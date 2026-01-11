BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2200-mile European road trip in a Jeep Wrangler
UP NEXT
Dream desert drive: Flat out in the savage 815bhp Ford Mustang GTD

2200-mile European road trip in a Jeep Wrangler

We put its long-distance driving ability to the test on a trip to Spain

Richard Lane
News
4 mins read
11 January 2026

Steve Cropley, who has been running this Jeep Wrangler on a long-term basis, has been busy with it, but one thing that he hasn’t managed to do is take the big Tonka toy on an overseas excursion.

This isn’t to call into question his appetite for discomfort: he once slogged across the Australian outback to interview for a job he had been assured he wasn’t going to get (he got it). But it’s a fact that anything with a ladder-frame construction isn’t exactly going to rock your passengers to sleep. Steve's descriptions of the Wrangler’s ride quality mostly extend to a laconic ‘rough’, while conceding that after a bit you do stop noticing it – something I now agree with wholeheartedly.

I’m freshly in a position to pass judgement, having recently returned from Spain. My wife and I took the ferry out to Santander then drove up through France. There are better cars on our fleet in which to cover 2000 miles and certainly more economical ones, but trust me: none are as fun-loving or reassuring for five days gallivanting through the remoter parts of Asturias and León, looking out for – among other exciting beasts – frustratingly clandestine Iberian wolves.

As for the business of motorway toiling, the Wrangler really wasn’t at all bad. With that slabby frontal area, anything above 75mph feels like re-entry, but keep it steady and it rolls along easily enough, and resists hunting and drifting off line as the Ineos Grenadier likes to do.

Excellent chunky seats, too. Poor hi-fi, though. With 20,000 miles on the clock, the digital display threw up an oil-change warning two days before we left. That meant £100 spent at a little independent garage round the corner and a big stretch over the car’s ridiculous prognathic bumper for poor Tasos the mechanic, but inspection of the old oil revealed that it was well worth doing. Other than that, the car was perfectly reliable.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front

Jeep Wrangler

Original military-chic civilian off-roader enters a fourth Wrangler-badged generation

Read our review
Back to top

Foibles include the total lack of a footrest in the narrow pedal box; the fact that the metal-effect dip on the driver’s side door handle is already peeling off; the lack of a boot cover (particularly annoying when you’re carting all your clobber from place to place); and, of course, the fact that you have to swing open the wide tailgate before you can fold up the upper glass panel, which makes parking in the medieval parts of various European cities a challenge.

In tight corners you also need to be mindful of snagging the chunky rear arches. Oddment storage could be better, too: there are cupholders but no trays for keys and the like, other than the one directly beneath the armrest cover, so we kept losing bits and bobs.

Positives? This generation of Wrangler steers with actual accuracy, so it doesn’t drain you attritionally during a day in the saddle. It is remarkably car-like for something with a low-range gearing. The lack of over-sensitive ADAS is refreshing.

Climbing up into the Wrangler’s chunky cabin, with its great visibility through the pillbox windscreen, never fails to give you a little dopamine hit. Its Android Auto works nicely. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is far more effective and characterful than I expected, hauling two tonnes of Ohio-built bulk about in pretty effortless fashion.

Advertisement
Back to top

The gearbox is fine, too: you don’t have to think about it. Less tangibly, the thing has a sense of occasion – something, say, a BMW X5 will never match. Equally, the economy wasn’t terrible (for the entire trip, the brim-to-brim figure was 30.3mpg), and the 81-litre fuel tank means you can make plenty of uninterrupted progress when needed.

As for proper off-roading in Spain, in the end the Wrangler played a supporting role. You need a permit to access the really horrible tracks that take you up into the wildest valleys in León, so this task was undertaken by our guide’s fabulously trusty and surprisingly comfy Land Cruiser (white with a manual ’box, cloth seats and steelies – the bee’s knees, basically).

However, there was no question that our Jeep could have scrambled anywhere the Toyota went, had we needed it to. I’ve experienced the colossal toughness and capability that lurks behind the cartoonish looks first hand, having spent three days in the JL-generation car on the axle-breaking Rubicon Trail in 2018 – still perhaps the most memorable and brilliant thing I’ve done in this job.

Unlike the Land Cruiser, the Wrangler’s driveline can also be put into pure rear-wheel-drive mode for better everyday economy and oversteer on damp switchbacks.

So the Wrangler returns from this 2200-mile jaunt with its Swiss Army knife credentials, if anything, enhanced. Honestly, I was surprised how easy it made the mile-bashing, and even a 10-hour blast home from La Rochelle wasn’t knackering (even if the car’s adaptive cruise control simply will not let you sweep around slower motorway traffic smoothly).

I know that, for a price, a Defender would have made life easier still, and we saw quite a few in the Basque Country and around Bordeaux. But, tellingly, seeing the Land Rovers go by through the fly-spattered windscreen of our plodding Wrangler, I wasn’t at all envious.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard is Autocar's deputy road test editor. He previously worked at Evo magazine. His role involves travelling far and wide to be among the first to drive new cars. That or heading up to Nuneaton, to fix telemetry gear to test cars at MIRA proving ground and see how faithfully they meet their makers' claims. 

He's also a feature-writer for the magazine, a columnist, and can be often found on Autocar's YouTube channel. 

Highlights at Autocar include a class win while driving a Bowler Defender in the British Cross Country Championship, riding shotgun with a flat-out Walter Röhrl, and setting the magazine's fastest road-test lap-time to date at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GTB. Nursing a stricken Jeep up 2950ft to the top of a deserted Grossglockner Pass is also in the mix.

used Jeep Wrangler cars for sale

 Jeep Wrangler 3.6 V6 Rubicon Recon Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr opens in a new tab
£28,995
 Jeep WRANGLER 2.0 GME Rubicon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£41,995
 Jeep Wrangler 2.0 GME Sahara Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£29,999
 Jeep WRANGLER 2.8 CRD Overland Auto 4WD Euro 5 4dr opens in a new tab
£19,995
 Jeep Wrangler 3.6 V6 JK Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 4dr opens in a new tab
£32,995
 Jeep Wrangler 2.8 CRD Overland Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr opens in a new tab
£17,265
 Jeep Wrangler 2.8 CRD Sahara Auto 4WD Euro 5 4dr opens in a new tab
£24,000
 Jeep Wrangler 2.8 CRD Night Eagle Auto 4WD Euro 6 4dr opens in a new tab
£23,450
 Jeep Wrangler 2.2 MultiJetII Overland Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£31,935
View all 200 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Deputy 11 January 2026

So you took a 4x4 across Spain and never used it off road beyond what a normal car could do? I wonder how does Autocar and Haymarket class its Scope 1, 2 or 3 emissions!!! 

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews