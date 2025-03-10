BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi R8 primed for return as Lamborghini-engined super-PHEV

Supercar is in line for 2027 revival, using Temerario's twin-turbo V8

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
10 March 2025

Audi is preparing a dramatic return for the R8 as a plug-in hybrid supercar that, in its most extreme form, could become the brand’s most powerful and fastest roadgoing model to date.

The new R8 is tentatively slated for a debut in late 2027. Development of the Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911 rival has progressed beyond the feasibility stage, understands Autocar, and engineering is under way with the backing of Audi chairman Gernot Döllner.

The new two-seater will be twinned with the Lamborghini Temerario, reigniting Audi’s supercar alliance with its Italian Volkswagen Group sibling. This partnership was forged in 2006 with the launch of the original R8 and its mechanical twin, the Gallardo – a move that allowed Audi to step up into the supercar ranks for the first time. The collaboration was renewed in 2015 for the second-generation R8 and Huracán. Across its first two generations, from 2007 to 2023, a total of 44,418 R8s were sold globally.

A similar approach has been taken for the third-generation R8. The new Audi supercar is expected to use the drivetrain, key structural elements, electronics and chassis of the Temerario – the successor to the Huracán launched last year.

Audi will again differentiate the R8 from its Lamborghini sibling with a focus on everyday usability. Both coupé and cabriolet bodystyles are likely.

The resurrected Audi R8 will draw power from Lamborghini’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. 

The flat-plane-crank unit produces 789bhp and 538lb ft of torque, boosted to 907bhp by a trio of axial-flux electric motors. These are powered by a rechargeable 3.8kWh lithium ion battery, which offers up to six miles of electric-only driving.

In the Temerario, two motors are mounted on the front axle to create a four-wheel-drive set-up. The third motor is positioned between the V8 and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to act as a starter-generator and recover energy under braking.

Lamborghini Temerario – front quarter

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi R8

Audi R8

Audi sends its mid-engined flagship in search of supercar scalps, and largely succeeds - even if rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo S provide greater driving thrills

Read our review
The return of the R8 in 2027 is set to coincide with the launch of more powerful Temerario models. This means a possible successor to the R8 Performance could conceivably push the supercar’s top-end output close to 1000bhp. 

With this power, it will target a 0-62mph time well below 3.0sec and a top speed close to the Temerario’s official 210mph – potentially making it the most powerful and fastest road-going Audi to date. Currently, this is the 912bhp E-tron GT RS, with the EV able to dispatch 0-62mph in 3.3sec.

This new drivetrain marks a significant shift in philosophy for the R8, which has exclusively used naturally aspirated V8 and V10 power since its 2006 debut. However, the highly strung nature of Lamborghini’s new V8 engine – which develops its peak power between 9000rpm and 9750rpm and has a 10,000rpm redline – will provide a similar response and sound to the powerplants of its predecessors.

The adoption of plug-in hybrid technology will also allow the R8 to act as a showcase for Audi’s electrification efforts, aligning with recent moves by Mercedes-AMG and Porsche with the GT and 911 respectively. As such, the R8 E-tron name is being considered.

The basis for the new Audi flagship is the same aluminium spaceframe structure used by the Temerario. A completely new development, it uses 50% fewer components than the earlier Huracán and second-generation R8, along with an 80% reduction in welds. It is also claimed to bring a 25% increase in stiffness over the older spaceframe.

As with its predecessors, the R8 will serve as a statement of design direction for the brand. The PB18 E-tron concept, unveiled in 2019, hinted at Audi’s vision for an all-electric successor to its flagship supercar. However, the brand’s design team has undergone significant change since then, with former Ford, Kia and JLR designer Massimo Frascella replacing Marc Lichte as chief creative officer in 2024.

The decision to revive the R8 is reportedly down to an agreement reached between the Audi board and its Volkswagen Group parent on how the brand can transition to an all-electric line-up. It will now extend the model cycles of select ICE models and expand the number of plug-in hybrids that it offers.

Autocar understands that another key factor is Audi’s push to develop FIA-homologated iterations of the new R8 to once again spearhead the brand’s involvement in key endurance events such as the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Production of the third-generation R8 is expected to take place at Audi’s Böllinger Höfe facility in Germany, the same site as its predecessors.

