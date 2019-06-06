Ford Bridgend closure: further jobs could go in no-deal Brexit

1700 staff set to lose jobs; Ford's European boss says Brexit wasn't a factor in decision – but could affect future plans
by Lawrence Allan
6 June 2019

Ford could make further UK workforce cuts beyond Bridgend in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the firm's European president, Stuart Rowley.

The statement comes after Ford confirmed plans to close its engine plant in South Wales as part of a wide-reaching restructure of its European business. Around 1700 jobs could be lost as a result. According to a letter sent to employees, the job losses will be conducted in phases, starting from September next year.

When asked if further job losses could come in the event of a deal with the European Union not being struck, Rowley said: "Should a no-deal Brexit happen, we will need to evaluate the environment with regards to tariffs and customs issues - we’re hoping that doesn’t happen. If the business environment changes significantly, we will have to review our business plan." 

Despite this, Rowley claims that the decision on Bridgend was "nothing to do with Brexit", stating: "If Brexit had never happened, would there be a different decision? The answer is no." 

The firm has started a consultation to close the Welsh facility, talking to unions and agreeing an “enhanced employee separation programme”.

Why Ford is closing Bridgend plant

Ford lists a number of factors for the closure of Bridgend, centring on the “significant underutilisation” of the plant’s capacity of 750,000 engines per year. The approaching end of production of the AJ-V8 engine for Jaguar Land Rover - moved to the firm’s Wolverhampton plant - and Ford’s Sigma engine is cited, alongside a reduction in global demand for the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ecoboost motor (used in the Fiesta ST and Focus). 

Production of the latter engine is proposed to end at Bridgend in February, with the supply of Jaguar engines stopping in September 2020, when Ford intends to close the plant altogether. It has set aside around £500 million for costs associated with the closure, the vast majority of which is set to be paid to employees as part of “separation and termination payments”.

“Creating a strong and sustainable Ford business in Europe requires us to make some difficult decisions, including the need to scale our global engine manufacturing footprint to best serve out future vehicle portfolio,” said Rowley. 

“We are committed to the UK. However, changing customer demand and cost disadvantages, plus an absence of additional engine models for Bridgend going forward, make the plant economically unsustainable in the years ahead.” 

Asked about suggestions that Ineos Automotive, an arm of one of the largest global chemical companies, may want to use the Bridgend facility to produce its 4x4, Rowley said: "I cannot comment on any individual companies. What I would say is we have considered seriously any opportunity to rescue the plant, and none of those opportunities have been viable." 

Ford's restructure

Bridgend isn’t the only place where Ford’s European restructure has had an impact. The firm recently ended production of the C-Max in Saarlouis, Germany; reduced shifts at a plant in Valencia, Spain; closed a transmission factory in Bordeaux, France; and shut three sites in Russia. 

Ford will maintain its UK presence by continuing to produce diesel engines in Dagenham and transmissions in Merseyside, while the company's thriving commercial vehicle business is based at its technical centre in Dunton, Essex. 

Bridgend closure reaction

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders boss Mike Hawes said the closure was "another crushing blow for UK automotive manufacturing and, especially, the staff and their families in and around Bridgend". He added: "Ford’s challenges are not unique: economic uncertainty at home and abroad, technological change and global trade issues are stressing markets and forcing companies to review operations and make difficult decisions.

"Success in this fiercely competitive global industry, however, starts at home and we hope that all efforts will be made over the coming weeks to restore confidence, bolster demand and ensure there is long-term competitiveness for this crucial sector.”

Welsh secretary Alun Cairns told the BBC that it was an "extremely worrying and uncertain time for Ford workers, their families in Bridgend and the surrounding communities". He said that the government would "work closely with Ford, the trade unions and the Welsh government to make sure this highly valued workforce can move into new skilled employment."

Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said the news was a "bitter blow" to the Welsh economy, adding: "The implications of this in terms of the supply chain in terms of job losses is very, very grave indeed."

The history of Ford Bridgend

Rumours of Bridgend’s closure have been circling for some time, with Ford previously announcing a round of redundancies. It was originally planned that 370 people would be laid off this year, with a further 620 going in 2020. 

The 141,000-square-metre Bridgend plant was built in 1977, following an agreement between Ford and the Welsh Development Agency, with production starting in 1980. The plant initially built engines for the Escort.

46

That bloke

1 February 2019

...and NOTHING to do with Brexit.  So for all those about to jump on that particular bandwagon, jump off!

I say my bit, then go. So although I'm interested in what you may initially say, I don't care what you think about what I've written, so I won't read whatever your reply is.

scrap

5 June 2019
That bloke wrote:

...and NOTHING to do with Brexit.  So for all those about to jump on that particular bandwagon, jump off!

 

Dear me. You Brexiters become more deranged and shrill by the week.

GODFATHER

6 June 2019
scrap wrote:

That bloke wrote:

...and NOTHING to do with Brexit.  So for all those about to jump on that particular bandwagon, jump off!

 

Dear me. You Brexiters become more deranged and shrill by the week.

nothing to do with building in Romania (who is part of the COMMON MARKET) where you can have the same engine built for peanuts while selling for the same price. You Remoaners are clueless 

Andrew1

6 June 2019
GODFATHER wrote:

nothing to do with building in Romania (who is part of the COMMON MARKET) where you can have the same engine built for peanuts while selling for the same price. You Remoaners are clueless 

So basically we should pay a premium for something that can be build for peanuts because why not?

Brexiteer logic - always entertaining.

CarNut170

6 June 2019
Andrew1 wrote:
GODFATHER wrote:

nothing to do with building in Romania (who is part of the COMMON MARKET) where you can have the same engine built for peanuts while selling for the same price. You Remoaners are clueless 

 

So basically we should pay a premium for something that can be build for peanuts because why not? Brexiteer logic - always entertaining.

Ford have clearly been planning Bridgend's closure for at least 5 years.

They have known JLR were going to end use of Ford engines for at least that long, and took no action to award the plant new work at the time that became obvious (before Brexit).

.

Brexit was supposed to be a convenient excuse - unfortunately the useless politicians in Westminster screwed it up so monumentally that Ford actually had to take responsibility for the plant closure! *shock horror*

scrap

6 June 2019
GODFATHER wrote:

nothing to do with building in Romania (who is part of the COMMON MARKET) where you can have the same engine built for peanuts while selling for the same price. You Remoaners are clueless 

 

You’re looking even more stupid now the story’s been updated.

 

ballyblack

6 June 2019
That bloke wrote:

...and NOTHING to do with Brexit.  So for all those about to jump on that particular bandwagon, jump off!

Blimey, I thought I’d stumbled on the Comments section of The Daily Mail... only words missing were ‘Traitor’, ‘Project Fear’, ‘I want out’ etc.   

jason_recliner

6 June 2019
We're thinking of you and your families down under. Hopefully you move on to something bigger and better.

manicm

1 February 2019

With only two decent cars in its range is it any wonder? All their SUVs are cr@p, and nobody wants the Mondeo.

GODFATHER

6 June 2019
manicm wrote:

With only two decent cars in its range is it any wonder? All their SUVs are cr@p, and nobody wants the Mondeo.

Two? I can’t think of a single model. Either way its still over 3000 people less then Ford are cutting in Saarlouis 

