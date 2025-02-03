Audi abandons split model names for ICE and EV models

Audi has reversed its new model naming strategy that differentiated combustion-engined models from electric models using odd and even numbers.

The move comes after customer and dealer feedback confirmed the new system was causing confusion.

Under the original plan, ICE cars, including plug-in hybrids, were assigned the numbers 1, 3, 5 and 7, while EVs were assigned 2, 4, 6 and 8.

At the time, Audi’s then head of technology, Oliver Hoffmann, justified the approach as a way to create a “clear and intuitive distinction” between drivetrain types.

This led to notable shifts in model naming: the A4 was rebranded the A5 and the A6 was set to become the A7.

The new A7 (due to be revealed on 4 March) will now instead be called the A6, with the electric A6 badged E-tron and the ICE A6 badged TFSI for petrol and TDI for diesel.

However, Audi has confirmed to Autocar that it has no plans to change the names of the new A4 and A5, despite the pair being effectively the same car just powered by different powertrains.

This is because, under the revised system, the numerical sequence from 1 to 8 indicates the vehicle’s size and hierarchy within the Audi range, irrespective of powertrain type, and the A5 is a physically bigger car than the A4.

By the same rationale, Audi said that existing models, such as the electric Q4 and Q6, will retain their current names.

Audi models will continue to be identified by letters and numbers, with 'A' designating traditional cars and 'Q' signifying SUVs.

Sales and marketing boss Marco Schubert said: “This decision follows extensive discussions and aligns with the preferences of our customers and international dealer network.

"Our updated naming approach ensures a more intuitive understanding of our line-up, making it easier for customers worldwide to navigate our portfolio at a glance.”