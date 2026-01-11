Steve Cropley, who has been running this Jeep Wrangler on a long-term basis, has been busy with it, but one thing that he hasn’t managed to do is take the big Tonka toy on an overseas excursion.

This isn’t to call into question his appetite for discomfort: he once slogged across the Australian outback to interview for a job he had been assured he wasn’t going to get (he got it). But it’s a fact that anything with a ladder-frame construction isn’t exactly going to rock your passengers to sleep. Steve's descriptions of the Wrangler’s ride quality mostly extend to a laconic ‘rough’, while conceding that after a bit you do stop noticing it – something I now agree with wholeheartedly.

I’m freshly in a position to pass judgement, having recently returned from Spain. My wife and I took the ferry out to Santander then drove up through France. There are better cars on our fleet in which to cover 2000 miles and certainly more economical ones, but trust me: none are as fun-loving or reassuring for five days gallivanting through the remoter parts of Asturias and León, looking out for – among other exciting beasts – frustratingly clandestine Iberian wolves.

As for the business of motorway toiling, the Wrangler really wasn’t at all bad. With that slabby frontal area, anything above 75mph feels like re-entry, but keep it steady and it rolls along easily enough, and resists hunting and drifting off line as the Ineos Grenadier likes to do.

Excellent chunky seats, too. Poor hi-fi, though. With 20,000 miles on the clock, the digital display threw up an oil-change warning two days before we left. That meant £100 spent at a little independent garage round the corner and a big stretch over the car’s ridiculous prognathic bumper for poor Tasos the mechanic, but inspection of the old oil revealed that it was well worth doing. Other than that, the car was perfectly reliable.