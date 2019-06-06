Ford Bridgend closure: further jobs could go in no-deal Brexit

Ford could make further UK workforce cuts beyond Bridgend in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the firm's European president, Stuart Rowley.
The statement comes after Ford confirmed plans to close its engine plant in South Wales as part of a wide-reaching restructure of its European business. Around 1700 jobs could be lost as a result. According to a letter sent to employees, the job losses will be conducted in phases, starting from September next year.
When asked if further job losses could come in the event of a deal with the European Union not being struck, Rowley said: "Should a no-deal Brexit happen, we will need to evaluate the environment with regards to tariffs and customs issues - we’re hoping that doesn’t happen. If the business environment changes significantly, we will have to review our business plan."
Despite this, Rowley claims that the decision on Bridgend was "nothing to do with Brexit", stating: "If Brexit had never happened, would there be a different decision? The answer is no."
The firm has started a consultation to close the Welsh facility, talking to unions and agreeing an “enhanced employee separation programme”.
Why Ford is closing Bridgend plant
Ford lists a number of factors for the closure of Bridgend, centring on the “significant underutilisation” of the plant’s capacity of 750,000 engines per year. The approaching end of production of the AJ-V8 engine for Jaguar Land Rover - moved to the firm’s Wolverhampton plant - and Ford’s Sigma engine is cited, alongside a reduction in global demand for the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ecoboost motor (used in the Fiesta ST and Focus).
Production of the latter engine is proposed to end at Bridgend in February, with the supply of Jaguar engines stopping in September 2020, when Ford intends to close the plant altogether. It has set aside around £500 million for costs associated with the closure, the vast majority of which is set to be paid to employees as part of “separation and termination payments”.
That bloke
...and NOTHING to do with
...and NOTHING to do with Brexit. So for all those about to jump on that particular bandwagon, jump off!
scrap
That bloke wrote:
Dear me. You Brexiters become more deranged and shrill by the week.
GODFATHER
scrap wrote:
nothing to do with building in Romania (who is part of the COMMON MARKET) where you can have the same engine built for peanuts while selling for the same price. You Remoaners are clueless
Andrew1
Brexiteer logic
So basically we should pay a premium for something that can be build for peanuts because why not?
Brexiteer logic - always entertaining.
CarNut170
.....Exactly - Ford have been planning for Bridgend to close..
Ford have clearly been planning Bridgend's closure for at least 5 years.
They have known JLR were going to end use of Ford engines for at least that long, and took no action to award the plant new work at the time that became obvious (before Brexit).
.
Brexit was supposed to be a convenient excuse - unfortunately the useless politicians in Westminster screwed it up so monumentally that Ford actually had to take responsibility for the plant closure! *shock horror*
scrap
GODFATHER wrote:
You’re looking even more stupid now the story’s been updated.
ballyblack
That bloke wrote:
Blimey, I thought I’d stumbled on the Comments section of The Daily Mail... only words missing were ‘Traitor’, ‘Project Fear’, ‘I want out’ etc.
jason_recliner
To any Bridgend Workers Reading This
manicm
With only two decent cars in
With only two decent cars in its range is it any wonder? All their SUVs are cr@p, and nobody wants the Mondeo.
GODFATHER
manicm wrote:
Two? I can’t think of a single model. Either way its still over 3000 people less then Ford are cutting in Saarlouis
