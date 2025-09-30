BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi electric hatchback breaks cover with A2 influence
First picture of Genesis GV60 Magma released ahead of unveiling

New Audi electric hatchback breaks cover with A2 influence

EV will replace both A1 supermini and Q2 small crossover as Audi looks to simplify its line-up

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 September 2025

Audi has begun testing a new entry-level model that is set to indirectly replace the A1 and Q2 when they are retired next year.

The EV will be the smallest car Audi offers and is set to be positioned as an electric counterpart to both the A3 hatchback and Q3 crossover.

Seen by Autocar photographers for the first time, the new EV looks like a smaller version of the Q4 E-tron but with clear influence from the bubble-like A2 of 1999-2005.

Because the new EV won't serve as a direct replacement for any models, it could wear a new badge – and a resurrection of the long-dormant A2 moniker is one possibility. 

Speaking previously to Autocar, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner wouldn't confirm any future naming plans but said it was "thinkable" that the brand could redeploy historic names. 

While technical details are still under wraps, the new EV is expected to sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which underpins a raft of EVs from the Volkswagen ID 3 to the Q4 E-tron, Ford Capri and Cupra Tavascan.

Given its size and positioning (straddling the boundary between hatchback and crossover), it will most likely be twinned with the Skoda Elroq.

That car is offered with batteries from 58kWh to 79kWh and in its most efficient form can travel up to 360 miles on a single charge. The sporty vRS version puts out 335bhp.

Unlike the Elroq, the new Audi will be a premium offering in the A-segment. Döllner previously said: "There are not many brands in the world, but I think Audi can have a true premium offer in the A-segment.”

The decision to replace the A1 and Q2 with a single car is part of “a wider Audi move to simplify the model line-up”, Döllner said.

As such, the new EV will be the smallest car Audi will offer, confirmed Döllner, adding that smaller segments “will be utilised by other brands and the Group” – models such as the VW ID Polo, VW ID Cross, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq. 

This will allow Audi to “focus on a specific portfolio” that will bring “a more focused and a clearer view for the customer”.

Pierre 30 September 2025

I'd love to see a genuinely premium car in the B sector. We seem to be absolutely wedded and welded to the idea that true premium quality is synonymous with large, or even gross, but it doesn't have to be. And truly radical thinking isn't just to do with an origianal design, but also challenging even overturning some of the things we take for granted. And "bigger= better" is surely one of the things that could do with querstioning right now. 

Bob Cat Brian 30 September 2025
Pierre wrote:

I'd love to see a genuinely premium car in the B sector. We seem to be absolutely wedded and welded to the idea that true premium quality is synonymous with large, or even gross, but it doesn't have to be. And truly radical thinking isn't just to do with an origianal design, but also challenging even overturning some of the things we take for granted. And "bigger= better" is surely one of the things that could do with querstioning right now. 

BMW i3s are still available second hand...

LP in Brighton 30 September 2025
The body styling may be reminiscent of the old Audi A2 which was a B sector model. And if it is twinned with the the Skoda Elroy, then this car is far to big to be considered a A sector car. Such cars are typically around 3.6m long where this new model looks likely to be around 4.5m, more typical of the C sector.
Certainly the price will be C sector!
tuga 30 September 2025
Thing is, the article is confusing normal segment naming and VAG speak.

In VAG land, the Golf is an A segment car, the Polo is A0, and the Up is A00. So, if this car was a VAG A/Everybody elses C segment car, it would make sense that it would be Elroq/ID3 based.

However, a true A1/Q2 replacement really should be based on the new ID Polo basis ( and other publications seem to think it willl ), making it either an A0 or a B segment car.

So much for line-up clarity.

SuffolkProf 30 September 2025

Looks like an ID3 at the front - side on view drivers door has similar window shapes, windscreen position, etc.   ID3 with a sloping back end to reduce rear seat headroom?  

Would be good to have something as original as the old A2, but no evidence of that yet. 

