Currently reading: Radical Audi TT concept leaked ahead of reveal tomorrow
Radical Audi TT concept leaked ahead of reveal tomorrow

First look at Audi's retro new design manifesto, set for public debut at Munich motor show

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
1 September 2025

Audi will reveal a radical new sports car concept inspired by the TT tomorrow - but a leaked image has given an early look at what to expect.

Posted to Audi's Canadian social media feeds and quickly taken down, the image shows a side profile of a sleek, low-slung sports coupé that is unmistakably influenced by the seminal TT.

It's unclear what type of powertrain it uses, but the concept has obvious mid-engined-style proportions and a two-seat cabin. 

An official disclaimer says the car shown is a concept vehicle that is "not available as a production vehicle", but the design looks far more production ready than some recent outlandish concepts, so there is potential for a production version.

Indeed, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has previously said the company would not "show studies any more", suggesting it plans to launch a production version of every show car it unveils from now on.

More details will be given tomorrow evening, when Audi officially unwraps the new concept - as confirmed on social media by its designer Massimo Frascella, under the tagline 'strive for clarity' - which hints that the concept will set the tone for a new minimalist design language that could be rolled out across Audi's line-up under Frascella's stewardship. 

As previously reported by Autocar, the concept will preview an all-new look for the German manufacturer.

Döllner previously said that the design would be “a bold step for the brand” and that it would “would look to the future and the strengths of Audi design, for clarity and to bring that to the future, not copying the past”.

This is a sentiment that has been echoed in a new video posted to Audi’s social media channels.

The clip states “the legends of yesterday are the blueprint for tomorrow” with the strapline “strive for clarity” while showing images of the TT, the 1991 Avus concept and several Auto Union grand prix cars from the 1930s.

The absolutely fantastic aspect is that it seems that he [Frascella] somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career," said Döllner. "Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

cicalinarrot 1 September 2025

Looks like the idea of the future we had in 2005.

Peter Cavellini 29 August 2025

Well, if VW are putting the engine from the RS3 into the next VW GTi , why not an TT that looks like the last gen Scirroco?

Bob Cat Brian 30 August 2025
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Well, if VW are putting the engine from the RS3 into the next VW GTi , why not an TT that looks like the last gen Scirroco?

I don't understand your logic, but they already did this. Search TT Shooting Brake, the concept which predated the Scirocco. 

