unfortunate thing indeed.

