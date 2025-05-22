BACK TO ALL NEWS
Testing ramps up ahead of Porsche Cayman EV's 2026 launch
New Toyota RAV4: boxy looks, tech upgrade and PHEV-only in UK

Testing ramps up ahead of Porsche Cayman EV's 2026 launch

New electric coupé is due next year, six months after Boxster EV drop-top

Will Rimell Autocar
22 May 2025

Porsche is stepping up testing of its 718 Cayman EV as it readies its first electric sports cars for next year.

Autocar understands the German car maker will pull the covers off the 718 Boxster EV roadster first, with the Cayman coupé due to be shown, as with previous model generations, six months after that.

It’s expected that the first debut will come in early 2026, given that Boxster mules have been frequently seen testing during the past few months – and we have now finally spotted a Cayman prototype being rigorously put through its paces on track.

These photos from the Nürburgring Nordschleife provide our clearest look yet at the new two-seat EV and show just how close it will be to its existing ICE sibling in size and styling.

A few key changes are evident, though, such as new lights and a more angular bonnet – both influenced by the Taycan electric saloon in a probable push for optimal slipperiness.

There are also wider air intakes to provide extra cooling for the brakes and what is likely to be a dual-motor powertrain.

The Cayman and Boxster EVs use a new bespoke electric sports car platform to ensure they offer a “real sports car feeling”, Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner has previously told Autocar.

In pursuit of a light and nimble driving experience, the battery pack will be sited behind the driver – similar to a mid-engined ICE car set-up – rather than under the floor. The aim is to optimise balance and to make the driving position as low as possible.

No official figures have been given, but the motors are expected to come from the larger Taycan, whose outputs start at 402bhp and top out at 1019bhp.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

